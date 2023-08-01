Duluth Retriever Club hunt test set for Aug. 4-6

DULUTH — The Duluth Retriever Club grounds will be a busy place over the next few weeks with the club hosting its annual hunt test event this weekend, Aug. 4-6, followed by field trials Aug. 18-20 and Sept. 1-3.

This hunt test event runs Friday through Sunday, with 86 dogs entered to compete for junior, major and senior titles.

The public is invited to watch all of the events for free at the Art Massie Field Trial Grounds, 5476 Lester River Road in Lakewood Township, just a few miles up Lester River Road from Superior Street in Duluth.

Trials will start about 8 a.m. and run into the afternoon each day, with most of the action happening between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Parking is available at the club headquarters, and in some cases, in adjacent fields where events are taking place. Stay behind any dogs and handlers; ask around if you have any questions.

The hunt test is considered a less-formal but still competitive event intended to more closely simulate an actual waterfowl hunting experience. It's usually the first step in the progression into competition for new dogs and new trainers.

Field trials are a more formal, more competitive event with some of the most highly trained retrievers in the nation showing up, often handled by professional dog trainers hoping to qualify dogs for national events and honors. Owners and trainers from across the country will bring dogs to Duluth to compete against some of the local club's best-trained dogs, with retrieves of hundreds of yards not uncommon.

The Duluth Retriever Club, which has been around since 1949, has about 150 members. While the number of people actively running dogs in field trials has declined as the price of travel, training and entries has gone up, the club's annual summer course for new dogs and new dog trainers has become very popular.

Club dues are $50 annually and all club members are required to volunteer to help prepare for and run hunt-test and field-trial events which serve as the club's major fundraisers each year.

For more information on the hunt tests, field trials or the club, go to duluthretrieverclub.net or search for "Duluth Retriever Club" on Facebook.

