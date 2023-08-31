Get Outdoors: Volunteers needed for adaptive sporting clay event

6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editor's note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:02 AM

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more info, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:

  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

Free Park Days: Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more info, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Maple trees start to show fall colors
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Aug. 28, 2023.
15h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northland Outdoors
September events set at Lake Bemidji State Park
Events are planned throughout the month of September at Lake Bemidji State Park.
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northland Outdoors
Number of Boundary Waters visitors drops to pre-pandemic level
The decline comes after the U.S. Forest Service cut available permits and after Quetico reopened.
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Duluth angler lands nice Ontario northern
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northland Outdoors
Lisa Marvin trades hockey stick for fishing rod to honor her brother
The former UND women’s hockey player from Warroad, Minnesota, lives at the Northwest Angle, where she is in her second year as a fishing guide and real estate agent.
4d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
The Superior Hiking Trail Association is making a plan to keep Minnesota’s most famous footpath open and sustainable.
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
With smorgasbord in Minnesota woods, bears may avoid bait
Minnesota’s bear hunting season starts Sept. 1, but a bumper crop of berries and acorns may keep bears away from bait stations.
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: When mushrooms grow on a mushroom
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
6d ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Northland Outdoors
New law lets anyone use crossbows for Minnesota archery deer season
Wisconsin offers a glimpse into how crossbows impact hunting and harvest.
6d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: That big lake is keeping us cool during late-summer heatwave
Try fishing weedlines and beaches on inland lakes for late-summer panfish action, and hang on for any bass that hit.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cooler and drier air returns
The heat dome in the central lower 48 will shift eastward as a break from hot temperatures arrives just in time for this weekend.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Experts to discuss Minnesota, Finland peatland restoration
Aug 24
 · 
By  Staff reports

Volunteer Opportunities with Northland Adaptive Recreation — Annual Shoot For Fun: Sept. 9 (group volunteer opportunity). Volunteers help show raffle prizes, sell raffle tickets, and/or press a button to help at clay target game stations. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16. Contact mark.hanna@mdfoudnation.org .

Ninth Annual Brule Spey Day: 11 a.m. Sept. 9, McNeil's on the Brule. Features demonstrations, vendors, tackle tryouts, instruction and lunch. Go to steelheaders.org/news.

Firearms Safety Course: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 12, 14, 19, 26 and 28 and Oct. 3, Buhl Senior Center 300 Frantz St., Buhl. Field Day: noon Oct. 7. Instructor: Mark Maki. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Mark Maki at 218-258-1019.

University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Superior Adventures Guided Community Paddle Events: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27 at Wisconsin Point. Cost: $10, includes canoe or kayak rental package with personal flotation device, paddle and instruction. To register, go to recstore.uwsuper.edu. For more info, contact Sean Monnier, UW-Superior recreation program manager, at 715-395-4651 or smonnier@uwsuper.edu .

Firearms Safety Course: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18-22, Hibbing Rifle & Pistol Range, 3946 Marksmanship Center Road, Hibbing. Field Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Instructor: Rory Pierce. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Hibbing Community Ed at 218-208-0852.

Firearms Safety Field Day: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Virginia Rifle & Pistol Club, 715 Jackson St., Eveleth. Instructor: Frank Spaeth. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Frank at 218-744-1772.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Sept. 23, General Andrews Tree Nursery, 85894 County Road 61, Willow River. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: LuAnn Allison. To register or for questions, contact Luann Allison at egpactraining@gmail.com .

Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach Program Volunteer Event: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 23, Lakewalk and beach, Duluth. Hosted by Friends of the Lakewalk. Rain or shine. Meet at the corner of the Lake City Lot (that has the electric vehicle charging station solar panels) in front of Endion Station Inn, 250 Canal Park Drive. Disposable gloves, litter pickers, buckets and trash bags provided. Register at adopt.greatlakes.org/s/find-a-cleanup and search "The Lakewalk: Canal Park to Endion Station" or "The Lakewalk: Fitger’s to Leif Erikson Park." On-site registration starts at 9 a.m. Contact Friends of the Lakewalk at fotlduluth@gmail.com .

DNR Snowmobile Safety Instructor Certification Class: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14. Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club House, 5099 Fish Lake Road. This class is to become a certified volunteer instructor to teach DNR Snowmobile Safety. The certification will allow you to teach the Field Day Snowmobile Safety Class. For more information and to register, contact David Schottenbauer at david.schottenbauer@state.mn.us .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Fall Programs: September-December. Activities for all ages, located in parks, community centers and trails. Program offerings range from youth activities, to 55-and-over programs, community events, mobile recreation, introductory outdoor experiences and more. For more info, go to duluthmn.gov/media/15656/web-version_parksand-recreation-fall-brochure.pdf. To register for programs, go to duluthmn.gov/parks/register.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
