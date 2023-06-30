Falcon chicks banded at Minnesota Power facility

DULUTH — Sporting their new identification bands, four peregrine falcon chicks are nearly ready to take the leap of faith out of their nests and spread their wings.

The chicks — two males and two females — reside 120 feet above the Hibbard Renewable Energy Center's roof on a catwalk leading from the facility's stack, according to a news release from Minnesota Power.

With the assistance of Minnesota Power employees, John Howe, director of the Raptor Resource Project, recently placed two bands on each chick: one federal and one regional. According to Minnesota Power, all four chicks appeared to be healthy.

The bands will not restrict the falcons’ growth because their legs are nearly full grown, the news release said. They’ll allow researchers to track and study the changes in range, population numbers and migratory behaviors of the falcons.

Minnesota Power and the Raptor Resource Project have specialists visit Hibbard and Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset nearly every year, according to the news release. Falcons started nesting at Hibbard in 2008, and 38 chicks have hatched since then.

The falcon was named an endangered species in the 1970s due to the pesticide DDT, but has made an extraordinary comeback, the news release said.

Falcons fledge between 38 and 43 days, so the three 22-day-old chicks and the one 21-day-old chick still have a few weeks to go before they are ready to leave the nest.