6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Fundraising for new Chester Bowl chalet goes public

The $2.7 million project needs another $820,000 to get started.

drawing of tall wood building with large windows, surrounded by trees
An artist's drawing of the planned chalet for Chester Bowl. The $2.7 million project will double usable space for the downhill ski program, which has seen participation nearly double over the past 15 years.
Contributed / Chester Bowl Improvement Club
John Myers
By John Myers
March 13, 2023 03:03 PM

DULUTH — A new chalet at Chester Bowl is getting closer to reality after the Chester Bowl Improvement Club this week announced the public phase of a fundraising campaign.

The $2.7 million project, in the works for nearly a decade, so far has raised $530,000 from Chester Bowl supporters. A federal grant is expected to cover $1.35 million of the project, leaving about $820,000 still needed to begin construction.

The Thom Storm Chalet, named after the longtime director at Chester Bowl, serves hundreds of families for both a winter downhill skiing/snowboarding program and a summer day camp, both operated by the nonprofit Chester Bowl Improvement Club. While the land and facilities are technically owned by the city of Duluth, all of the programming and staff at the bowl are run by the club.

The existing 1972-era chalet’s foundation will be reused, but everything else will be gutted and rebuilt, with usable square footage in the chalet doubled by adding a third floor, said Dave Schaeffer, executive director of the Chester Bowl Improvement Club.

Hugs
Thom Storm hugs Dale Shimmin, both of Duluth, during a retirement party for Storm at Somers Lounge at St. Scholastica in 2015. Storm worked at Chester Bowl for 40 years.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

That will help alleviate overcrowding, especially on ski weekends as participation in the ski program has nearly doubled. This winter there were more than 1,000 ski and snowboard rentals for the season, with over 1,900 season passes issued, up from about 750 sets of skis doled out 15 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chalet-768x512.jpg
The Thom Storm Chalet at Chester Bowl in Duluth. The undersized chalet, built in 1972, is planned to be replaced in coming years if fundraising goes well.
Contributed / Chester Bowl Improvement Club

Expanded and accessible bathrooms and an elevator also will be added, as well as an outdoor deck on the second level and expanded concessions. The chalet’s footprint can't change much because of state setback rules; Chester Creek, a designated trout stream, is just a few feet out the front door and the park’s access road just a few feet out the back door.

It’s hoped the grant will be in place and the extra money raised over the next two years, with construction starting by spring 2026.

“We need to get to $1.35 million of our own contributions before we can apply for the federal grant, so that’s the goal now,” Schaeffer said. “For us, this project is about community and about people. We see how Chester Bowl impacts so many people’s lives, and this is about serving those people, not necessarily a pretty, new building. But we need that chalet to do it well.”

Snowboarder making a jump
Local
RELATED: Photos and video from Saturday on slopes at Chester Bowl
The Chester Bowl Improvement Club opened its ski and snowboard program for the season.
December 10, 2022 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson

Meanwhile a new, permanent bridge crossing Chester Creek, linking the chalet and the ski hill for all seasons — a critical element for the program — was added last fall. The bridge was funded with two grants totaling $196,250. Work was provided by city crews.

Chester Bowl, just off Skyline Parkway, started as a ski-jumping center in 1905, with an alpine ski hill added in the late 1960s and the chairlift added in 1984. Since the, the long-unused ski jumps have been dismantled, but the downhill ski and snowboard program remains strong in the 117-acre park that also has several kilometers of cross-country ski trails.

Chester Bowl’s winter ski season ended Sunday, a bit earlier than usual, due to mechanical work scheduled to be completed on the chairlift.

For more information or to donate to the chalet project, go to growingupchester.org . For more information on winter and summer programming, go to chesterbowl.org .

also read
010122.N.DNT.skibookC1.jpg
Writing Nordic ski history book inspires author's move to Duluth
Ryan Rodgers and his family relocated to Duluth from Osceola, Wisconsin, in 2020 after he interviewed people for his book who shared his "outdoor philosophy."
December 30, 2021 11:00 PM
FILE: George Hovland
George Hovland, who fostered skiing in Duluth, dies at 94
The former Olympian was still skiing in March.
May 10, 2021 06:39 PM
042921.S.PJ.USANordicRipp_1.jpg
Cloquet siblings nominated for junior national Nordic combined team
The brother-sister duo will have the option of competing with the 2021-22 U.S. Nordic combined team.
April 27, 2021 05:30 PM
121220.N.DNT.WORLDCUP.C01.jpg
35 years ago, the world's best cross-country skiers competed in Biwabik
It was Minnesota's first and only World Cup race. But it almost never happened.
December 12, 2020 07:00 AM
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Northlandia: Snow, ski records once flew in Fond du Lac
Few remnants of the Fond du Lac Winter Sports Center remain today.
December 11, 2020 05:00 PM
Gene Kotlarek FILE
Duluth’s Gene Kotlarek, ski jumping legend, dies at 77
Gene Kotlarek's death last week caused many former Northland ski jumpers to take pause once they heard the news and remember one of Duluth's first international jumping stars.
November 14, 2017 08:20 PM
Joe Nowak.jpg
Northland ski jumper, teacher, coach Joe Nowak dies at 88
One of the last links to the heyday of ski jumping in Northeastern Minnesota has died. Joe Nowak, who set 11 ski jump records in the United States, Canada and Europe, coached Cloquet High School ski teams to 13 state titles and founded the Pine V...
October 29, 2016 08:12 PM
2277495+kingCHESTER0123c2.jpg
'Fun slope' added to Chester Bowl ski area
Skiing and snowboarding at Chester Bowl have provided fun for generations of Duluth residents. But this winter, there are new kinds of fun with the addition of a "fun slope" at the downhill ski area. Located to the left of the chairlift as you lo...
January 22, 2016 07:48 PM

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
big pike
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Aurora angler lands Wisconsin whopper
March 12, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pose-for-Camera.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ story leads down a rabbit hole to ‘Wild Bill’s Run’
March 11, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
031123.O.DNT.deerinsnow.C09.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Another snowy winter means fewer deer in Northeastern Minnesota
March 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
xxxxxx.backtocollege.new_Wussows
Arts and Entertainment
West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast
March 13, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
031421.N.DNT.FENNESSEY.C02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Twin Ports
March 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man in a coat and hood snowblows a driveway next to a street with high snowbanks and sunrise
Weather
Weekend storm total tops 22 inches near Cornucopia
March 13, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A Black man wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket and red pants raises a hand in a victory gesture against the backdrop of palm trees in the sunset. A stylized "FR" silver logo is overlaid.
Arts and Entertainment
Flo Rida coming to Bayfront Festival Park on June 30
March 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler