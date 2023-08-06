Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Federal duck stamps on your phone soon?

Senate has passed bill to allow an electronic copy in the field.

duck-stamp-2022-2023 James Hautman.jpg.jfif
Congress is expected to pass legislation allowing hunters to buy their federal waterfowl stamp online and use an electronic copy as their proof of purchase. Currently paper copies are required.
Contributed / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:07 PM

WASHINGTON — The U. S. Senate on July 28 unanimously passed the Duck Stamp Modernization Act, legislation to make the federal duck stamp more accessible for waterfowl hunters by authorizing the electronic stamp for use throughout the entire waterfowl hunting season.

The bipartisan bill will allow hunters to satisfy the duck stamp requirement in the field by accessing their electronic stamp using a smartphone. Physical stamps will remain available for purchase from the post office and other retailers.

A companion bill has passed the House Natural Resources Committee and awaits a vote by the full House of Representatives.

Currently, paper copies of the stamp are required to hunt waterfowl anywhere in the U.S. Proceeds from the sale of federal migratory waterfowl stamps goes to buy wetland habitat used by hundreds of birds and animals nationwide.

“Duck hunters led the charge in making the Federal Duck Stamp one of the most successful conservation funding programs in history,” said Nick Wiley, Ducks Unlimited’s chief operating officer. “As we celebrate 80 years and over 8 million acres of habitat conserved through this program, it’s only right that we streamline the process and allow the use of electronic stamps throughout the season. This commonsense legislation is good for duck hunters and will help maintain strong support for the Duck Stamp program. We thank our friends in the Senate, and we look forward to a supportive vote in the House soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Man holding large fish
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Superior angler lands massive musky
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
2015 Options deer hunt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Volunteers needed for Options Accessible Deer Hunt
Putting on a hunt the size of the Options event at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge for people with disabilities takes a lot of volunteers.
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Perseid meteor shower
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Meteor shower viewing parties set across Minnesota
More than 20 outdoor "star party" events are scheduled across the state as the Perseid meteor shower reigns.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Shawn Perich fishing
Northland Outdoors
Longtime North Shore outdoors writer Shawn Perich dies
Perich had been battling brain cancer since 2021.
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
IMG_0395 (1).jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: Gotta have new stuff
Mike Frisch details his trip to the ICAST event
2d ago
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Northland Nature_shield katydid
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Orthoptera chirp away in August
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
2d ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Walleyes hit live bait rigs over mid-lake structure
Try fast water in local rivers for some fast smallmouth bass action.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Wolf killed by car, wolf kills dog in Duuth
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 31.
3d ago
Cloudy with shower chances
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cloudy with shower chances
Most of us will see a rather overcast sky this weekend.
3d ago
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: St. Louis River Alliance to host canoe, music trip
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sharptail silhouette
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota Game and Fish sets small game, waterfowl and furbearer regs
For a complete listing of opening and closing dates, and daily and possession limits, refer to the table on pages 4 and 5 of the North Dakota 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Guide.
4d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
buck and doe
Northland Outdoors
Hard winter means fewer doe permits for northern Minnesota hunters
The DNR announced the 2023 deer season framework with hunting licenses now on sale.
4d ago
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
collaredwolf.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin unveils revised wolf management plan
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
handler and dog at hunt test
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Retriever Club hunt test set for Aug. 4-6
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
100219.N.PRE.Headwaters100ItascaMaryLake.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Top 10 highlights at Itasca State Park in Aug. & Sept.
Jul 30
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
Front view of a black, red and white ship with 404 printed on the bow
Local
1980s crew reunites aboard Duluth-based ship
5h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Remember Meisner for more than ‘Take It to the Limit’
1d ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Illustration of robot hands typing on typewriter
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: What's all this about artificial intelligence?
1d ago
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan