99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Ely photographer wins National Geographic's Lifetime Achievement Award

Luverne, Minnesota, native Jim Brandenburg has captured stunning images worldwide.

Jim Brandenburg
Jim Brandenburg, of Ely, has won the Lifetime Achievement Award from National Geographic for his worldwide images of nature and wildlife.
Contributed / Judy Brandenburg
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 3:36 PM

ELY — Minnesota native Jim Brandenburg, the Ely-based photographer who has traveled the world to capture stunning images of nature and wildlife, has won National Geographic's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award was presented recently by the Photo Society, composed of 200 of the magazine’s photographers.

“I have been so very fortunate over the years to have received some precious and treasured awards around the world, but this one is unique for me because it is from my peers — some of the finest photographic talent in the world,” Brandenburg, 77, said in a statement announcing the honor.

2568628+webLIFE_SELF-NATURE-PHOTOGRAPHER_1_MS.jpg
RELATED: At 70, nature photographer Jim Brandenburg follows new paths
LUVERNE, Minn. — Jim Brandenburg is turning himself this way and that, peering beneath a ledge of purplish Sioux quartzite.
June 04, 2016 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Kim Ode, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Only five other National Geographic photographers have received the award over the years.

Brandenburg last contributed to the magazine in 2016 with his mega photo essay “93 Days of Spring.” He has been part of the National Geographic family for some 50 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandenburg was unable to attend the award ceremony in Washington last month because he was in Europe where he is working on two movie projects.

“They are the largest and most complex of my career,” Brandenburg noted of the films.

One project is a feature film about Brandenburg’s life in nature, produced by a prominent Cannes award-winning production company in Paris. The other is a large-screen film Brandenburg is producing in Italy — on the natural secrets of the Dolomite Mountains — with a crew from the United Kingdom.

The film biography covers “mainly living in the northwoods, BWCAW landscape and the animals I've encountered near my home, especially wolves,” Brandenburg told the News Tribune Monday. The film also includes "the southwestern Minnesota prairie, where I came from ... especially our Touch the Sky tallgrass prairie preserve."

loons on Moose Lake ONE TIME USE ONLY
A photo from the National Geographic story "A Northwoods Journal" and the Jim Brandenburg book "Chased by the Light." "I made 90 photographs, no extras, every day for the 90 days of autumn," he told the News Tribune. "This shot is on Day 10. I came across a young loon and its parent on Moose Lake in the BWCAW not far from my home. The young loon was completely wrapped up in fishing line and was not able to dive or fly. I caught and unwrapped the bird. As I released it from my canoe, it swam off a little and and flapped its wings. I always like to think it was a thank-you gesture — at least in my mind. The story in the magazine is the most number of photographs ever run in the magazine's 135-year history and the bestselling book was my most successful in my career."
Contributed / Jim Brandenburg

Brandenburg is perhaps best known for his photographs of wolves in Minnesota and the Arctic.

Brandenburg was born and raised in Luverne, Minnesota, among the region’s farms and prairies. After studying at Worthington Community College, he went on to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he majored in art history while working for WDIO-TV.

He left UMD in 1970 without graduating to travel Canada's Arctic and shoot film of Inuit families with Duluth pathologist and anthropologist Art Aufderheide. The two spent six weeks making a film documentary of Inuit people living a nomadic lifestyle. Brandenburg subsequently was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Minnesota.

Brandenburg returned to Worthington and began working as a photojournalist for the Worthington Daily Globe . He also began submitting work to the National Geographic Society as a freelance photographer, and in 1978, he became a contract photographer for National Geographic Magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has twice been named Magazine Photographer of the Year by the National Press Photographers Association.

In 2010, four of his wildlife photos were included among the top 40 nature photographs of all time by the International League of Conservation Photographers. The collection includes some of Brandenburg's best-loved photos: a white wolf leaping between ice floes in the Canadian Arctic, a gray wolf peering among trees in northern Minnesota, an oryx on a sand dune in Namibia, and bison in Minnesota's Blue Mounds State Park.

White wolf
Sports
PREVIOUSLY: Brandenburg photos ranked among the best of all time
Four photographs are among the Top 40 Nature Photographs in the history of photography.
April 26, 2010 11:00 PM
 · 
By  news@duluthnewstribune.com

Brandenburg also was the recipient of the World Achievement Award from the United Nations Environmental Programme in Stockholm in recognition of his using nature photography to raise public awareness for the environment.

Brandenburg also won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the North American Nature Photography Association.

Brandenburg said he's also working on several books "trying to get the courage to wrap them up and publish them — retrospective types of subjects."

“I am now back in a snowy Minnesota feeling extremely honored and a bit breathless contemplating it all,” Brandenburg added on his latest award. “I am especially appreciative and beyond grateful for all the family and friends that helped pave the way. This is not possible without that kind of support.”

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Elk 1.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: A local icon for more than 20 years, the ‘Warroad Elk’ is no more
By most accounts, the elk was already a good-sized bull when it showed up in a field north of the Marvin Windows and Doors plant about 20 years ago.
March 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
maxresdefault.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin needs frog listeners
Options abound for "froggers" to get out counting croaks.
March 17, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Brule river fishing
Northland Outdoors
With deep snow, trees down on trails, earliest possible Brule River opener is March 25
Last fall's steelhead run was down a bit from 2021 and from the long-term average.
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Crappie closeup 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Crappie resurgence offers bonus winter action on Upper Red Lake
Based on DNR creel surveys, anglers landed an estimated 15,000 crappies this winter on Upper Red, compared with about 900 crappies, on average, over the previous 10 winters or more.
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Large brown and gray bird with long neck and red patch on its head, flying with wings spread
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Loud bird trio herald spring's return
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
March 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Below Average Temperatures this Weekend
Temperatures will be cold for any St. Patricks Day Parades
March 16, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Ice conditions unsafe in some places for even snowmobiles
Lake Superior will be a popular choice for early-spring open-water fishing.
March 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Butchered hogs illegally dumped near Grand Marais
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of March 13.
March 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Check out Superior Hiking Trail webinars
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
041720.n.st.Deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Douglas County hosts Wisconsin Conservation Congress open house
The event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. April 4 at Northwestern Middle School.
March 15, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pam Boettcher with burbot
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Big burbot pulled from Lake of the Woods
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 15, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ls-ice-m-thoms-2021-img_5061.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Expert on Minnesota lakes: Expect late ice-out this year
A University of Minnesota Sea Grant scientist has developed a widget to predict when it will occur. Sort of.
March 14, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Minnesota catch and release pike record
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin man ties Minnesota catch-and-release northern pike record
March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
1735658+28sep10_388.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: My brush with Bud Grant infamy
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Elk photo
Northland Outdoors
DNR seeks input on proposed expansion of Elk Zone 20 near Lancaster in northwest Minnesota
March 13, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
man in cider production facility
Business
Wild State Cider expands production to West Duluth
March 17, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Snow fence sits in snow on a hill.
Business
Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development
March 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
City Hall
Local
3 more candidates enter Duluth City Council race
March 20, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Light-skinned woman leaps joyfully into the arms of another person on a "Price Is Right Live" game show set featuring stylized dollar symbols.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Come on down for 'The Price is Right'
March 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler