Get Outdoors: Sugarloaf Cove offers bird banding demonstrations

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. July 24-28, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. July 29. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Guided Kayak Tours: 10 a.m.-noon as well as 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays on the Mississippi River. Forest History Center guides will lead the tours. Two tandem kayaks and six single kayaks are available, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per tour. Tours are available for ages 10 and up. Cost: $25 per person, $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Preregistration is preferred and walk-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Bird Banding Demonstrations: Stop in anytime between 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays and see what’s happening with the birds at Sugarloaf Cove, 9096 W. Highway 61, Schroeder. Programs about bird banding and the birds of Sugarloaf Cover offered at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Drop by at those times to learn more and get your questions answered. Free. For more information about upcoming events, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/calendar .

Sugarloaf Cove, milepost 73 on Minnesota Highway 61 near Schroeder, offers these events:



July 21-28: Poet Tree Week. Poems will be posted along the interpretive trail for your enjoyment and contemplation.

1 p.m. Aug. 12: Annual Meeting featuring Wolves and Ice Cream Social. Free.

1 p.m. Aug. 18: Arctic Relicts. Learn about rare plants found in the Canadian Arctic and along the shores of Lake Superior.

The Superior Hiking Trail Association seeks 200 volunteers to help improve water crossings and build boardwalks this summer to make the trail more sustainable and hiker friendly. Opportunities include:



July 25-31, Superior Hiking Trail, near Lutsen. Help build a safe and sustainable crossing of the Encampment River and reroute a part of the trail that is falling away.

Superior Hiking Trail, near Lutsen. Help build a safe and sustainable crossing of the Encampment River and reroute a part of the trail that is falling away. Aug. 11-16, Superior Hiking Trail, near Two Harbors.

More information is available at superiorhiking.org/volunteer .

Firearms Field Safety Day: Noon July 30, 31 Central Blvd., Suite 500, Babbitt. Instructor: Elan Mumme. To register, contact Elan Mumme at 941-524-3251 or by email at emumme34@gmail.com . Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible.

UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program offers these outdoor activities (for more info, visit umdrsop.d.umn.edu):



Full Moon Sea Kayak Tour: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 1. Join us on Lake Superior to watch the sun set, and the moon rise from a sea kayak! Headlamps required. Register by 4 p.m. July 31. Meet: TBD. Cost: $22 UMD student members, $71 non-UMD student members/community.

Intro to Flatwater Kayaking: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 5. Half-day course that is a safe and fun introduction to kayaking in primarily flatwater environments. Get oriented with boat and body position, efficient stroke technique to reduce fatigue, strategies for keeping your boat upright and what to do if you tip. Ages 12 and older. Youth under 12 may paddle with an adult chaperone in the boat with them.

Register by 4 p.m. Aug. 2. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $30 UMD student members, $95 non-student member/community.

Register by 4 p.m. Aug. 2. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $30 UMD student members, $95 non-student member/community. Sea Kayak for Science! — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12, Chamber's Grove. As you paddle, you will collect temperature data to contribute to a forecasting model that will predict unsafe swimming conditions, preventing future drownings in the St. Louis River Estuary. Register By 4 p.m. the day before outing. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $30 UMD student members, $100 non-student member/community.



University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Superior Adventures Guided Community Paddle Events: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2, Billings Park, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16 and 30 at Barker's Island and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27 at Wisconsin Point. Cost: $10, includes canoe or kayak rental package with personal floatation device, paddle and instruction. To register go to recstore.uwsuper.edu. For additional information, contact Sean Monnier, UW-Superior recreation program manager, at 715-395-4651 or smonnier@uwsuper.edu .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:



Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"

Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"

Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?"

Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”

Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Aug. 5, Gilbert OHV Park, 7196 Pettit Road, Gilbert. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Brian Chapman. To register or for questions, contact Brian Chapman at 218-780-6690.

St. Louis River Alliance Annual Canoe Trip "Peace and Music on the Water": 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 11, Woodstock Bay Public Landing, Superior. A night of community paddling, food, fundraising, and live music. Meet at Billings Park Landing and paddle together over to Woodstock Bay to enjoy music from the water. The talented Sonja Rebecca Martin (Feeding Leroy) will be serenading us from the dock, and food + beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the St. Louis River Alliance. Registration information to follow.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: Noon Aug. 13, 31 Central Blvd., Suite 500, Babbitt. Instructor: Elan Mumme.

To register, contact Elan Mumme at 941-524-3251 or by email at emumme34@gmail.com . Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 9 a.m. Aug. 14, Itasca Gun Club, 28006 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Instructor: Kraig Kiger. Contact Kraig Kiger at 218-328-8868 to register. Requirements: Student must be 11 years old before the date of the Field Day. Student must bring Field Day Voucher to the Field Day. Parent or Guardian must attend first 30 minutes of the Field Day.

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 14-18, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. Aug. 19. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14-17, Glen-Kimberly Town Hall, 32631 Dam Lake St., Aitkin. Field Day: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Instructor: Brian Anderson. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, call Kevin Hoge at 218-549-3337.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 21-25, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. Aug. 26. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Firearms Safety: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21-25, Itasca Gun Club, 10000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field day: 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible.

To register or for questions contact Eugene Crandall by emailing students full name and age to efcrandall@msn.com

Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (group volunteer opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16. Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested.

Free Park Days: Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Sept. 23, General Andrews Tree Nursery, 85894 County Road 61, Willow River. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: LuAnn Allison. To register or for questions, contact Luann Allison at egpactraining@gmail.com .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, workshops and other spring/summer events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.