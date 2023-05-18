99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Founder of UMD outdoor education program retires after 47 years

Ken Gilbertson worked to grow the outdoor education major.

Ken Gilbertson
Ken Gilbertson is retiring from UMD on Saturday, May 20, after 47 years of teaching at the school, including founding the Environmental and Outdoor Education academic program.
Steve Kuchera / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — It was 1975, and Ken Gilbertson was just a junior at the University of Minnesota Duluth when he finagled his way into teaching a college class in first aid.

The problem was, as Gilbertson now freely admits, he really didn’t know much about first aid. So he studied up on it a lot, and he even joined the St. Louis County Rescue Squad to get some firsthand training.

“There’s no way you could get away with that today,” Gilbertson said with a laugh.

It was a modest beginning to what became a 47-year teaching career at UMD that also included founding the school’s now famous Environmental and Outdoor Education Program. He was also a big part of the expansion of UMD's Recreational Sports Outdoors Program that helped put Duluth on a national map as a center for kayaking, climbing, mountain biking and more.

cross country skiers
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: UMD outdoor gear rental center open to everyone
Winter and summer, the general public is welcome to reserve outdoor gear, along with UMD students.
January 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Gilbertson, 68, is retiring Saturday, May 20. On May 21, he’s leaving for his first retirement adventure: a jaunt up Mount Hood in Oregon that includes some technical ice climbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to have more time to spend outdoors after teaching about the outdoors for so long,” said Gilbertson, a native of Fridley, Minnesota, who has now spent nearly a half-century in Duluth. “I’m going to fly-fish more and try to be as active as possible in environmental issues without getting too busy. … And I want to hear a bull elk bugle in the wild. I’ve seen elk before, including up close in Theodore Roosevelt National Park … but I’ve never heard one bugle.”

KenGilbertsonFishing.jpeg
Ken Gilbertson teaches a class the fine art of fly fishing.
Contributed / Brett Groehler / UMD

Gilbertson has been a key component in UMD’s legacy of success in creating professional outdoor educators — upward of 1,000 since the program began — now working in state parks, national parks, city parks, youth camps, environmental learning centers and in other outdoor interpretive positions across the country. Hawk Ridge, Hartley Nature Area, the Great Lakes Aquarium and more all boast UMD outdoor education program graduates on their staffs.

Graduates of the program become owners of adventure businesses, camp directors, environmental educators, park rangers, nature center staff, naturalists, trail guides and more.

Back when we started this, Duluth was really a black hole for environmental education. There was nothing out there. And I thought, of all the places, with what we are surrounded by here, that was just wrong.
Ken Gilbertson

“Anyone can be a summer camp counselor if you don’t mind not getting paid much,” Gilbertson noted. “Our goal was to create professional outdoor educators who can earn a living, have a family, buy a house, while pursuing what they love. I think we’ve done that.”

One of those graduates is Janelle Long, now executive director of Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, the nonprofit Duluth group that oversees programming and education at the nature reserve by the same name. After receiving her undergraduate degree in wildlife management and biology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Long went on to earn her masters in environmental education at UMD with Gilbertson as her thesis adviser.

MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Help stock trout in Divide Lake
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
May 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2023 MN fishing opener
Northland Outdoors
Got walleyes? The guys on the Island Lake bridge sure do
Anglers gather on the bridge year after year for a very successful opening day tradition.
May 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
surviving a fall into cold water
Northland Outdoors
Don't die in a cold Minnesota lake
Water temperatures now can render you unable to function within minutes — if you even live that long.
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Ready, set, fish, Minnesota
Saturday's opener will be breezy but the ice is out of nearly all lakes -- except in the far northern Arrowhead region.
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Minnesota's opening day of fishing holiday is upon us!
A jig and minnow worked well on Hayward lakes walleyes for Wisconsin's opener, and likely will work in Minnesota, too.
May 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Learn how to forage for wild edibles, decoratives
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
people using nets to catch fish
Northland Outdoors
Better late than never: Lake Superior smelt run is on
Grab your nets, a big bucket and a fishing license, smelt are in town.
May 10, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear activity picks up
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 8.
May 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
File: walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota fishing opener: Everything you need to know, and then some
Ice on northern lakes, bait shortage predicted, new limits on some waters and places you aren’t allowed to fish.
May 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Wisconsin fishing opener is upon us
Most lakes should be ice-free, but many anglers may opt for a hot bite on Lake Superior.
May 04, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston

Long noted the UMD program has helped push environmental education into schools and community groups across the Northland.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a few memorable, very special professors over the years and Ken is definitely one of them,” Long said. “Ken has this deep passion for the outdoors and the environment — I mean, he lives it every day — but also a passion for students and connecting them to the outdoors.”

Ken Gilbertson
Ken Gilbertson ice skates on Island Lake.
Steve Kuchera / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune

Gilbertson eventually received his undergraduate degree in biology and then went on to earn a master’s degree with his thesis on how and why UMD should have a major in outdoor education. In 1981, he convinced the school to start the outdoor program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The program’s budget for the first year was $14,000 — $9,000 of which was my salary,” Gilbertson noted.

In 1984, Gilbertson used the information from his masters thesis to talk the university's board of regents into creating a department of Environmental and Outdoor Education, which Gilbertson has been helping steer ever since.

“That may have been the biggest highlight of my career. That really got things rolling,” Gilbertson said.

Ken’s real strength was being able to bring people together from different disciplines to really build the outdoor program’s future. … And all along he’s really been student-oriented. His goal has always been their success.
Tim Bates, Recreational Sports Outdoors Program

He went on to get his doctorate in outdoor education at Ohio State, and has in recent years served as the head of UMD’s Department of Applied Human Sciences, which the outdoor education program is part of.

Gilbertson later pushed for and received approval for creation of a Masters of Environmental Education Program, which has been successful at the school.

“Back when we started this, Duluth was really a black hole for environmental education. There was nothing out there. And I thought, of all the places, with what we are surrounded by here, that was just wrong,” Gilbertson said.

KenKromer (1).jpg
Sports
READ MORE: As newbies converge on the BWCAW, an expert offers advice
A big push of new visitors is causing problems for campers and campsites alike.
July 11, 2020 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Randy Carlson, who heads the paddling program in the UMD Recreational Sports Outdoors Program, and who has worked with Gilbertson at UMD since 1983, said Gilbertson has helped push the school and the greater Duluth community to embrace the outdoor world around us.

“Ken is really good at working with people to move things forward. He’s also really good at trusting people and letting them do their job,” Carlson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson noted that a 30-second promotional video recently shown at UMD’s commencement ceremony included not just snippets of academic life and, of course, the school’s national championship hockey teams, but also students paddling stand-up paddleboards and kayaks.

“That shows you how important this is to the school,” Carlson noted.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Dawson holding sturgeon.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Thief River Falls teen lands monster sturgeon fishing from dock on the Rainy River
Big sturgeon like the one Dawson Erickson landed have been all over the internet this spring. Landing the fish would have been nearly impossible without help, Dawson's dad, Kevin Erickson, said.
May 17, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
051923.N.ST.Hike 1.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Take a hike on National Trails Day
Explore the Brule Bog Boardwalk and sections of the Grand Footpath with members of the North Country Trail Association.
May 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1630466+deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Please, leave those deer fawns alone
The mothers may leave their babies alone for short periods, but they will be back.
May 15, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A blue-green algae bloom
Northland Outdoors
Water quality sampling effort in Lake Superior estuary targets emerging threats from harmful algal blooms
Project will examine water quality and nutrient conditions that lead to blooms.
May 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
52892809630_7a70ae8175_o.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Sunnies in the south: Governor's Fishing Opener highlights angling opportunities in Mankato area
There is great fishing available everywhere in Minnesota, not just on the big waters of the north country, was the message when Mankato hosted the sport's annual season-opening celebration.
May 15, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
_0008248.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rainy fishing opener doesn't dampen Mankato's hopes to attract more tourists
While people traditionally think of central and northern Minnesota for fishing, Mankato has about 15 lakes nearby that are deep and well-structured, not like shallow prairie lakes.
May 14, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
Man accused of intentionally crashing into deer in Ely pleads not guilty
The case has inspired state lawmakers to seek double restitution for malicious killing of wildlife.
May 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Craig 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The quest for crappies is a favorite springtime pursuit, even if the fishing is better than the catching
Filled with anticipation, we cast out small jigs tipped with plastic tails below bobbers along a weedy shoreline – perfect spring crappie cover – and waited for them to sink.
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
branch with pink flower
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Small flowers appear on hazels
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
May 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
MDHA logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association pulls support for Governor's Deer Opener
“Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event,” MDHA said.
May 11, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Wet and breezy for Minnesota's fishing opener
A large area of lower pressure will keep a big part of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest dealing with showers, thunderstorms, and wind this weekend.
May 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Minnesota fishing license
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota fishing license sales down so far
License sales reached a recent peak during the 2020 pandemic and have dropped some since then.
May 10, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

The outdoors sports program, available to all students no matter their major and with outreach to numerous community groups outside the university, is the perfect counterpart to the outdoor education program, Carlson noted.

“They work well side-by-side,” he noted. “One feeds off the other.”

Tim Bates, associate director of outdoor programs for the Recreational Sports Outdoors Program, has been at UMD since 1983 and watched as Gilbertson built environmental education and outdoor recreation into critical components for the university — an outdoor focus in a town surrounded by outdoor opportunity.

“Ken had the vision to create something where students could explore in academics the (outdoor and environmental) opportunities that surround us here,” Bates said. “Ken’s real strength was being able to bring people together from different disciplines to really build the outdoor program’s future. … And all along he’s really been student-oriented. His goal has always been their success.”

091920.O.DNT.GnesenTrailC1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
RELATED: Gnesen residents build community nature trail
Designed by UMD students, interpretive trail construction brought neighbor volunteers together.
September 19, 2020 04:55 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

UMD Environmental and Outdoor Education Program

Undergraduate degrees:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Environmental and Outdoor Education major
  • Environmental and Outdoor Education minor
  • Teaching Earth and Space Science with Environmental Education concentration
  • Teaching Life Science with Environmental Education concentration
  • Physical Education Outdoor Education minor

Graduate degrees:

  • Master of Environmental Education
  • Environmental Education Certificate
more by john myers
tribal/forest sxervice agreement signing
Local
Ojibwe bands, Superior National Forest sign 'co-stewardship' agreement
The memorandum of understanding is the first of its kind.
May 08, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
LeRoy Chiovitte state record walleye
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: DNR plan to rework Minnesota fishing records gets it half right, half very wrong
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Superior hiking trail book
Northland Outdoors
Superior Hiking Trail author to hold book events in Duluth
May 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
File: Wolves
Northland Outdoors
US House committee passes bill to delist wolves
May 01, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
NDGF walleye and jig extended.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: As fishing lures go, it’s tough to top the old reliable jig
May 06, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Minnesota DNR web art
Northland Outdoors
DNR reminds Minnesotans of tribal rights to harvest fish as Ojibwe spring fishing season approaches
May 05, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
brown frog with stripes on face and legs, sitting on green moss
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Spring frogs wake, sing
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
jea Ruby Slippers
Local
Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum
May 17, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Mark W. Barker arrives in Duluth.
News
Laker hauling 21 tons of salt runs aground in Detroit River
May 17, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  David Matthews / New York Daily News
American Indian graduates recognized
Local
Duluth school district honors American Indian graduates
May 18, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
White man's hand holds book in front of Lake Superior: "Jessica Lange: An Adventurer's Heart" by Anthony Uzarowski, featuring cover photo of book subject in glamorous white dress.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New Jessica Lange biography chronicles journey from Cloquet to Hollywood
May 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler