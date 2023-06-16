Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads

Remembering dads who taught us and took us fishing.

Stephanie Pearson and her dad, David Pearson
Stephanie Pearson and her dad, David Pearson, fishing on the dock at their family cabin on Lake Vermilion in about 1975.
Contributed / Stephanie Pearson
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — I suppose we could have golfed together, or gone to baseball games, or maybe played chess, but the father-child bonding I did with my dad was often fishing.

Maybe it doesn’t matter what you do or did with dad as long as it is time spent together. But there seems to be some sort of special ties between a father and son or daughter that develop only with fishing rods in hand.

Maybe it’s the solitude, the undivided attention. There can be quiet moments where nothing needs to be spoken, or noisy banter or just conversation between two fellow anglers. Lessons taught. Lessons learned. Closeness becomes as spiritual as it is physical in a small boat.


I used to think it was my love for fishing that drove me to wake up before dawn. But I now know it was the quiet time I got to spend with Dad.
Stephanie Pearson

Take Steve and Jim Kuchera. They've now been fishing together for more than 60 years, from Minnesota up to Alaska and back. Son Steve Kuchera, 67, of Duluth (a retired Duluth News Tribune photographer) and father Jim, 88, of Becker, Minnesota, recently spent a long weekend fishing in Ontario, where I was able to witness firsthand their admiration for each other.

“Where did you learn how to catch a fish that small?’’ Jim asked in the boat one day.

“I learned everything I know about fishing from you, old man,’’ Steve shot back.

“I’d been better off raising chickens,’’ Jim responded.

And so it went, on and on, in the boat, at the dinner table, in the truck on the way home. It was barb after barb, and I’m not talking fishing hooks. But that’s their relationship. That’s how they express their love for each other. I think.

Steve was once on the receiving end of a lot of help from Jim, 60 years ago, when they were fishing. It's what dad's do. Now it is Steve helping Jim — in and out of the boat, bating his hook, netting and unhooking Jim’s fish. It's what we do for dads.

So, on Father’s Day weekend, here are a few Northlanders reminiscing about time spent fishing with their fathers. A couple are lucky enough to still have their dads to fish with. Some of us are not so fortunate. But all of us will always remember those times on the water, with dad.

Stephanie Pearson
Stephanie Pearson showing off a nice fish she caught in 1975 at her family's cabin on Lake Vermilion, where she learned to fish with her dad.
Contributed / Stephanie Pearson

Stephanie Pearson, Duluth

On her dad, David Pearson

When I was 5, I used to conflate my dad with Jesus. He wasn’t perfect or particularly holy in the traditional sense, but he was a Lutheran minister who loved to fish. And there was always enough walleye to feed our family of seven, which seemed like a miracle.

I was a rise-at-the-crack-of-dawn kind of little kid, who could not stay in bed past 6 a.m. To while away the time until everyone else woke up during the hot midsummer mornings of our 1970s vacations, I would pad down the rocky path from our cabin in my Converse tennis shoes to fish off our dock. It led into the deep abyss of Lake Vermilion. I fished for whatever bit my hook, namely walleye, bass and sunnies.

For my fifth or sixth birthday, my parents gave me a green fishing tackle box filled with Lindy Rigs. I soon learned how to bait my own hook with a live worm or a leech. My parents, however, weren’t terribly excited about their 5-year-old daughter fishing off the dock alone at 6 a.m., so Dad would eventually follow me down to the lake and we’d fish together.

I used to think it was my love for fishing that drove me to wake up before dawn. But I now know it was the quiet time I got to spend with Dad. He was a busy man with five rambunctious kids, a demanding job, and a never-ending supply of DIY projects.

Before all of that, however, Dad was a kid who had grown up fishing on Lake Vermilion and the rivers along Lake Superior with his own father and uncles. The ritual was hardwired into his DNA and it also became his truest form of spiritual meditation.

I will never be the angler that Dad was. In fact, I rarely ever fish these days. But I did inherit Dad’s meditative connection to the outdoors. It’s been the rock-solid foundation of my life. David Pearson passed away in 2017 at age 82.

Terry Clusiau
Terry Clusiau with a bass.
Contributed / Greg Clusiau

Greg Clusiau, Keewatin

On his dad, Terry Clusiau

One of my earliest recollections of fishing with dad was bullhead fishing on O'Leary Lake in a 12-foot aluminum boat. Fishing right under the boat, we were reeling them in at a pretty good clip. I remember dad holding them down with his foot on the bottom of the boat, when it came time to take the hook out. And there they stayed because we didn’t have a stringer. Fish were bouncing all over the boat floor!

After my mom, Betty, died in 1989, I tried to get Dad out on the water as much as possible just to clear his mind. We ended up fishing all over the place, ranging from local waters for walleye, muskie, northern pike, bass and panfish. Other adventures required a bit of traveling: Lake Superior trout and salmon, Crow Lake lake trout in Canada and Red River catfish.

Terry and Betty Clusiau
Terry and Betty Clusiau with stringers of fish.
Contributed / Greg Clusiau

One local trip that sticks in my mind was bass fishing on Hartley Lake, north of Nashwauk. We were casting spinner baits when Dad hooked a good one. I watched the fish surface and wallow around more than I would expect and then looked over at Dad. He was reeling ever so slowly, almost giving the fish every chance to get off.

I said, "Reel, reel. It's going to get off.'"

Dad answered, “I like to take my time. I want to enjoy it.”

That was circa 1990. And yes, he taught me the basics of fishing. He was quite an outdoorsman, a great deer hunter. We had a cabin on Bear Lake, also north of Nashwauk, and lived up there many summers when not in school.

Terry Clusiau died in June 2022 at age 93.

While the rest of us waited to take our turn at grabbing a rod that had "tripped," Dad sat in the back of the boat holding a rod, slowly pumping it to give the lure life. He said that was the way it needed to be done. And he caught the first and most fish that day. Go figure!

Ralph Furtman passed away in 1993.

Ted Houston
Ted Houston with a walleye.
Contributed / Jarrid Houston

Jarrid Houston, South Range

On his dad, Ted Houston

My childhood memories involve trailering our Bass Tracker Bass Buggy pontoon boat (yes, trailering) to many lakes and rivers northeast of the Twin Cities near Stillwater, where we lived.

Jarrid Houston
Read "Fishing Report" by Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
January 12, 2022 04:12 PM

My family was the family that was and is as efficient of a launch-and-load program as they come. My brother and I would maneuver the big pontoon while Teddy would back up the old Ford F-150. I wish I had pictures of those days. Unfortunately, they are only in my memory.

I certainly contribute all my passion for fishing from not only Teddy Boy, but all of my family.

Growing up on the St. Croix River with Dad set the landscape for my fishing career, for sure.

Steve and Jim Kuchera
Steve Kuchera, of Duluth, holds a 40-inch northern pike caught by his father, Jim Kuchera, of Becker, Minn., while they were fishing in Ontario on June 11.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Steve Kuchera, Duluth

On his dad, Jim Kuchera

Some of my earliest memories are of fishing with my dad and his dad. Three generations of Kucheras piled into a small boat or sitting on the ice, fishing the lakes near my hometown.

Sometimes we ventured farther afield, driving several hours north to Leech or Winnie or even the Rainy River, returning late Sunday so Dad could go to work Monday morning. Those trips introduced me to night drives, breakfasts in pre-dawn darkness and camping.

Looking back on those early days, one thing that strikes me is how patient Dad was putting up with a young kid fidgeting in the boat or fish house when the action was slow. “The fish won’t bite unless you’re quiet,” was about as strong a rebuke he uttered.

Jim Kuchera
Jim Kuchera fishes for halibut near Homer, Alaska, in 2007. Jim is the father of retired Duluth News Tribune photographer Steve Kuchera. Jim is 88 and the two still fish together often.
Contributed / Steve Kuchera

Our roles have changed as the years passed. He used to put the boat in the water and help me aboard. Now, I put the boat in the water and often help him aboard.

Once in the boat, however, Dad, 88, is as good a fisherman as ever.

Just how good is part of our never-ending debate as to who is the better fisherman — good-natured banter that resumes every time we head out fishing. And despite who has better success on any given day, the important thing isn’t who wins the debate, but the fact that after more than 60 years we’re still at it, on the water, fishing rods in hand.

Nick Myers
Nick Myers caught and released this big walleye on Saganaga Lake on Father's Day 1997.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

John Myers, Duluth

On his dad, Nick Myers

Nick Myers was not a great fisherman. He came of age fishing in the 1930s, guiding up on Seagull Lake in what later became the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and many of his tactics (and some of his gear!) were slow to change after that.

But he truly loved to fish, to be outdoors and to be on the water. And he passed that love on to me. To Nick, fishing was always more about the experience. The trip to go fishing was always as important as the fishing itself. He loved to drive, to explore new territory. He brought me to far-flung places, often as far north as you could drive, to fish across Canada, from Newfoundland to the Yukon and Northwest Territories and on to Alaska.

I remember lake trout on Great Slave Lake and giant pike in the Churchill River in Manitoba and walleyes on more than a dozen northern Ontario lakes we fished together over the years.

As Nick and my mom, Kathleen, got older, they traveled less and instead set up a base camp in their beloved Grand Marais. I’d often drive up there on weekends from Duluth, towing a boat, and Nick and I would fish lakes across Cook County. We caught smallmouth bass on Two Island and walleyes on Ball Club and a few lake trout on Gunflint. On calm Lake Superior days, we’d head out of the Grand Marais Harbor and catch a trout or maybe, in August, a coho salmon.

We rarely limited out. Sometimes we got skunked. But we always seemed to have fun. And I cherish every moment I can remember that we had together in those boats.

IMG_1045.jpg
Nick Myers with crappies he caught while fishing with his son, John Myers, on a lake near Duluth.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

On Father’s Day back in 1997, I think, or maybe it was 1998, I splurged and paid for a guide on Saganaga Lake. Nick and I and the guide had a blast catching many big walleyes. By then, Nick’s lumbar stenosis had nearly crippled him and he had to half-crawl up the walkway to buy his Ontario fishing license on an island on the Canadian side of the lake. It would be one of the last times we ever fished together, maybe the last time.

In fall 1998, a day after a duck hunt in North Dakota, he broke his hip and, after spending more than two years in and out of the hospital, Nick passed away in late 2000 at age 84.

Nick Myers with walleye
Nick Myers with a nice walleye caught and released while fishing with his son, John Myers.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

I’ve missed being with my dad in a fishing boat for more than 22 years now. But often, when I’m driving the boat back to the dock, after a good day on the water, I think of him. I remember that Nick seemed to always be smiling whenever we were in a boat together. Every photo of him around fish, he’s smiling. Was it the fishing? Was it being with his son? I like to think it was a little of both.

And that still makes me smile today.

