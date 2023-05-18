Founder of UMD outdoor education program retires after 47 years

DULUTH — It was 1975, and Ken Gilbertson was just a junior at the University of Minnesota Duluth when he finagled his way into teaching a college class in first aid.

The problem was, as Gilbertson now freely admits, he really didn’t know much about first aid. So he studied up on it a lot, and he even joined the St. Louis County Rescue Squad to get some firsthand training.

“There’s no way you could get away with that today,” Gilbertson said with a laugh.

It was a modest beginning to what became a 47-year teaching career at UMD that also included founding the school’s now famous Environmental and Outdoor Education Program. He was also a big part of the expansion of UMD's Recreational Sports Outdoors Program that helped put Duluth on a national map as a center for kayaking, climbing, mountain biking and more.

Gilbertson, 68, is retiring Saturday, May 20. On May 21, he’s leaving for his first retirement adventure: a jaunt up Mount Hood in Oregon that includes some technical ice climbing.

“I want to have more time to spend outdoors after teaching about the outdoors for so long,” said Gilbertson, a native of Fridley, Minnesota, who has now spent nearly a half-century in Duluth. “I’m going to fly-fish more and try to be as active as possible in environmental issues without getting too busy. … And I want to hear a bull elk bugle in the wild. I’ve seen elk before, including up close in Theodore Roosevelt National Park … but I’ve never heard one bugle.”

Ken Gilbertson teaches a class the fine art of fly fishing. Contributed / Brett Groehler / UMD

Gilbertson has been a key component in UMD’s legacy of success in creating professional outdoor educators — upward of 1,000 since the program began — now working in state parks, national parks, city parks, youth camps, environmental learning centers and in other outdoor interpretive positions across the country. Hawk Ridge, Hartley Nature Area, the Great Lakes Aquarium and more all boast UMD outdoor education program graduates on their staffs.

Graduates of the program become owners of adventure businesses, camp directors, environmental educators, park rangers, nature center staff, naturalists, trail guides and more.

Back when we started this, Duluth was really a black hole for environmental education. There was nothing out there. And I thought, of all the places, with what we are surrounded by here, that was just wrong. Ken Gilbertson

“Anyone can be a summer camp counselor if you don’t mind not getting paid much,” Gilbertson noted. “Our goal was to create professional outdoor educators who can earn a living, have a family, buy a house, while pursuing what they love. I think we’ve done that.”

One of those graduates is Janelle Long, now executive director of Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, the nonprofit Duluth group that oversees programming and education at the nature reserve by the same name. After receiving her undergraduate degree in wildlife management and biology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Long went on to earn her masters in environmental education at UMD with Gilbertson as her thesis adviser.

Long noted the UMD program has helped push environmental education into schools and community groups across the Northland.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a few memorable, very special professors over the years and Ken is definitely one of them,” Long said. “Ken has this deep passion for the outdoors and the environment — I mean, he lives it every day — but also a passion for students and connecting them to the outdoors.”

Ken Gilbertson ice skates on Island Lake. Steve Kuchera / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune

Gilbertson eventually received his undergraduate degree in biology and then went on to earn a master’s degree with his thesis on how and why UMD should have a major in outdoor education. In 1981, he convinced the school to start the outdoor program.

“The program’s budget for the first year was $14,000 — $9,000 of which was my salary,” Gilbertson noted.

In 1984, Gilbertson used the information from his masters thesis to talk the university's board of regents into creating a department of Environmental and Outdoor Education, which Gilbertson has been helping steer ever since.

“That may have been the biggest highlight of my career. That really got things rolling,” Gilbertson said.

Ken’s real strength was being able to bring people together from different disciplines to really build the outdoor program’s future. … And all along he’s really been student-oriented. His goal has always been their success. Tim Bates, Recreational Sports Outdoors Program

He went on to get his doctorate in outdoor education at Ohio State, and has in recent years served as the head of UMD’s Department of Applied Human Sciences, which the outdoor education program is part of.

Gilbertson later pushed for and received approval for creation of a Masters of Environmental Education Program, which has been successful at the school.

“Back when we started this, Duluth was really a black hole for environmental education. There was nothing out there. And I thought, of all the places, with what we are surrounded by here, that was just wrong,” Gilbertson said.

Randy Carlson, who heads the paddling program in the UMD Recreational Sports Outdoors Program, and who has worked with Gilbertson at UMD since 1983, said Gilbertson has helped push the school and the greater Duluth community to embrace the outdoor world around us.

“Ken is really good at working with people to move things forward. He’s also really good at trusting people and letting them do their job,” Carlson said.

Carlson noted that a 30-second promotional video recently shown at UMD’s commencement ceremony included not just snippets of academic life and, of course, the school’s national championship hockey teams, but also students paddling stand-up paddleboards and kayaks.

“That shows you how important this is to the school,” Carlson noted.

The outdoors sports program, available to all students no matter their major and with outreach to numerous community groups outside the university, is the perfect counterpart to the outdoor education program, Carlson noted.

“They work well side-by-side,” he noted. “One feeds off the other.”

Tim Bates, associate director of outdoor programs for the Recreational Sports Outdoors Program, has been at UMD since 1983 and watched as Gilbertson built environmental education and outdoor recreation into critical components for the university — an outdoor focus in a town surrounded by outdoor opportunity.

“Ken had the vision to create something where students could explore in academics the (outdoor and environmental) opportunities that surround us here,” Bates said. “Ken’s real strength was being able to bring people together from different disciplines to really build the outdoor program’s future. … And all along he’s really been student-oriented. His goal has always been their success.”

UMD Environmental and Outdoor Education Program

Undergraduate degrees:



Environmental and Outdoor Education major

Environmental and Outdoor Education minor

Teaching Earth and Space Science with Environmental Education concentration

Teaching Life Science with Environmental Education concentration

Physical Education Outdoor Education minor

Graduate degrees: