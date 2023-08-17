Get Outdoors: Master Naturalist training offered at Sax-Zim Bog

St. Louis River Alliance Volunteer Opportunity: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 20. Woody Debris and Invasive Tansy removal at the Wisconsin Point Wildlife Sanctuary. Participants are encouraged to email projectleader@stlouisriver.org if they plan to attend so there are enough tools available. Go to stlouisriver.org/events/invasive-species-removal-wisconsin-point for directions and to learn more.

Master Naturalist Volunteer Training: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Aug. 21-25, Sax-Zim Bog, Meadowlands. A 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors and fellow learners studying natural history, environmental interpretation and conservation stewardship. Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. For more information and to register, go to minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses . For website assistance, call Julie Larson at 320-589-1711, ext. 2120; 888-241-4532; or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org .

Firearms Safety: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21-25, Itasca Gun Club, 10000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field Day: 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Eugene Crandall by emailing student's full name and age to efcrandall@msn.com .

also read







Firearms Safety: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 28-31, Hibbing Rifle & Pistol Range, 3946 Marksmanship Center Road, Hibbing. Field Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 23. Instructor: Ryan Pierce. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Hibbing Community Ed at 218-208-0852.

University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Superior Adventures Guided Community Paddle Events: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30 at Barker's Island and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27 at Wisconsin Point. Cost: $10, includes canoe or kayak rental package with personal flotation device, paddle and instruction. To register, go to recstore.uwsuper.edu. For more info, contact Sean Monnier, UW-Superior recreation program manager, at 715-395-4651 or smonnier@uwsuper.edu .

ADVERTISEMENT

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more info, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:



Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"

Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?"

Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”

Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

Free Park Days: Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more info, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

Volunteer Opportunities with Northland Adaptive Recreation — Annual Shoot For Fun: Sept. 9 (group volunteer opportunity). Volunteers help show raffle prizes, sell raffle tickets, and/or press a button to help at clay target game stations. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16. Contact mark.hanna@mdfoudnation.org .

Ninth Annual Brule Spey Day: 11 a.m. Sept. 9, McNeil's on the Brule. Features demonstrations, vendors, tackle tryouts, instruction and lunch. Go to steelheaders.org/news.

Firearms Safety: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 12, 14, 19, 26 and 28 and Oct. 3, Buhl Senior Center 300 Frantz St., Buhl. Field Day: noon Oct. 7. Instructor: Mark Maki. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Mark Maki at 218-258-1019.

Firearms Safety: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18-22, Hibbing Rifle & Pistol Range, 3946 Marksmanship Center Road, Hibbing. Field Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Instructor: Rory Pierce. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Hibbing Community Ed at 218-208-0852.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Sept. 23, General Andrews Tree Nursery, 85894 County Road 61, Willow River. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: LuAnn Allison. To register or for questions, contact Luann Allison at egpactraining@gmail.com .

Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach Program Volunteer Event: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 23, Lakewalk and beach, Duluth. Hosted by Friends of the Lakewalk. Rain or shine. Meet at the corner of the Lake City Lot (that has the electric vehicle charging station solar panels) in front of Endion Station Inn, 250 Canal Park Drive. Disposable gloves, litter pickers, buckets and trash bags provided. Register at adopt.greatlakes.org/s/find-a-cleanup and search "The Lakewalk: Canal Park to Endion Station" or "The Lakewalk: Fitger’s to Leif Erikson Park." On-site registration starts at 9 a.m. Contact Friends of the Lakewalk at fotlduluth@gmail.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

DNR Snowmobile Safety Instructor Certification Class: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14. Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club House, 5099 Fish Lake Road. This class is to become a certified volunteer instructor to teach DNR Snowmobile Safety. The certification will allow you to teach the Field Day Snowmobile Safety Class. For more information and to register, contact David Schottenbauer at david.schottenbauer@state.mn.us .

Guided Kayak Tours: 10 a.m.-noon as well as 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays on the Mississippi River. Forest History Center guides will lead the tours. Two tandem kayaks and six single kayaks are available, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per tour. Tours are available for ages 10 and up. Cost: $25 per person, $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Preregistration is preferred and walk-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more info, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Bird Banding Demonstrations: Stop in anytime between 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays and see what’s happening with the birds at Sugarloaf Cove, 9096 W. Highway 61, Schroeder. Programs about bird banding and the birds of Sugarloaf Cover offered at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Free. For more info about upcoming events, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/calendar .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Fall Programs: September-December. Activities for all ages, located in parks, community centers and trails. Program offerings range from youth activities, to 55-and-over programs, community events, mobile recreation, introductory outdoor experiences and more. For more info, go to duluthmn.gov/media/15656/web-version_parksand-recreation-fall-brochure.pdf. To register for programs, go to duluthmn.gov/parks/register.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.