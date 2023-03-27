99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Ely man admits crashing truck into 3 deer on purpose

The driver was issued a $300 citation for the misdemeanor, plus $1,500 restitution.

0311conservation-officer.jpg
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 4:22 PM

ELY — A 20-year-old man has admitted that he used his truck to intentionally hit three deer while driving within the city limits last week.

The incident occurred March 21 “in broad daylight right on Highway 21 by the golf course,” said Minnesota conservation officer Anthony Bermel.

Bermel said all three deer were paralyzed but still alive and had to be euthanized by an Ely police officer.

Within 24 hours, Bermel and others began receiving tips on who the driver may have been. Bermel, joined by a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy and an Ely police officer, interviewed the driver, Casey Meadows, at his residence, and he admitted he hit the deer on purpose.

“There was never any good explanation of why. It doesn’t make much sense to me,” Bermel told the News Tribune. “It’s a 30 mph zone. … He had to speed up to hit them all, single file.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bermel said the driver had a heavy-duty bumper guard on his truck, which sustained no damage in the incident.

Bermel issued Meadows a citation for chasing or injuring wildlife by use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor with a $300 penalty, and also issued state restitution orders for $500 for each deer, for a total penalty of $1,800.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
A photo of the scene from a drone.
Minnesota
2 in custody after human remains found along central Minnesota lake
Highway workers found a plastic storage container sealed with bungee cords and tape near Mille Lacs Lake.
March 24, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Steve Sandvik
Minnesota
A Minnesota county sheriff was allegedly drunk at work while armed. Police never investigated it as a crime. Why?
The accusations set off a series of events which led the Mower County sheriff to threaten legal action, police refusing to investigate him and a county attorney to wish that police had done more.
March 24, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Man to face trial in Iron Range slaying
J Cramer would receive a mandatory life sentence if found guilty of the premeditated murder of Frank Meyer in 2019.
March 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Janell Johnson
Minnesota
Bemidji woman found guilty in murder of brother-in-law
After taking the stand in her own nearly two-week trial, Janelle Johnson was found guilty of second-degree murder
March 23, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
NY probe continues on Trump payments
National
Manhattan DA: Trump created false expectation of arrest, Republicans interfered
A letter from Bragg said the chairmen's accusations "only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested ... and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene."
March 23, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Karen Freifeld and Luc Cohen / Reuters
Patrick Wilson Battees Jr.
Local
Teen sentenced to 12 years for Duluth shooting death
Family members sought justice for Juamada Anderson Jr., but also showed compassion for his young killer.
March 22, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Human remains found in tote along shores of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minn.
“We have a person of interest in custody at the Mille Lacs County Jail related to this investigation,” sheriff says
March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 22, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
March 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
courtroom gavel
Local
Chisholm man pleads guilty to overdose death
Bryce Gardner Duncan, 23, will serve prison time, but his charge was reduced from murder to manslaughter.
March 21, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
D-Angelo Pavlovic Pitchford.png
Minnesota
A 3-year-old in SE Minn. died. Who should be held responsible for his death?
The parents point to the hospital; the medical center says the father was negligent
March 21, 2023 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Meadows can either pay the ticket and restitution or challenge them in court. Court records show Meadows paid citations for having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in 2021 and for not having a current sticker on his snowmobile earlier this year.

Bermel said the deer incident has caused a stir on social media in the Ely area, with some people suggesting officers should issue more severe charges. But Bermel said Minnesota statutes are limited in this case, noting there is no provision for this crime for the state to take away Meadow’s hunting or fishing privileges.

“It’s not really a hunting situation,” Bermel said. “This is what we feel was the best statute we had to charge him with.”

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Brule River anglers greeted by deep snow, clear water and a few nice trout
March 25, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: It’s time to renew Minnesota natural resource's trust fund
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ab2b17-20230321-a-black-man-speaks-at-a-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Legislature sets out to build a budget — a big one
March 27, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  By Brian Bakst / MPR News
Essentia buildings.
Health
Essentia participates in home, health equity fellowship
March 27, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
FDI_0475.JPG
College
Michigan Tech has played both teams in national championship game
March 27, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
UWS to present opera La Cenerentola.png
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: History and film fests, UWS opera and transgender visibility events
March 27, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau