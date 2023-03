Get Outdoors: Kids ski free at Spirit Mountain youth festival

Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 4, Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring a lunch and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for use. All are welcome.

North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter Evening Snowshoe: 6 p.m. March 4. The two-hour hike will begin where the North Country National Scenic Trail crosses Bird Road, southwest of Solon Springs. Hikers should bring their own equipment and dress for the weather. For more information, visit meetup.com/sscbhikers .

DXC Youth Ski Festival: 1-3 p.m. March 5, Spirit Mountain Grand Avenue Chalet, 8551 Grand Ave., Duluth. A free event for any kid who wants to ski. Go to duluthxc.com for details. Preregister at myxc.org/proxy . Contact Mark Wallis if you can help at m.wallis.ski@gmail.com.

DXC Monday Fundays: 6 p.m. Mondays on various Duluth trails. These will be casual ski events. Whether you're a new or seasoned skier, all are welcome. No skier left behind. Go to duluthxc.com for details.

13th Annual St. Louis River Summit: March 8-10, University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjacket Hall. Hosted by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve. Presentations may cover a broad range of topics related to the St. Louis River. Register at lakesuperiornerr.org/summit.

River Talk: 6:30 p.m. March 8, Lake Superior Estuarium Confluence Room, 3 Marina Drive, Barker’s Island in Superior. “History of the Upper Estuary and Fond du Lac Neighborhood: River History and Winter Stories" presentation with the following speakers: Christine Carlson, historian and for 13 years, author of a column in the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa newspaper Nagaajiwanaang Dibaajimowinan, and Mark McConnell, an elder with the Fond du Lac Band and collaborator with the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve education program. Carlson will share historic insights about the Fond du Lac neighborhood of Duluth and McConnell will share traditional winter stories. Light refreshments will be provided. Weather dependent, the stories may be told outside the Estuarium around a fire.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. March 18, Deer River High School, 101 First Ave. N.E., Deer River. Instructor: Ryan Gunderson. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Bring a lunch. Register by calling 218-244-0330 or email ryan.gunderson@co.itasca.mn.us .

Twin Ports Walleye Association 7th Annual Fundraiser Banquet: March 18, Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30, free for ages 11 and younger. Call 218-391-6874 or go to twinportswalleye.com .

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: March 21, Clyde Iron Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Speaker: Stu Neville, owner of Hayward Fly Fishing Co., will present on fishing for smallies and muskies on his guide trips in the Hayward area and the merits of proper catch-and-release methods. Social time from 6-7 p.m. with program from 7-8 p.m. All interested in fly fishing are welcome.

Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 21, March 27-28, April 3-4, April 10-11 and April 17-18, North Star Elementary, 402 Ellen Ave., Eveleth. Field day is April 3. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. The instructor is Frank Spaeth. To register or for questions, contact Frank at 218-744-1772.

Superior Hiking Trail Association's "People, Nature, Footpath": Free webinar series. Gain confidence in spending time on the Superior Hiking Trail and knowledge about the natural history and ecology of the North Shore. To register, go to superiorhiking.org/webinar . To support the trail and help cover the cost of producing the series, a $25 donation is suggested; go to superiorhiking.org/donate . For more info, visit superiorhiking.org/calendar .



"Trail Astronomy on the SHT with Astro Bob" : 7-8 p.m. March 22. This webinar will discuss stargazing and skywatching on the SHT.

"Foraging for Mushrooms on the SHT": 7-8 p.m. April 19. Learn how to identify some common edible and toxic mushrooms on the trail, how to harvest sustainably and more.

2023 SHTA Volunteer Opportunities Webinar: 7-8:30 p.m. March 21. Join Superior Hiking Trail Association staff as they discuss trail maintenance events, section and campsite adopting, and some new ways to volunteer.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested in volunteering.



Adaptive Yoga Assistant, Spring Session: March 27-May 3. Volunteers needed: 5-8. Help adults with disabilities experience the benefits of yoga by practicing mind-body concepts and practical exercises. Classes are led by certified adaptive yoga instructors. No experience necessary; basic understanding of yoga concepts is helpful. New volunteer orientation: 5-6 p.m. March 23, College of St. Scholastica Health Science building, Duluth. Sessions are held Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Peace Church, 1111 N. 11th Ave E., and Wednesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center, Miller Hill Mall.

Archery, 5:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays, April 17-May 22, Chalstrom's Indoor Archery Center on Rice Lake Road. Volunteers needed: 10-12. Volunteers work one-on-one or in small groups with youth and adult participants to assist/teach the fundamentals of archery and range safety. Basic archery experience preferred, but not required. Volunteer orientation: 5:30 p.m. April 10.

Cycling: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17-July 26, Munger Trail at Riverside Park, 55 Cato Ave., Duluth. Volunteers needed : 10-12. Volunteers help youth and adults with disabilities learn cycling skills and build strength, explore bike trails in Duluth, and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and encouraging environment. Volunteers should have cycling experience and enjoy working with people in an outdoor, fun and social community. Volunteer orientation: 6 p.m. May 10.

Power Wheelchair Soccer, 5:45-7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4-May 9, Laura MacArthur Elementary School, Duluth. Volunteers needed: 3-4. Volunteers assist the coaches with facilitating practice drills for power wheelchair soccer participants. No soccer experience is needed. New volunteer orientation will be at 5 p.m. on the first day of practice.

Youth Swimming Lessons , 5:15-6:15 p.m. Thursdays, March 23-April 27, YMCA Hermantown. Volunteers needed: 8-10. Help youth with autism an important life skill, gain confidence and discover how fun swimming can be. Volunteers assist youth in 30-minute swim lessons led by a certified YMCA swimming instructor. No teaching experience needed; should be a confident swimmer and enjoy working with children. New volunteer orientation: 5:15 p.m. March 16.

Arrowhead Youth Games: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 (group volunteer opportunity), UMD Field House. Volunteers needed : 90-100. This uplifting event introduces over 300 youth with disabilities from across the Northland to a variety of adaptive sports and activities. New volunteers orientation: 5:30 p.m. May 4.

90-100. This uplifting event introduces over 300 youth with disabilities from across the Northland to a variety of adaptive sports and activities. New volunteers orientation: 5:30 p.m. May 4. Fishing Tournament : 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake, Duluth. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper, or registration table helper.

Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (group volunteer opportunity). Volunteers needed: 100-125. Held at the beautiful Old Vermilion Trail Hunting Preserve & Sporting Clays , this fundraising event is also the largest sporting clay event in Minnesota with over 475 participants and 100 volunteers and raising over $200,000 for Northland Adaptive Recreation programs.

Annual St. Louis River of Concern Celebration of Progress: April 4, Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. Learn about the progress made in the past year toward delisting the St. Louis River as an Area of Concern. Free. Email stlouisriveralliance@gmail.com .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month February through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:



April 6: "Decrease Your Water Footprint and Save Money Too!"

May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"

June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"

July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"

Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"

Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"

Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?"

Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”

Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter Expo: 1-5 p.m. April 8, Ponzio Center, Northland College, Ashland. Features many educational booths and presentations as well as a the annual fundraiser auction.

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. April 24, 26, 28 and May 1, 3-4, Finlayson Giese Sportsman's Club, County Road 36, Finlayson. Field day is May 6. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. Instructor: George Slama. Register from 5-6 p.m. April 17 at the Finlayson Giese Sportsman's Club. Call George at 320-233-6381 with questions.

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.