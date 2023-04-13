99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Get Outdoors: Superior Hiking Trail Association to host mushroom foraging webinar

Editor's note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:30 AM

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 7 p.m. April 18, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Phil Johnson and Bill Nygaard will speak about "Building Bamboo Rods." Social hour: 6 p.m. Next meeting May 16 with speaker Martha Minchak sharing about her career in the DNR and St. Louis Estuary wildlife management. Go to arrowheadflyfishers.com.

Superior Hiking Trail Association's "People, Nature, Footpath": Free webinar series. Gain confidence in spending time on the Superior Hiking Trail and knowledge about the natural history and ecology of the North Shore. To register, go to superiorhiking.org/webinar . To support the trail and help cover the cost of producing the series, a $25 donation is suggested; go to superiorhiking.org/donate . For more info, visit superiorhiking.org/calendar .

  • "Foraging for Mushrooms on the SHT": 7-8 p.m. April 19. Learn how to identify some common edible and toxic mushrooms on the trail, how to harvest sustainably and more.

Casting and Knot Tying Classes: 6-8 p.m. April 20 and 27 for fly fishing knot tying and 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays May 11-June 1 for fly casting and 6-8 p.m., Lincoln Park Middle School, Duluth. Hosted by Todd Heggestad, longtime member of American Fly Fishermen and certified Fly Fishers International casting instructor. Cost: $15 for knot tying classes and $50 for fly casting instruction. Offered through Duluth Community Education. Go to duluthcommunityed.org for requirements and to register or call 218-336-8760.

Northland Outdoors
How to follow along on great spring bird migration
New Bird Migration Explorer lets you see which birds are where on their spring trip north.
April 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Vehicle-deer crashes up along Northland roadways
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of April 10.
April 12, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Andrea and Ross's Goose.jpg
Northland Outdoors
That’s one old bird! East Grand Forks woman shoots Ross’s goose that’s at least 19 years old
The female Ross’s goose was banded Aug. 9, 2005, in the Canadian territory of Nunavut and was hatched in 2004 or earlier, the band return indicated.
April 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Manitoba greenback.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New fishing regulations take effect for anglers in Manitoba
Manitoba now offers a full-season “Nonresident of Canada” fishing license for $55 Canadian, along with the new option of a one-day license for $19 Canadian.
April 08, 2023 06:29 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
wild turkey
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota, Wisconsin so far avoid mysterious southern states' turkey decline
Despite snow on the ground, spring turkey seasons start next week.
April 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
0311conservation-officer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Charges upgraded in Ely deer crashing case
Defendant now faces three misdemeanor charges instead of one.
April 07, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
040823.O.GFH.PRAIRIECHIX-prairiechicken3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society marks 50 years of conservation efforts
Conserving grasslands is essential to preserving populations not only of prairie chickens, but other iconic prairie species such as the western meadowlark and monarch butterfly.
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
tree with dead leaves and some bark missing
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Spring signs of hungry wildlife visible
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
April 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Minnesota black bear
Northland Outdoors
More Minnesota bear permits available this year
Most quota areas saw a modest increase in available permits except Northeastern Minnesota, where bear numbers have been down recently.
April 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Just 4 weeks to Wisconsin walleye opener
North Shore trolling was producing fish until the big blow at midweek.
April 06, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston

Free Park Days: April 22, June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs online at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

"Making the Carry" Author Talk: 1-3 p.m. April 22, Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76, Grand Rapids. Hear from author Timothy Cochrane about his illustrated biography that follows the lives of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Lanklater, a Métis man and Anishinaabe woman. History lovers can examine the often overlooked geography and historical significance of the border country of Ontario and Minnesota between the 1870s and 1930s. Books will be available after the presentation. Cost included in regular site admission. Go to mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. April 24, 26, 28 and May 1, 3-4, Finlayson Giese Sportsman's Club, County Road 36, Finlayson. Field day: May 6. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. Instructor: George Slama. Register from 5-6 p.m. April 17 at the Finlayson Giese Sportsman's Club. Call George at 320-233-6381 with questions.

St. Louis River Experience Volunteering: The St. Louis River Experience pontoon boat provides rides around the St. Louis River harbor to assisted living residents, active senior groups, health support, church elder groups and military veterans. SLRE volunteer informational meeting: 5:30 p.m. April 25, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1325 N. 45th Ave. E., Duluth. Register at slreduluth.com .

Firearm Safety Field Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29, Marksmanship Road, west of Hibbing. Instructor: Fred Godec. This is a field day for students who have completed the HunterCourse online program. Requirements: Student must be 11 years old before field day. Must present a birth certificate and proof of online class certificate at registration. Bring a compass and appropriate footwear; everything else will be provided. You may bring your own lunch. No firearms or ammunition allowed on-site. Parent or guardian must attend first 30 minutes of field day. Student must preregister. Fee: $5. To register or for questions, contact Fred Godec at 218-263-7784 or fredgod1177@gmail.com .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:

  • May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"
  • June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"
  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

Superior Hiking Trail offers these events:

These large events are also a great way to meet other SHT community members and share stories around the campfire. Camping and meals will be provided. For a full schedule, visit superiorhiking.org/volunteer .

Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested in helping out.

  • Cycling: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17-July 26, Munger Trail at Riverside Park, 55 Cato Ave., Duluth. Volunteers help youth and adults with disabilities learn cycling skills and build strength, explore bike trails in Duluth, and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and encouraging environment. Volunteer orientation: 6 p.m. May 10.
  • Arrowhead Youth Games: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4, UMD Field House. Great group volunteer opportunity for a workplace team; 90-100 volunteers assist at activity stations such as biking, archery, wheelchair races, volleyball, dance and more. New volunteers orientation: 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the UMD Field House.
  • Fishing Tournament: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper, or registration table helper.
  • Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16.

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 in Goodland. Field day: 8 a.m. June 24. Instructor: Todd Hassell. To register or for questions contact Todd Hassell at 218-301-4376 or email hassellme@hotmail.com . Requirements: Must be 11 years old before class start date listed above in order to be eligible.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
