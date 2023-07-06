Ely deer crasher avoids jail time

VIRGINIA — Casey Meadows, who admitted intentionally crashing his truck into three deer in Ely in March, has pleaded guilty to the crime in a plea agreement.

Meadows, 20, agreed to plead guilty to three counts of using a motor vehicle to chase wild animals, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with the jail time stayed if he meets the conditions of the plea agreement.

Meadows will be on probation for one year, during which time he has agreed not to hunt in Minnesota. He must pay $390 in fines and court fees and another $1,500 to the state in restitution for the value of the three wild animals killed.

Meadows also agreed not to cause harm to any animals and to remain a law-abiding citizen.

The agreement was signed by State District Court Judge Andrew Peterson and filed June 22 in State District Court in Virginia with no public notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meadows, who turns 21 on July 10, agreed to the deal with Assistant St. Louis Attorney Amber Pederson.

“I am pleading guilty to all three counts of Use of a Motor Vehicle to Chase Wild Animals because on March 21, 2023, in St. Louis County, Minnesota, I was driving my truck when I saw three deer on the highway and I intentionally hit the three deer with my truck. I knew that it was wrong and unlawful to do so,’’ Meadows noted in the plea agreement.

All three deer were severely injured and had to be euthanized by an Ely police officer.

After receiving several tips on the case, a Minnesota conservation officer and other law enforcement officers interviewed Meadows the next day after the incident and Meadows admitted to the crime.

Meadows has been living in Ely while attending the Vermilion campus of Minnesota North College, which specializes in wildlife career courses. He now lists his address as Madison, South Dakota.

“There was never any good explanation of why. It doesn't make much sense to me,” Anthony Bermel, Minnesota DNR conservation officer, told the News Tribune in March. “It's a 30 mph zone. ... He had to speed up to hit them all, single file.”

Bermel said the driver had a heavy-duty bumper guard on his truck, which sustained no damage in the incident.

Court records show Meadows was issued citations for having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in 2021 and for not having a current registration sticker on his snowmobile earlier in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bermel said the deer incident caused a stir on social media, with some people suggesting officers should issue more severe charges, such as a felony. But Bermel said Minnesota statutes are limited in this case, noting there is no provision for this crime for the state to take away Meadow's hunting or fishing privileges.

The Ely case made headlines statewide and inspired Minnesota lawmakers to change state statutes this year to double the restitution charge for fish and wild animals taken illegally if the crime was committed in a malicious way. Restitution is considered the value of the animal or fish to the taxpayers of the state. The new penalty will not apply to Meadows’ case.