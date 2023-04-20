99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors

Duluth Retriever Club to host dog training program

Weekly "Train the Trainer" sessions starting May 23 teach skills for young retrievers and their owners.

black lab retrieving dummy
A young retriever brings back a dummy during training at the Duluth Retriever Club.
Contributed / Duluth Retriever Club
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 9:00 AM

DULUTH — The Duluth Retriever Club is again holding its summer Train the Trainer program for young dogs and their owners.

The 10-week program, which offers hands-on training in a group setting, stresses behavior and retrieving skills with the goal of producing better hunting dogs.

Northland Outdoors
The classes will be held Tuesday evenings starting May 23. The program is free, but club membership is required. Annual dues are $100 with another $200 deposit refundable with volunteer hours during field trial or hunt test events in August and September.

The club is located at 5483 Lester River Road, just outside Duluth.

To sign up for the course, or for more information, contact Joe Tieberg at 218-343-0762.

