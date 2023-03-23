99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get Outdoors: UMD to host annual Outdoor Gear Swap

Editor's note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

UMD Outdoor Recreational Sports Outdoor Program offers the following: Call 218-726-7128, email rsop@d.umn.edu or go to umdrsop.org.

  • 24th annual Outdoor Gear Swap/Fundraiser: 9:30 a.m.-noon March 25, back of Malosky Stadium, follow the signs. Entry numbers given starting at 8 a.m. plus a raffle for the first 10 spots to get in. Gear drop-off: 8-9 a.m. March 25. Gear to help people enjoy the outdoors will be sold by students, community members and local businesses; 15% of the sale price is taken to promote outdoor education.
  • Noatak River to the Arctic Ocean: 6 p.m. March 28, Solon Campus Center, Room 120. Hear an armchair journey on the Noatak River in Alaska to see and hear the stories of a wilderness canoe trip taken by six friends (including RSOP staff Steph Comfort) that started above the Arctic Circle. The “Flower Boys” are made up of individuals from all over the country who decided to embark on this expedition, organized through a YMCA camp. Free.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

Annual St. Louis River of Concern Celebration of Progress: April 4, Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. Learn about the progress made in the past year toward delisting the St. Louis River as an Area of Concern. Free. Email stlouisriveralliance@gmail.com .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month February through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:

  • April 6: "Decrease Your Water Footprint and Save Money Too!"
  • May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"
  • June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"
  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"
Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter Expo: 1-5 p.m. April 8, Ponzio Center, Northland College, Ashland. Features many educational booths and presentations as well as the annual fundraiser auction.

Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class: 6-8 p.m. April 11, 13-14, 17-18, 20-21 and 24-25, Vermilion Community College, 1900 E. Camp St., Ely. Field day: 3:30 p.m. May 31. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. Instructor: Mauro Caruso. To register or for questions, email info@customtheatersofely.com .

Lake Superior Steelhead Association's Annual Spring Banquet: April 15, Clearwater Grille, 5135 North Shore Drive, Duluth. Reservations required; No walk-ins. Call K. Bovee at 218-525-5960 to reserve your tickets.

Upcoming volunteer opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested in helping out.

  • Archery, 5:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays, April 17-May 22, Chalstrom's Indoor Archery Center on Rice Lake Road. Volunteers work one-on-one or in small groups with youth and adult participants to assist/teach the fundamentals of archery and range safety. Volunteer orientation: 5:30 p.m. April 10.
  • Cycling: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17-July 26, Munger Trail at Riverside Park, 55 Cato Ave., Duluth. Volunteers help youth and adults with disabilities learn cycling skills and build strength, explore bike trails in Duluth, and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and encouraging environment. Volunteer orientation: 6 p.m. May 10.
  • Power Wheelchair Soccer, 5:45-7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4-May 9, Laura MacArthur Elementary School, Duluth. Volunteers assist the coaches with facilitating practice drills for power wheelchair soccer participants.
  • Youth Swimming Lessons , 5:15-6:15 p.m. Thursdays, March 23-April 27, YMCA Hermantown. Volunteers needed: 8-10. Volunteers assist youth in 30 minute swim lessons led by a certified YMCA swimming instructor. New volunteer orientation: 5:15 p.m. March 16.
  • Arrowhead Youth Games: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4, UMD Field House. Great group volunteer opportunity for a workplace team; 90-100 volunteers assist at activity stations such as biking, archery, wheelchair races, volleyball, dance and more. New volunteers orientation: 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the UMD Field House.
  • Fishing Tournament: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper, or registration table helper.
  • Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16.

Superior Hiking Trail Association's "People, Nature, Footpath": Free webinar series. Gain confidence in spending time on the Superior Hiking Trail and knowledge about the natural history and ecology of the North Shore. To register, go to superiorhiking.org/webinar . To support the trail and help cover the cost of producing the series, a $25 donation is suggested; go to superiorhiking.org/donate . For more info, visit superiorhiking.org/calendar .

  • "Foraging for Mushrooms on the SHT": 7-8 p.m. April 19. Learn how to identify some common edible and toxic mushrooms on the trail, how to harvest sustainably and more.

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. April 24, 26 and 28 and May 1 and 3-4, Finlayson Giese Sportsman's Club, County Road 36, Finlayson. Field day is May 6. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. Instructor: George Slama. Register from 5-6 p.m. April 17 at the Finlayson Giese Sportsman's Club. Call George at 320-233-6381 with questions.

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club Monday Fundays: 6 p.m. Mondays on various trails. These will be casual ski events. Whether you're a new or seasoned skier, all are welcome. No skier left behind. Go to duluthxc.com for details.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
