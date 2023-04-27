Get Outdoors: Go on warbler walk with Duluth Audubon Society

Community Volunteer Clean-up Day at Jay Cooke State Park: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29. Drop in anytime and help pick up branches and rake. Bring work gloves and/or rakes if you have them. Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center and ask for the naturalist who will assist you in explaining what needs to be done. A Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required. Contact Kristine Hiller at 218-673-7005 or kris.hiller@state.mn.us .

Duluth Audubon Society Warbler Walks: Tuesdays in May at 7 a.m. at Park Point recreation area. Meet in the main parking lot. Also offered Thursdays in May at 7 a.m. at the Waabizheshikana Trail. Meet in the trailhead parking lot behind the Munger Inn.

Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested.



Arrowhead Youth Games: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4, UMD Field House. Great group volunteer opportunity for a workplace team; 90-100 volunteers assist at activity stations such as biking, archery, wheelchair races, volleyball, dance and more. New volunteers orientation: 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the UMD Field House.

Cycling: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17-July 26, Munger Trail at Riverside Park, 55 Cato Ave., Duluth. Volunteers help youth and adults with disabilities learn cycling skills and build strength, explore bike trails in Duluth, and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and encouraging environment. Volunteer orientation: 6 p.m. May 10.

Beach/Kayak Clean Up Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 23, UMD Boat Shed on Park Point. Volunteers needed: 10. Time commitment: Volunteer for one hour or the whole time. Tasks will include general kayak clean up and maintenance, clearing the boardwalk/removing sand and debris. A strong back, shovel, and work gloves helpful.

Fishing Tournament : 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper or registration table helper.

Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16.

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:



May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"

June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"

July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"

Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"

Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"

Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?"

Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”

Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. May 6, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Superior Hiking Trail events are also a great way to meet other SHT community members and share stories around the campfire. Camping and meals will be provided. Visit superiorhiking.org/volunteer . Upcoming events include:



Duluth Area Trail Clearing Weekend, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 6-7. Register at https://bit.ly/40T7Te4.

Finland Area Trail Clearing Weekend, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 27-28. Register at https://bit.ly/3KFnh8b.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 7 p.m. May 16, Clyde Iron Restaurant and Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Social time at 6 p.m. Program: "A Career in Wildlife and the St Louis River" by Martha Minchak. Recently retired, Minchak has worked all over the state, especially around the St. Louis River. She will share a few stories about her adventures with wildlife in St. Louis County

and along the river.

Casting Classes: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays May 11-June 1, Lincoln Park Middle School, Duluth. Hosted by Todd Heggestad, longtime member of Arrowhead Fly Fishers and certified Fly Fishers International casting instructor. Cost: $50. Offered through Duluth Community Education. Go to duluthcommunityed.org for requirements and to register or call 218-336-8760.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. May 20, Bigfork City Hall, 200 Main Ave., Bigfork. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Sandy Wass. To register or for questions contact Sandy Wass at 218-341-8521 or by email at snowdrifters42@gmail.com.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 10 a.m. May 21, Chisholm High School Library, 300 S.W. Third Ave., Chisholm. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Sarah Brainerd. Contact Sarah Brainerd at 218-969-9161 or by email at Sarahbrainard75@gmail.com .

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Free Park Days: June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. June 10, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

Firearms Safety: 5-9 p.m. June 14-16, Itasca Gun Club, 1000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field day: 8 a.m. June 17. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Eugene Crandall at efcrandall@msn.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. June 17, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 in Goodland. Field Day: 8 a.m. June 24. Instructor: Todd Hassell. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Todd Hassell at 218-301-4376 or email hassellme@hotmail.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. July 1, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. July 22, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, workshops and other spring/summer events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.