99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Get Outdoors: Sign up for guided kayak tour on Mississippi

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

Bird Banding Demonstrations: Stop in any time between 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays and see what’s happening with the birds at Sugarloaf Cove, 9096 W. Highway 61, Schroeder. Special programs about bird banding and the birds of Sugarloaf Cover offered at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Drop by at those times to learn more and get your questions answered. Free. For more information about upcoming events, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/calendar .

Free Park Days: June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

Guided Kayak Tours: 10 a.m.-noon as well as 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays on the Mississippi River. Forest History Center guides will lead the tours. Two tandem kayaks and six single kayaks are available, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per tour. Tours are available for ages 10 and up. Cost: $25 per person, $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Preregistration is preferred and walk-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Firearms Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. June 14, General Andrews, 86032 County Highway 61, Willow River. This is a Field Day for students who have completed the HunterCourse online program. Instructor: Andy Schmidt. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Andy Schmidt at 218-232-3006.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTDOORS
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Judge allows towboats to continue, for now, in Boundary Waters
With more than 4,000 towboat trips in recent years, a wilderness group sought to limit them.
June 07, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Boy holding a large fish
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Fish is almost as big as he is!
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 07, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin, Minnesota near top in best states for fishing
Analysis looked at how much water each state had, how many fishing licenses are sold and more.
June 07, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Liliana Lindbeck, 5, watches her dad Curtis Lindbeck closely as he removes a hook from a tiny fish during the Minnesota fishing opener in Fond du Lac on the St. Louis River on Saturday morning. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com.
Northland Outdoors
Adults can fish without license if they bring kid this weekend
Minnesota Take a Kid Fishing Weekend runs June 9-11.
June 07, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A wolf stalks a fish in Voyageurs National Park. On Thursday, researchers released the first-ever video of wolves eating fish, and said GPS data shows one pack spent about half their time during several weeks in April and May “hunting’’ around creeks, namely for spawning suckers and northern pike. (Still frame from Voyageurs National Park video)
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota wolves eating fish wasn’t a fluke — it’s a thing
The Voyageurs Wolf Project finds that wolves catch and eat spawning suckers every spring.
June 06, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
FISH_Trout.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Lake trout were biting on Memorial Day weekend
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 06, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062820.O.DNT.KucheraLake3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
You can help count loons on Minnesota lakes
Volunteers are needed in several counties to pick a lake and survey loons on one morning.
June 06, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Giant coho salmon caught off Duluth
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
people fishing during tournament
Northland Outdoors
ALS patients use battery-operated reels thanks to money raised in fishing tournament
Never Surrender and Courage Kenny teamed up to get ALS patients on the water during the Island Lake tournament.
June 03, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Man uses thermometer to check temperature on swallow egg.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth researchers check tree swallow eggs, chicks for 'forever chemical' toxicity
The EPA project has 300 swallow houses up around Duluth and Boulder Lake to study PFAS impacts.
June 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Firearms Safety: 5-9 p.m. June 14-16, Itasca Gun Club, 1000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field day: 8 a.m. June 17. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Eugene Crandall at efcrandall@msn.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarloaf Cove Chainsaw Safety and Felling Classes: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15 for Level 1 and June 16 for Level 2. You must attend Level 1 class to take the Level 2 class. Both classes include outdoor hands-on sessions. Cost is per person: $150 Sugarloaf members, $180 non-members (includes membership to Sugarloaf). Class size is limited. For more information and to register, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/event/chainsaw-safety-felling-training.

UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program offers these outdoor activities (for more info, visit umdrsop.d.umn.edu):

  • Sea Kayak for Science! — 9 a.m. June 15, 1:30-5 p.m. July 1, 5:30-9 p.m. July 14 and 5:30-9 p.m. July 20 in the Duluth Harbor as well as 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12, Chamber's Grove. As you paddle, you will collect temperature data to contribute to a forecasting model that will predict unsafe swimming conditions, preventing future drownings in the St. Louis River Estuary. Register By 4 p.m. the day before outing. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: Duluth Harbor (3.5 hours), $22 UMD student members, $71 non-student member/community, or Chamber’s Grove (4.5 hours), $30 UMD student members, $100 non-student member/community.
  • Intro to Flatwater Kayaking — 1-5 p.m. July 15. This half-day course is a safe and fun introduction to kayaking in primarily flatwater environments. Get oriented with boat and body position, efficient stroke technique to reduce fatigue, strategies for keeping your boat upright and more. Ages 12 and older; under 12 may paddle with an adult chaperone in the boat. Register by 4 p.m. July 13. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $30 UMD student members, $95 non-student member/community rate.
READ MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
ATV on ice
Editorials
Our View: Don't restrict access, public use at Voyageurs
From the editorial: "Voyageurs ... isn’t like other national parks when it comes to its wintertime ice, snow, and traditional recreational uses. Its regulations appropriately shouldn’t be in line with elsewhere."
June 02, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
Mikah Whitecloud, at right, laughs with friends during the UMN Morris Circle of Nations Indigenous Association 37th Annual Powwow on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Celebrations continue throughout the summer in west central Minnesota
From powwows to art crawls to church services, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
June 01, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: The fishing is warming up with the weather
Walleyes are hitting jigs with minnows or worms on the St. Louis River Estuary, but try crankbaits, too.
June 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
kayaks
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin state parks, trails and fishing free this weekend
Residents and nonresidents are invited to try something new outdoors.
June 01, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FreedomRidge.041923.SummerFun2023
Northland Outdoors
Appleton, Atwater offroading parks open to visitors looking to get dirty
Area off-roading parks are perfect for any thrillseeker looking to kick up some dirt and get muddy.
June 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Panfish bite is picking up
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 30, 2023.
June 01, 2023 10:00 AM
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Check out Minnesota state parks for free June 10
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060222.S.WCT.Benson BGolf Charlie Goff.JPG
Sports
Challenge yourself to a round at any number of regional golf courses this summer
There is certainly no shortage of courses to choose from for golf enthusiasts in the Willmar area. From a resort setting to the come-as-you-are backdrop, 22 golf courses in the West Central Tribune area offer a myriad of fairways, bunkers and scenic backgrounds.
May 30, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Honey Beekeeping Field Days: 9-11 a.m. June 16, Hampton Homestead, 3487 Sandy Lake Road, Barnum, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 16, Duluth Farming Co., 3602 Normanna Road, Duluth. Join Katie Lee, University of Minnesota Extension apiculture educator, and local beekeepers as they go through colony handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information for you and the bees. To register, visit z.umn.edu/beekeepingdays2023.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. June 17, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 in Goodland. Field Day: 8 a.m. June 24. Instructor: Todd Hassell. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Todd Hassell at 218-301-4376 or email hassellme@hotmail.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 1 p.m. June 24, 31 Central Blvd. Suite 500 Babbitt. Instructor: Elan Mumme. To register or for questions, contact Elan Mumme at 218-235-0976 or email emumme34@gmail.com . Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. July 1, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. July 22, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

MORE HUNTING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Andrea photographing Ciji.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Opening doors for women outdoors: Fishing, clay target event a big hit for female participants
Event included a catfish excursion on the Red River with volunteer guides from the Red River Catfish Club and a morning shooting clay targets at the Dakota Sporting Clays range west of Grand Forks.
May 25, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Fire danger rises with wind, higher temps
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 22.
May 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
wolf calander (edited).jpg
The Vault
100 years ago, a wolf named Old Three Legs terrorized farmers, picked up coyote sidekicks
In a way, you could say the carnage dealt out by Old Three Legs wasn’t all his fault, since he had a rough start in life. His mother was a 'freak wolf,' with an evil reputation.
May 23, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Elk photo
Northland Outdoors
DNR offering 17 elk licenses in Kittson County this year
The DNR decision to reduce licenses in Zone 20 was based on several factors, including anticipation the Red Lake Nation would increase tags for their tribal hunt in the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty area.
May 22, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Ruffed grouse drumming
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR invites public comment on master plan update for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area
The updated master plan will guide management of the Red Lake WMA’s forests and peatlands. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA throughout the next 10 years.
May 22, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Anglers see mixed results on fishing opener
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 15.
May 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MDHA logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association pulls support for Governor's Deer Opener
“Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event,” MDHA said.
May 11, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear activity picks up
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 8.
May 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NDGF walleye and jig extended.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: As fishing lures go, it’s tough to top the old reliable jig
Besides their affordability compared with most tackle, jigs are easy to fish once you’ve mastered the “feel.” That’s generally an acquired touch, attained only by experience and time on the water.
May 06, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Trap tampering a persistent issue, conservation officer reports
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 1.
May 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16. Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, workshops and other spring/summer events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Beginning July 1, 2023, anglers will be able to use two lines during the open water season on the Minnesota River from downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 on the Mississippi River.
Northland Outdoors
Anglers will have the option of setting two lines when fishing the Minnesota River starting July 1
June 02, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Jason Durham bass.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Kindergarten teacher, fishing guide all in a day’s work for Jason Durham
June 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
gray bird with white belly in flight
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Swallows find refuge in bay
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Three light-skinned people sing while sitting on an opera set evoking 19th century Sicily. Additional chorus members are visible in the background.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Lyric Opera of the North brings 'Cavalleria Rusticana' to life
June 08, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Five people, casually dressed and striking diverse poses, sit closely together in front of white wood-shingled wall.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Babie Eyes to release debut album with Earth Rider show
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Player looks at ball after he hit it.
Prep
Prep baseball: Henke’s walk-off sends Grand Rapids back to state tournament
June 07, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
A bald young girl dressed in Evsie overalls, tank and boots.
Business
Maurices tween brand seeks brand ambassadors
June 07, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten