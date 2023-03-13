Fundraising for new Chester Bowl chalet goes public

DULUTH — A new chalet at Chester Bowl is getting closer to reality after the Chester Bowl Improvement Club this week announced the public phase of a fundraising campaign.

The $2.7 million project, in the works for nearly a decade, so far has raised $530,000 from Chester Bowl supporters. A federal grant is expected to cover $1.35 million of the project, leaving about $820,000 still needed to begin construction.

The Thom Storm Chalet, named after the longtime director at Chester Bowl, serves hundreds of families for both a winter downhill skiing/snowboarding program and a summer day camp, both operated by the nonprofit Chester Bowl Improvement Club. While the land and facilities are technically owned by the city of Duluth, all of the programming and staff at the bowl are run by the club.

The existing 1972-era chalet’s foundation will be reused, but everything else will be gutted and rebuilt, with usable square footage in the chalet doubled by adding a third floor, said Dave Schaeffer, executive director of the Chester Bowl Improvement Club.

Thom Storm hugs Dale Shimmin, both of Duluth, during a retirement party for Storm at Somers Lounge at St. Scholastica in 2015. Storm worked at Chester Bowl for 40 years. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

That will help alleviate overcrowding, especially on ski weekends as participation in the ski program has nearly doubled. This winter there were more than 1,000 ski and snowboard rentals for the season, with over 1,900 season passes issued, up from about 750 sets of skis doled out 15 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thom Storm Chalet at Chester Bowl in Duluth. The undersized chalet, built in 1972, is planned to be replaced in coming years if fundraising goes well. Contributed / Chester Bowl Improvement Club

Expanded and accessible bathrooms and an elevator also will be added, as well as an outdoor deck on the second level and expanded concessions. The chalet’s footprint can't change much because of state setback rules; Chester Creek, a designated trout stream, is just a few feet out the front door and the park’s access road just a few feet out the back door.

It’s hoped the grant will be in place and the extra money raised over the next two years, with construction starting by spring 2026.

“We need to get to $1.35 million of our own contributions before we can apply for the federal grant, so that’s the goal now,” Schaeffer said. “For us, this project is about community and about people. We see how Chester Bowl impacts so many people’s lives, and this is about serving those people, not necessarily a pretty, new building. But we need that chalet to do it well.”

Meanwhile a new, permanent bridge crossing Chester Creek, linking the chalet and the ski hill for all seasons — a critical element for the program — was added last fall. The bridge was funded with two grants totaling $196,250. Work was provided by city crews.

Chester Bowl, just off Skyline Parkway, started as a ski-jumping center in 1905, with an alpine ski hill added in the late 1960s and the chairlift added in 1984. Since the, the long-unused ski jumps have been dismantled, but the downhill ski and snowboard program remains strong in the 117-acre park that also has several kilometers of cross-country ski trails.

Chester Bowl’s winter ski season ended Sunday, a bit earlier than usual, due to mechanical work scheduled to be completed on the chairlift.

For more information or to donate to the chalet project, go to growingupchester.org . For more information on winter and summer programming, go to chesterbowl.org .