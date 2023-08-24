Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Get Outdoors: Experts to discuss Minnesota, Finland peatland restoration

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

Restoring Peatlands — Lessons from Finland and Minnesota: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Presenters: Tero Mustonen, Finnish recipient of the International Goldman Environmental Prize for his work in re-wilding degraded former industrial peatlands and building a pan-Arctic network to fight climate change and biodiversity loss, and Kristen Blann, freshwater ecologist for The Nature Conservancy, lead scientist for natural climate solutions. Reception at 6 p.m., presentations at 6:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted for Mustonen's expenses. For more info, contact Cherie at 218-391-4204 or Beth at bethtamminen@yahoo.com.

Firearms Safety Course: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 28-31, Hibbing Rifle & Pistol Range, 3946 Marksmanship Center Road, Hibbing. Field Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 23. Instructor: Ryan Pierce. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Hibbing Community Ed at 218-208-0852.

University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Superior Adventures Guided Community Paddle Events: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30 at Barker's Island and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27 at Wisconsin Point. Cost: $10, includes canoe or kayak rental package with personal flotation device, paddle and instruction. To register, go to recstore.uwsuper.edu. For more info, contact Sean Monnier, UW-Superior recreation program manager, at 715-395-4651 or smonnier@uwsuper.edu .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more info, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:

  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

Free Park Days: Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more info, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Isle Royale wolves
Northland Outdoors
How 1 wolf changed everything on Isle Royale
Wolf M93 at first infused the island's population with new genes, but then his progeny were doomed to inbreeding and couldn't mate.
18h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Officers field questions about fall hunting seasons
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Aug. 21.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
cougar in Dultuh
Northland Outdoors
Cougar caught on video cameras in Duluth
Multiple residents have reported the big cat to the Minnesota DNR.
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
blue-winged-teal.jpg
Northland Outdoors
North American spring duck count down
The annual survey has been conducted since 1955 across prime breeding areas.
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
TROPHY_DaleKilby.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Rice Lake fisherman lands Canadian lunker
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bob Jensen walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: New prairie lakes make these the ‘good old days’ of North Dakota walleye fishing
Once the initial perch boom subsided, Game and Fish decided to try stocking walleyes, since most of the new prairie lakes are loaded with fathead minnows, which are like candy to a walleye.
5d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Bryan Ford kayaks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Canoes, kayaks open doors to fishing adventures for paddling enthusiast
Bryan Ford's excursions include such destinations as Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario, interior lakes in Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior and Crowduck Lake in Manitoba.
6d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Troy Hoffman relaxing.JPG
Northland Outdoors
What to bring on a wilderness canoe trip? Here's a checklist
The list is long, but once made, it can be saved for future reference.
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Troy Hoffman map.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Canoe, kayak enthusiast offers tips for beginning paddlers
Learn to navigate, use maps, compass and read the sun. Don’t rely on electronics.
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Rich Staffon
Northland Outdoors
Cloquet’s Rich Staffon wins national Izaak Walton League award
The McCabe chapter in Duluth is celebrating 100 years of conservation work.
6d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
green-leafed plant with spikey green balls and purple flowers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Burdock burrs inspired Velcro invention
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
6d ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Welcome to Manitoba sign.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Manitoba awards 1,834 foreign resident waterfowl licenses
The lottery, which mostly affects freelance U.S. hunters, is a key component of the Waterfowl Hunting Modernization Project, a new regulation Manitoba implemented last November.
6d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

Volunteer Opportunities with Northland Adaptive Recreation — Annual Shoot For Fun: Sept. 9 (group volunteer opportunity). Volunteers help show raffle prizes, sell raffle tickets, and/or press a button to help at clay target game stations. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16. Contact mark.hanna@mdfoudnation.org .

Ninth Annual Brule Spey Day: 11 a.m. Sept. 9, McNeil's on the Brule. Features demonstrations, vendors, tackle tryouts, instruction and lunch. Go to steelheaders.org/news.

Firearms Safety Course: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 12, 14, 19, 26 and 28 and Oct. 3, Buhl Senior Center 300 Frantz St., Buhl. Field Day: noon Oct. 7. Instructor: Mark Maki. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Mark Maki at 218-258-1019.

Firearms Safety Course: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18-22, Hibbing Rifle & Pistol Range, 3946 Marksmanship Center Road, Hibbing. Field Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Instructor: Rory Pierce. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Hibbing Community Ed at 218-208-0852.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Sept. 23, General Andrews Tree Nursery, 85894 County Road 61, Willow River. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: LuAnn Allison. To register or for questions, contact Luann Allison at egpactraining@gmail.com .

Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach Program Volunteer Event: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 23, Lakewalk and beach, Duluth. Hosted by Friends of the Lakewalk. Rain or shine. Meet at the corner of the Lake City Lot (that has the electric vehicle charging station solar panels) in front of Endion Station Inn, 250 Canal Park Drive. Disposable gloves, litter pickers, buckets and trash bags provided. Register at adopt.greatlakes.org/s/find-a-cleanup and search "The Lakewalk: Canal Park to Endion Station" or "The Lakewalk: Fitger’s to Leif Erikson Park." On-site registration starts at 9 a.m. Contact Friends of the Lakewalk at fotlduluth@gmail.com .

also read
mallards in flight
Northland Outdoors
Avian influenza killing far fewer birds this year
Waterfowl and raptors appear to have developed resistance to the fatal disease.
Jun 30
 · 
By  John Myers
sedges-Bog-BioBlitz-III-Stone-Lake-Sax-Zim-Bog-MN-IMG_1794-copy-570x380.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Annual Sax-Zim Bog BioBlitz has documented 3,200 living things
This year’s citizen science event, July 8, is when participants fan out to find bugs, plants, fungi and more.
Jun 23
 · 
By  John Myers
mallard ducks
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota spring duck numbers flat as wetlands, nesting habitat diminish
A survey showed a 1.5% increase in spring duck numbers before this summer's hatch of new ducks occured.
Jun 23
 · 
By  Staff reports
062820.O.DNT.KucheraLake3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
You can help count loons on Minnesota lakes
Volunteers are needed in several counties to pick a lake and survey loons on one morning.
Jun 6
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man uses thermometer to check temperature on swallow egg.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth researchers check tree swallow eggs, chicks for 'forever chemical' toxicity
The EPA project has 300 swallow houses up around Duluth and Boulder Lake to study PFAS impacts.
Jun 3
 · 
By  John Myers
birding
Northland Outdoors
'Everyone Can Bird' accessible birding events start May 6
Local groups are partnering to offer easy access for people with physical restrictions and able-bodied birders alike.
Apr 25
 · 
By  John Myers
fox sparrow
Northland Outdoors
Terrible spring weather means historic Northland birdwatching opportunity
A migration “fallout” has stalled many birds' northward push across the region — and loons have been falling out of the sky in Wisconsin.
Apr 24
 · 
By  John Myers
biologist with snow goose avian influenza
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota tops nation in wild birds confirmed dead from bird flu
The deadly bird disease is back this spring, and, in fact, never left over the winter.
Apr 15
 · 
By  John Myers
goldfinch on sunflower
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
3 things you can do to help songbirds
Adding native plants to your yard, reducing window collisions and buying bird-friendly coffee will help sustain songbirds.
Apr 14
 · 
By  John Myers
1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
How to follow along on great spring bird migration
New Bird Migration Explorer lets you see which birds are where on their spring trip north.
Apr 13
 · 
By  John Myers

DNR Snowmobile Safety Instructor Certification Class: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14. Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club House, 5099 Fish Lake Road. This class is to become a certified volunteer instructor to teach DNR Snowmobile Safety. The certification will allow you to teach the Field Day Snowmobile Safety Class. For more information and to register, contact David Schottenbauer at david.schottenbauer@state.mn.us .

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14, Ridgerunners Snowmobile & ATV Club,12186 First St., Northome. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Daniel Mull. To register or for questions, contact Daniel Mull at fishmull@aol.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Guided Kayak Tours: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays on the Mississippi River. Forest History Center guides will lead the tours. Two tandem kayaks and six single kayaks are available, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per tour. Tours are available for ages 10 and up. Cost: $25 per person, $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Preregistration is preferred and walk-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more info, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Bird Banding Demonstrations: Stop in anytime between 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays and see what’s happening with the birds at Sugarloaf Cove, 9096 W. Highway 61, Schroeder. Programs about bird banding and the birds of Sugarloaf Cover offered at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Free. For more info about upcoming events, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/calendar .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Fall Programs: September-December. Activities for all ages, located in parks, community centers and trails. Program offerings range from youth activities, to 55-and-over programs, community events, mobile recreation, introductory outdoor experiences and more. For more info, go to duluthmn.gov/media/15656/web-version_parksand-recreation-fall-brochure.pdf. To register for programs, go to duluthmn.gov/parks/register.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Bygones: West Duluth JC Penney opened 100 years ago
Listen: Police release bodycam footage of fatal Duluth shooting
Duluth will likely seek funding for a new library. Estimated cost: $72M
Duluth police release video of fatal shooting

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Head north for walleyes as local dog days have arrived
6d ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Ben Lorenz' 48-inch muskie
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
VIDEO: Giant muskie, keeper walleye caught on same lure at same time
6d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota Lottery ticket
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota lottery sales generate big bucks for natural resources
6d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
mpralquie0821.jpg
Minnesota
Former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie dies at age 99
3d ago
 · 
By  Emma Nelson / Star Tribune
PKG.Still002 (2).jpg
Minnesota
'Still hard to believe': Moorhead teen hooks a billfold full of money on Lake of the Woods
22h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Scott puts on sisu sticker.
Members Only
Prep
Esko football embraces Finnish roots, embodies sisu identity
21m ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Crowd of people at a concert
Members Only
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Will the real Duluth please stand up?
1h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler