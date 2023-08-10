Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Get Outdoors: University of Wisconsin-Superior hosts paddle events

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

Sugarloaf Cove, milepost 73 on Minnesota Highway 61 near Schroeder, offers these events:

  • 1 p.m. Aug. 12: Annual meeting featuring wolves and ice cream social. Free.
  • 1 p.m. Aug. 18: Arctic Relics. Learn about rare plants found in the Canadian Arctic and along the shores of Lake Superior.

Firearms Field Safety Day: Noon Aug. 13, 31 Central Blvd., Suite 500, Babbitt. Instructor: Elan Mumme. To register, contact Elan Mumme at 941-524-3251 or by email at emumme34@gmail.com . Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 9 a.m. Aug. 14, Itasca Gun Club, 28006 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Instructor: Kraig Kiger. Contact Kraig Kiger at 218-328-8868 to register. Requirements: Student must be 11 years old before the date of the Field Day. Student must bring Field Day voucher. Parent or guardian must attend first 30 minutes of the Field Day.

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 14-18, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. Aug. 19. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14-17, Glen-Kimberly Town Hall, 32631 Dam Lake St., Aitkin. Field Day: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Instructor: Brian Anderson. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, call Kevin Hoge at 218-549-3337.

University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Superior Adventures Guided Community Paddle Events: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16 and 30 at Barker's Island and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27 at Wisconsin Point. Cost: $10, includes canoe or kayak rental package with personal floatation device, paddle and instruction. To register, go to recstore.uwsuper.edu. For more info, contact Sean Monnier, UW-Superior recreation program manager, at 715-395-4651 or smonnier@uwsuper.edu .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

St. Louis River Alliance Volunteer Opportunity: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 20. Woody Debris and Invasive Tansy removal at the Wisconsin Point Wildlife Sanctuary. Participants are encouraged to email projectleader@stlouisriver.org if they plan to attend so there are enough tools available. Go to stlouisriver.org/events/invasive-species-removal-wisconsin-point for directions and to learn more.

Firearms Safety: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21-25, Itasca Gun Club, 10000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field Day: 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Eugene Crandall by emailing students full name and age to efcrandall@msn.com .

Firearms Safety: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 28-31, Hibbing Rifle & Pistol Range, 3946 Marksmanship Center Road, Hibbing. Field Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 23. Instructor: Ryan Pierce. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Hibbing Community Ed at 218-208-0852.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Fall Programs: September-December. Activities for all ages, located in parks, community centers and trails. Program offerings range from youth activities, to 55-and-over programs, community events, mobile recreation, introductory outdoor experiences and more. For more info, go to duluthmn.gov/media/15656/web-version_parksand-recreation-fall-brochure.pdf. To register for programs, go to duluthmn.gov/parks/register.

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more info, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:

  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

Free Park Days: Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more info, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

Volunteer Opportunities with Northland Adaptive Recreation — Annual Shoot For Fun: Sept. 9 (group volunteer opportunity). Volunteers help show raffle prizes, sell raffle tickets, and/or press a button to help at clay target game stations. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16. Contact Mark.Hanna@mdfoudnation.org if interested.
Ninth annual Brule Spey Day: 11 a.m. Sept. 9, McNeil's on the Brule. Features demonstrations, vendors, tackle tryouts, instruction and lunch. Go to steelheaders.org/news.

Firearms Safety: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18-22, Hibbing Rifle & Pistol Range, 3946 Marksmanship Center Road, Hibbing. Field Day: 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Instructor: Rory Pierce. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Hibbing Community Ed at 218-208-0852.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Sept. 23, General Andrews Tree Nursery, 85894 County Road 61, Willow River. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: LuAnn Allison. To register or for questions, contact Luann Allison at egpactraining@gmail.com .

Guided Kayak Tours: 10 a.m.-noon as well as 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays on the Mississippi River. Forest History Center guides will lead the tours. Two tandem kayaks and six single kayaks are available, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per tour. Tours are available for ages 10 and up. Cost: $25 per person, $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Preregistration is preferred and walk-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more info, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Bird Banding Demonstrations: Stop in anytime between 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays and see what’s happening with the birds at Sugarloaf Cove, 9096 W. Highway 61, Schroeder. Programs about bird banding and the birds of Sugarloaf Cover offered at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Free. For more info about upcoming events, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/calendar .

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

