Get Outdoors: Help stock trout in Divide Lake

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 10 a.m. May 21, Chisholm High School Library, 300 S.W. Third Ave., Chisholm. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Sarah Brainerd. Contact Sarah Brainerd at 218-969-9161 or sarahbrainard75@gmail.com .

Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested.

  • Beach/Kayak Clean Up Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 23, UMD Boat Shed on Park Point. Volunteers needed: 10. Time commitment: Volunteer for one hour or the whole time. Tasks will include general kayak clean up and maintenance, clearing the boardwalk/removing sand and debris. A strong back, shovel, and work gloves helpful.
  • Fishing Tournament: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper or registration table helper.
  • Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers Trout Stocking Event: 10 a.m. May 24, Divide Lake, north of Finland on Minnesota Highway 1, then east at Isabella on Forest Road 172 about 4 miles. Kids from Silver Bay will attend. Meet at the Divide Lake Forest Service campground. Email Peder at woollybugger@charter.net if you plan to attend.

Foraging for Wild Edibles and Decoratives: 2-4 p.m. May 24, Camp Esquagama, 4913 Pine Lane, Gilbert. Join Extension forestry educator Gary Wyatt to learn the what, why and how of responsible harvesting and understand the biology and ecology of harvested plants. Learn about foraging for plants and fungi that can be eaten or used as decoration. Cost: $20 (includes "The Minnesota Harvester Handbook"). For more information and to register, visit extension.umn.edu/event/foraging-wild-edibles-and-decoratives-st-louis-county.

Finland Area Trail Clearing Weekend: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 27-28. Register at https://bit.ly/3KFnh8b. Camping and meals will be provided. Visit superiorhiking.org/volunteer .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:

  • June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"
  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program offers these outdoor activities (for more info, visit umdrsop.d.umn.edu):

  • Basic Strokes and Rescues for Sea Kayaking — 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2. The course will prepare paddlers to comfortably and safely paddle on protected flatwater environments with conditions not to exceed 2-foot seas, 15-knot winds and be no more than 1.5 miles from shore. Ages 12 and older. Register by 4 p.m. May 31. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $40 UMD student members, $135 non-student members/community.
  • Full Moon Sea Kayak Tour — 6:30-10 p.m. June 3 or Aug. 1. Watch the sun set and the moon rise from a sea kayak on Lake Superior. Headlamps required. Register by 4 p.m. the day before your outing. Meet: TBD. Cost: $22 UMD student members, $71 non-UMD student members/community.
  • Sea Kayak for Science! — 9 a.m. June 15, 1:30-5 p.m. July 1, 5:30-9 p.m. July 14 and 5:30-9 p.m. July 20 in the Duluth Harbor as well as 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12, Chamber's Grove. As you paddle, you will collect temperature data to contribute to a forecasting model that will predict unsafe swimming conditions, preventing future drownings in the St. Louis River Estuary. Register By 4 p.m. the day before outing. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: Duluth Harbor (3.5 hours), $22 UMD student members, $71 non-student member/community, or Chamber’s Grove (4.5 hours), $30 UMD student members, $100 non-student member/community.
  • Intro to Flatwater Kayaking — 1-5 p.m. July 15. This half-day course is a safe and fun introduction to kayaking in primarily flatwater environments. Get oriented with boat and body position, efficient stroke technique to reduce fatigue, strategies for keeping your boat upright and more. Ages 12 and older; under 12 may paddle with an adult chaperone in the boat. Register by 4 p.m. July 13. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $30 UMD student members, $95 non-student member/community rate.

North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter Hike: 9 a.m. June 3, Palmer's Landing Trailhead, 4 miles northeast of Solon Springs on County Highway A, Brule River State Forest. The group hike will explore two favorite sections of the North Country National Scenic Trail in Northwestern Wisconsin. The first section of the hike will cross the Brule Bog Boardwalk through the headwaters of the St. Croix and Bois Brule rivers. Hikers will continue on the Brule-St. Croix Historic Portage, the route of Native Americans and voyageurs across the continental divide between the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River watershed. The hike offers 2.5- and 6-mile options. Potluck picnic afterward. For more information, visit meetup.com/sscbhikers .

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Free Park Days: June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. June 10, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

Firearms Safety: 5-9 p.m. June 14-16, Itasca Gun Club, 1000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field day: 8 a.m. June 17. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Eugene Crandall at efcrandall@msn.com .

Sugarloaf Cove Chainsaw Safety and Felling Classes: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15 for Level 1 and June 16 for Level 2. You must attend Level 1 class to take the Level 2 class. Both classes include outdoor hands-on sessions. Cost is per person: $150 Sugarloaf members, $180 non-members (includes membership to Sugarloaf). Class size is limited. For more information and to register, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/event/chainsaw-safety-felling-training.

Honey Beekeeping Field Days: 9-11 a.m. June 16, Hampton Homestead, 3487 Sandy Lake Road, Barnum, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 16, Duluth Farming Co., 3602 Normanna Road, Duluth. Join Katie Lee, University of Minnesota Extension apiculture educator, and local beekeepers as they go through colony handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information for you and the bees. These free in-person workshops will demonstrate the steps for a proper hive inspection, give you timely information to keep your colony healthy, and more. To register, visit z.umn.edu/beekeepingdays2023.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. June 17, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 in Goodland. Field Day: 8 a.m. June 24. Instructor: Todd Hassell. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Todd Hassell at 218-301-4376 or email hassellme@hotmail.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. July 1, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. July 22, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, workshops and other spring/summer events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
