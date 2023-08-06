Federal duck stamps on your phone soon?

WASHINGTON — The U. S. Senate on July 28 unanimously passed the Duck Stamp Modernization Act, legislation to make the federal duck stamp more accessible for waterfowl hunters by authorizing the electronic stamp for use throughout the entire waterfowl hunting season.

The bipartisan bill will allow hunters to satisfy the duck stamp requirement in the field by accessing their electronic stamp using a smartphone. Physical stamps will remain available for purchase from the post office and other retailers.

A companion bill has passed the House Natural Resources Committee and awaits a vote by the full House of Representatives.

Currently, paper copies of the stamp are required to hunt waterfowl anywhere in the U.S. Proceeds from the sale of federal migratory waterfowl stamps goes to buy wetland habitat used by hundreds of birds and animals nationwide.

“Duck hunters led the charge in making the Federal Duck Stamp one of the most successful conservation funding programs in history,” said Nick Wiley, Ducks Unlimited’s chief operating officer. “As we celebrate 80 years and over 8 million acres of habitat conserved through this program, it’s only right that we streamline the process and allow the use of electronic stamps throughout the season. This commonsense legislation is good for duck hunters and will help maintain strong support for the Duck Stamp program. We thank our friends in the Senate, and we look forward to a supportive vote in the House soon.”