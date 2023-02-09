99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get Outdoors: Celebrate St. Louis River at Winter Out West

Editor's note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
February 09, 2023 06:13 AM
Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 and March 4, Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring a lunch and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for use. All are welcome.

Winter Out West: Feb. 11-12, multiple locations, Duluth. Features indoor and outdoor events including a St. Louis River Alliance Winter Walk along the Water; exploring the Waabizheshikana Trail (previously known as the Western Waterfront Trail) at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12; and "Songs and Stories of the St. Louis River" at Wussow's Concert Cafe from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11. Share songs, stories, poetry, or artwork inspired by the St. Louis River (or any river) at this free community open-mic night.

Winter Rendezvous (Adult Night Out): 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Sugarloaf Cove, Schroeder. Trails lit up by luminaries will take you to the nature center and the shore. Astronomer "Astro" Bob King will have a telescope set up (weather permitting) and give a night sky talk, after which you can warm up at the nature center with good company and the musical stylings of guitarist Gordon Thorne. S’more-making materials will be available; you may also bring your own light snacks and favorite beverage. Some hiking sticks will be available to borrow at the building. No registration required. Suggested donation: $10. Go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.

The Iron River Area Chamber of Commerce 5th Annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Feb. 18, Northern Pines Golf Course, 69420 Airport Road, Iron River. The races will feature over 50 mushers in four classes and runs through the golf course entering the Bayfield County Trail system and the Tri-County Corridor. Spectator admission is free. There is a heated spectator viewing area that has food, drinks and raffles. There will be clothing for sale and vendors. Go to northernpinessdr.com .

Snowshoe Hike: 10 a.m. Feb. 18, North Country National Scenic Trail. The two mile walk will pass through the cedar bog in the Brule River State Forest where the two rivers begin. Hike leader: Teresa Nelson, hiking coordinator with the North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter. Meet at the trailhead at Palmer's Landing on St. Croix Lake, 10625 E. County Highway A, near Solon Springs. Bring snowshoes, poles, water, and snacks. Snowshoes may be rented from Superior Adventures at UW-Superior by calling 715-395-4651. Go to meetup.com/sscbhikers .

UMD RSOP Free Ski and Snowshoe: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25. Meet at the Bagley Nature Area Classroom, Duluth. Classic ski on the groomed trails or snowshoe off the groomed trails. No registration is required; equipment is first-come, first-served. Free for University of Minnesota Duluth student members. Call 218-726-7128 or go to umdrsop.org.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

  • Winter Encounters Snowshoe Walk: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. After some how-to snowshoe basics, we’ll head out on the trail to see what we encounter in the woods or along the river. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and pre-registration is required. Details will be given once you register. Sign-up deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 17. To pre-register, email to  carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us  or call 218-673-7006.
  • Nature's Patterns Snowshoe Walk: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
    Join the park naturalist on snowshoes to discover the park in winter. We'll take in some inspiration and solitude with a winter walk in the woods while looking for patterns in nature. We will also be incorporating mindfulness techniques along the trail to get an extra dose of healing in nature’s patterns. Child and adult snowshoes are available. There is limited capacity and pre-registration is required. Details will be given once you register. Sign-up deadline: 5 p.m. Feb. 24. To pre-register, email carly.hawkinson@state.mn.us  or call 218-673-7006.
Candlelight Event: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Two Harbors. Ski, snowshoe or hike with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering in the snow. Candle luminaries guide visitors on several miles of trails. A bonfire and marshmallows await visitors at the amphitheater. Hot beverages and snacks will be available. Get vehicle permits and ski passes in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations . A vehicle permit is not required at the parking lot.

Boreal Stargazing Week: Feb. 19-24, in-person and virtual events like snowshoe hikes and winter stargazing events. For a list of events, go to friends-bwca.org/stargazing.

IF4 International Fly Fishing Film Festival: 4 p.m. Feb. 26, Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets: $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Advance tickets available at Superior Fly Angler and Great Lakes Fly Shop Door. Features prizes, raffles, exhibitors and drinks. Event hosted by Arrowhead Fly Fishers Club and Gitche Gumee Trout Unlimited. Go to flyfilmfest.com.

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month February through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:

  • March 2: "Water Plants and Woody Debris in Shallow Water — Friend or Foe?"
  • April 6: "Decrease Your Water Footprint and Save Money Too!"
  • May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"
  • June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"
  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

13th Annual St. Louis River Summit: March 8-10, University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjacket Hall. Hosted by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve. Presentations may cover a broad range of topics related to the St. Louis River. Register at lakesuperiornerr.org/summit.

River Talk: 7 p.m. March. 8, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

Twin Ports Walleye Association 7th Annual Fundraiser Banquet: March 18, Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30, free for ages 11 and younger. Call 218-391-6874 or go to twinportswalleye.com .

Creating Wildlife Habitat on Your Property in Minnesota: 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday from March 20-April 17. Webinar series presented by University of Minnesota Extension. Each session will focus on an aspect of wildlife habitat management, including species groups and selecting a site, as well as the development, establishment and maintenance of habitat for those groups. Free for residents and landowners in St. Louis, Carlton, Pine, Isanti and Cook counties. Residents from other locations may register for the series for $100. Register at z.umn.edu/WildlifeHabitatSeries2023 . Contact Mercedes Moffett, moffe029@umn.edu or 218-384-3511, before registering.

Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter Expo: 1-5 p.m. April 8, Ponzio Center, Northland College, Ashland. Features many educational booths and presentations as well as a the annual fundraiser auction.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

