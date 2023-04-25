'Everyone Can Bird' accessible birding events start May 6

DULUTH — Northlanders are invited to attend the first in a series of three events designed for birders of all skills and abilities.

The first “Everyone Can Bird’’ event is set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 6 at Boy Scout Landing Public Water Access, 11 Commonwealth Ave., along the St. Louis River in western Duluth.

Designed with accessibility in mind, the event will provide American Sign Language interpretation, stationary birding options, binoculars and spotting scopes for use. Expert birding guides will lead discussion and aid observation. The Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve, Hawk Ridge, Lake Superior Reserve, Wisconsin Sea Grant and the Minnesota Land Trust are hosting the “Everyone Can Bird” series.

Spring is a great time to spot waterfowl, tree sparrows and bald eagles along the St. Louis River as some birds arrive or travel through after winter. Additional “Everyone Can Bird” opportunities will be held Aug. 2 at Barker’s Island in Superior and Oct. 14 at Hawk Ridge in Duluth.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Learn more or register at bit.ly/4331le7 . To request additional accommodations, email luciana.ranelli@wisc.edu or call Luciana at 715-399-4085 at least 10 days before the event.