Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Falcon chicks banded at Minnesota Power facility

All four chicks appeared to be healthy, officials said.

Falcon chick covered in downy white feathers
At about 3 weeks old, the chicks are covered in downy feathers.
Contributed / Minnesota Power
By Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 5:00 PM

DULUTH — Sporting their new identification bands, four peregrine falcon chicks are nearly ready to take the leap of faith out of their nests and spread their wings.

The chicks — two males and two females — reside 120 feet above the Hibbard Renewable Energy Center's roof on a catwalk leading from the facility's stack, according to a news release from Minnesota Power.

With the assistance of Minnesota Power employees, John Howe, director of the Raptor Resource Project, recently placed two bands on each chick: one federal and one regional. According to Minnesota Power, all four chicks appeared to be healthy.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Mayor, governor and senator talk after press conference.
Local
Wisconsin officials want Biden to fund replacement bridge
The $1.8 billion project to replace the Blatnik Bridge would benefit 42 states and nine provinces in Canada, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson.
June 30, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
TinyHouse1.jpg
Local
Tiny home hits market, ignites debate about 'Rebuild Duluth' housing initiative
Duluth's mayor acknowledged the small dwelling's "surprising price point" has caused a perhaps unsurprising stir.
June 30, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
HighlandChateau.jpg
Local
Duluth's Highland Chateau apartment building sells for $8 million
The fully-occupied 60-unit complex has changed hands.
June 30, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
courtroom gavel
Local
Hibbing man accused of child sexual abuse
A prosecutor will seek an above-guideline prison term.
June 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
An American Queen Voyages ship visited Duluth twice this year.
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FILE: Huber Zip Sheathing
Local
Grand Rapids foundation calls for review of failed mill plan
The Blandin Foundation wants Gov. Tim Walz to commission an “after-action review” after Huber Engineered Woods backed out of a plan to build a factory in Cohasset.
June 29, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
The Maurices headquarters building in downtown Duluth. (file / News Tribune)
Local
Maurices CEO steps down
David Kornberg, who helmed the Duluth-based company since it was acquired by a British venture capital firm in 2019, is set to be replaced by interim CEO Jeff Kirwan.
June 29, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Canal Park at dusk
Local
Drought kept Lake Superior water level flat in June
It usually rises nearly 3 inches over the month.
June 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062220.N.DNT.Skate c04.JPG
Local
Duluth to receive $8 million federal grant for Lakewalk
The allocation marks the second hefty slug of federal funding recently earmarked for a local project and one "at the very core of Duluth's economic renaissance."
June 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
LSC Flats.jpg
Local
Duluth student housing project delayed again
The LSC Flats developer asked for a project timeline extension, citing increased construction and infrastructure costs.
June 29, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

The bands will not restrict the falcons’ growth because their legs are nearly full grown, the news release said. They’ll allow researchers to track and study the changes in range, population numbers and migratory behaviors of the falcons.

Minnesota Power and the Raptor Resource Project have specialists visit Hibbard and Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset nearly every year, according to the news release. Falcons started nesting at Hibbard in 2008, and 38 chicks have hatched since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

The falcon was named an endangered species in the 1970s due to the pesticide DDT, but has made an extraordinary comeback, the news release said.

Falcons fledge between 38 and 43 days, so the three 22-day-old chicks and the one 21-day-old chick still have a few weeks to go before they are ready to leave the nest.

What To Read Next
mallards in flight
Northland Outdoors
Avian influenza killing far fewer birds this year
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
pale-pink flowers on a stem
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Tiny twinflowers dot forest floor
June 30, 2023 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Bass going gangbusters on inland lakes
June 29, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
mental health.jpg
Health
Northland lacks teen mental health resources
June 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
New restaurant opens at Radisson hotel in Duluth
Business
Revolving door continues at rotating restaurant
June 29, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
Bulldogs Hockey
Pack of Bulldogs ready to hit the open market in NHL free agency
June 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens