Get Outdoors: Attend Lake Superior Steelhead Association's Annual Spring Banquet

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter Expo: 1-5 p.m. April 8, Ponzio Center, Northland College, Ashland. Features many educational booths and presentations as well as the annual fundraiser auction.

Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class: 5-7 p.m. April 10-11, 13, 17-18, 20 and 24-25, Loon Lake Community Center, 3816 Highway 100, Room 107, Aurora. Field day: 9 a.m. April 29. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. Instructor: Steve Lerol. To register or for questions, contact Steve Lerol at 218-865-4384.

Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: The spring weather finally sets in
Temperatures will slowly start to climb back to a more seasonal feel starting this weekend.
April 06, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
A deer eats from a tree limb
Northland Outdoors
As winter drags on in Minnesota, more deer will die
A snowy April with slow melting is compounding an already severe winter for Northeastern Minnesota deer.
April 06, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Birch pole thefts continue near Virginia
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of April 3.
April 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SAVANNA PORTAGE STATE PARK
Northland Outdoors
New app available for Minnesota state campground payments
The DNR has also set four dates for free admission to state parks.
April 05, 2023 09:51 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
3 in Tuktoyaktuk.jpg
Northland Outdoors
'3 Old Guys' await clutch parts on home stretch of snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
At one point, it appeared the snowmobilers were on track to reach their destination in Fairbanks on April 6 or April 7, but that is now on hold.
April 05, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
brook trout
Northland Outdoors
Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited holds conservation expo in Ashland
The event at Northland College is free and open to the public.
April 04, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A bull elk runs through the woods
Northland Outdoors
Massive natural resource bill advances at Minnesota Capitol
The House omnibus bill includes the transplant of elk for the Fond du Lac Band reestablishment effort, as well as fishing and boating license increases.
April 04, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
The indoor-archery program builds confidence, skills and interest in the outdoors.
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small brown and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Song sparrows migrate in early spring
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
March 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quieter weekend after Winter Storm
The winter storm will continue to push through the region Friday into Friday night leaving some areas with heavier snow.
March 30, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg

Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class: 6-8 p.m. April 11, 13-14, 17-18, 20-21 and 24-25, Vermilion Community College, 1900 E. Camp St., Ely. Field day: 3:30 p.m. May 31. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. Instructor: Mauro Caruso. To register or for questions, contact
info@customtheatersofely.com.

Annual St. Louis River of Concern: From a Fond du Lac Viewpoint: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 13, Black Bear Casino Resort, Stoney Brook Creek Room, in Carlton. Speakers from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will share their unique cultural perspectives about the St. Louis River Area of Concern, their partnership role, and their own natural resource management efforts. Free. Email stlouisriveralliance@gmail.com .

Lake Superior Steelhead Association's Annual Spring Banquet: April 15, Clearwater Grille, 5135 North Shore Drive, Duluth. Reservations required; No walk-ins. Call K. Bovee at 218-525-5960 to reserve your tickets.

Upcoming volunteer opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested in helping out.

  • Archery, 5:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays, April 17-May 22, Chalstrom's Indoor Archery Center on Rice Lake Road. Volunteers work one-on-one or in small groups with youth and adult participants to assist/teach the fundamentals of archery and range safety. Volunteer orientation: 5:30 p.m. April 10.
  • Cycling: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17-July 26, Munger Trail at Riverside Park, 55 Cato Ave., Duluth. Volunteers help youth and adults with disabilities learn cycling skills and build strength, explore bike trails in Duluth, and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and encouraging environment. Volunteer orientation: 6 p.m. May 10.
  • Arrowhead Youth Games: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4, UMD Field House. Great group volunteer opportunity for a workplace team; 90-100 volunteers assist at activity stations such as biking, archery, wheelchair races, volleyball, dance and more. New volunteers orientation: 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the UMD Field House.
  • Fishing Tournament: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper, or registration table helper.
  • Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16.
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Spring arrives, sort of, with open-water stream fishing
Lake Superior's North Shore is seeing more boats trolling on warm days.
March 30, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Firearms safety training available in Aurora, Ely, Finlayson
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 30, 2023 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Wisconsin stream trout season signals spring, even if deep snow doesn't
Check out Jarrid's seminars at the Douglas County Fish & Game League Sports Show this weekend.
March 23, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: UMD to host annual Outdoor Gear Swap
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Fish shelter removal deadline arrives
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of March 20.
March 21, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Ice conditions unsafe in some places for even snowmobiles
Lake Superior will be a popular choice for early-spring open-water fishing.
March 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Butchered hogs illegally dumped near Grand Marais
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of March 13.
March 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Check out Superior Hiking Trail webinars
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
drawing of tall wood building with large windows, surrounded by trees
Northland Outdoors
Fundraising for new Chester Bowl chalet goes public
The $2.7 million project needs another $820,000 to get started.
March 13, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
072119.O.DNT.couragekenny.C02.JPG
Northland Outdoors
New sailing scholarship honors longtime Duluth wheelchair, outdoor accessibility advocate
A celebration of life is set for Saturday for Scott Anderson.
March 10, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 7 p.m. April 18, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Phil Johnson and Bill Nygaard will speak about "Building Bamboo Rods." Social hour: 6 p.m. Next meeting May 16 with speaker Martha Minchak sharing about her career in the DNR and St. Louis Estuary wildlife management.

Superior Hiking Trail Association's "People, Nature, Footpath": Free webinar series. Gain confidence in spending time on the Superior Hiking Trail and knowledge about the natural history and ecology of the North Shore. To register, go to superiorhiking.org/webinar . To support the trail and help cover the cost of producing the series, a $25 donation is suggested; go to superiorhiking.org/donate . For more info, visit superiorhiking.org/calendar .

  • "Foraging for Mushrooms on the SHT": 7-8 p.m. April 19. Learn how to identify some common edible and toxic mushrooms on the trail, how to harvest sustainably and more.

Free Park Days: April 22, June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs online at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. April 24, 26, 28 and May 1, 3-4, Finlayson Giese Sportsman's Club, County Road 36, Finlayson. Field day: May 6. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. Instructor: George Slama. Register from 5-6 p.m. April 17 at the Finlayson Giese Sportsman's Club. Call George at 320-233-6381 with questions.

Firearm Safety Field Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29, Marksmanship Road, west of Hibbing. Instructor: Fred Godec. This is a field day for students who have completed the HunterCourse online program. Requirements: Student must be 11 years old before field day. Must present a birth certificate and proof of online class certificate at registration. Bring a compass and appropriate footwear; everything else will be provided. You may bring your own lunch. No firearms or ammunition allowed on-site. Parent or guardian must attend first 30 minutes of field day. Student must preregister. Fee: $5. To register or for questions, contact Fred Godec at 218-263-7784 or fredgod1177@gmail.com .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:

  • May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"
  • June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"
  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

Superior Hiking Trail offers these events:

These large events are also a great way to meet other SHT community members and share stories around the campfire. Camping and meals will be provided. For a full schedule, visit superiorhiking.org/volunteer .

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 in Goodland. Field day: 8 a.m. June 24. Instructor: Todd Hassell. To register or for questions contact Todd Hassell at 218-301-4376 or email hassellme@hotmail.com . Requirements: Must be 11 years old before class start date listed above in order to be eligible.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
