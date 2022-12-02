Duluth News Tribune Outdoor Gift Guide: Take Santa's advice and check out local shops

DULUTH — The first reports we heard on the scanner were of someone, maybe with a sunburn, flailing their arms in distress off Park Point beach on Lake Superior.

But when we arrived on the scene we could see who it was: St. Nick. Santa Claus. Kriss Kringle. The jolly old elf himself. He was paddling a kayak, dressed in his full holiday suit, and he was in no need of assistance.

Santa comes ashore with gifts he brought on his kayak. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I was doing some shopping at Fitger's and decided to paddle down the point,’” Claus said. He had several Christmas packages strapped to his kayak.

“What’s in the packages?” we hollered into the wind.

“You’ll find out on Christmas morning,” Claus said. It’s always the same answer when we ask.

Santa transfers some presents into his sack at Park Point. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

But, before he left, Santa offered some timely advice we can all follow.

“If you need some great gift ideas for the outdoors person in your life, check out the News Tribune’s Outdoor Gift Guide,” Claus said.

What a wise old elf, we thought.

Santa pulled up on the beach, carried his kayak and sack of gifts up the steps, and then disappeared. He has a way of doing that.

Santa carries his kayak and his sack full of gifts after a paddle on Lake Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

So here it is: This year’s outdoors holiday gift guide. All the items are available locally and some are even made here in the Northland. Note that more than half the items are $50 or less.

You have 22 days left to shop.

Anchor Bag, available at Spring Creek Manufacturing. Contributed / Spring Creek Manufacturing

Anchor Bag

Made in the USA. Versatile, simple and lightweight. Simply add rocks to Spring Creek Manufacturing’s Anchor Bag and in seconds you have a fully functioning anchor. Fastened tightly with strong Velcro, it will keep the bag tightly shut while in use. A sliding ring on the bag helps release the anchor from the bottom of the lake with ease. Once completed, unhook the Velcro, dump the rocks and roll/pack the Anchor Bag away until its next use. The Anchor Bag can also be used to hold minnows. Cost: $25. Available at Spring Creek Manufacturing, Mountain Iron, springcreek.com.

Tuff Camp Saw, available at Spring Creek Manufacturing. Contributed / Spring Creek Manufacturing

Tuff Camp Saw

This strong, durable and easy-to-use folding camp saw's tube-spine design allows for a very strong no-bend or twist motion while keeping its lightweight, strong, aluminum finish. The “Tuff” Camp Saw folds for easy transport and is easy to assemble. The poly handle allows sure-cam locking of handle and no expansion or contraction due to moisture, heat or the elements. This saw has a 21-inch, 24-inch or 30-inch blade for long draws and quick cuts. Replacement blades sold separately. Made in USA. Cost: $60-$70. Available at Spring Creek Manufacturing, Mountain Iron, springcreek.com.

Weekender Duffel, available at Duluth Pack. Contributed / Duluth Pack

Weekender Duffel

Made in the USA, this is the top-selling duffel product for the Duluth Pack company. It was built based on the aesthetics of the Sportsman's Duffel line and the functionality of the Zippered Round Duffel. Handcrafted with rugged 15-ounce canvas, weatherproof buckles and hardware, padded handle strap and a guaranteed-for-life YKK main compartment zipper. Cost: $315-$355. Available at Duluth Pack, Duluth, 218-722-3898, duluthpack.com .

Grab-N-Go, available at Duluth Pack. Contributed / Duluth Pack

Grab-N-Go

The Grab-N-Go, handcrafted by Duluth Pack and made in the USA, can be used in a variety of ways including, as a first-aid kit, golf tee organizer, shaving kit bag, pencil holder or for your essentials while out and about. The Grab-N-Go fits easily in a backpack, purse or tote bag. The Grab-N-Go comes in multiple rugged canvas colors and in Duluth Pack’s timeless American classic wool option. As with all Duluth Pack manufactured items, the Grab-N-Go comes with a lifetime guarantee on all craftsmanship and hardware. Cost: $45-$50. Available at Duluth Pack, Duluth, 218-722-3898, duluthpack.com .

Fishpond San Juan Chest Pack, available at Great Lakes Fly Shop. Contributed / Great Lakes Fly Shop

Fishpond San Juan Chest Pack

The Fishpond San Juan Chest Pack features a low-profile vertical design; zippered main compartment for secure fly box storage; zippered interior pocket; Fishpond Jacquard accent webbing; climbing cord loops for accessory attachment; belt loop attachment and signature; and zip-down fly bench with replaceable foam. Cost: $49.95. Available at Great Lakes Fly Shop, Duluth, 218-740-3040.

Fishpond PioPod, available at Great Lakes Fly Shop. Contributed / Great Lakes Fly Shop

Fishpond PioPod

The Fishpond PioPod features rugged, durable, recyclable construction with a unique elastomeric cap that readily accepts used tippet, wrappers, drowned cigarette butts, etc. Specially designed to facilitate containment of waste monofilament line and tippet, which can endure in the wild for hundreds of years. Dual attachment provisions can be clipped to a fabric loop or belt or attached to a D-ring or fishing lanyard. Cost: $12.95. Available at Great Lakes Fly Shop, Duluth, 218-740-3040.

Peet Original Shoe Dryer, available at Marine General. Contributed / Marine General

Peet Original Shoe Dryer (M97)

Reliably dries boots, shoes, skates and cleats overnight. 36 watts, 110-120 volts. Cost: $49.99. Available at Marine General, Duluth, 218-724-8833, marinegeneral.com.

Clam Nanook XT Thermal, available at Marine General Contributed / Marine General

Clam Nanook XT Thermal (16677)

New XT design, sled base, 900 denier fabric, two deluxe swivel seats, RPSX pole system, 23 square feet of fishable area. Setup dimensions: 94 inches long by 61 inches wide by 75 inches high; 80 pounds. Cost: $699.99. Available at Marine General, Duluth, 218-724-8833, marinegeneral.com.

The Mystery Tackle Kit, available at Dick's Sporting Goods. Contributed / Dick's Sporting Goods

The Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit

This kit consists of a variety of quality items from several manufacturers around the world. Product specialists and experienced tournament fishermen are assigned to review each box before it is sent out to ensure you have a chance of discovering something new, unique and exciting. Cost: $19.99. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Duluth . Call 218-727-2078.

Schwinn 700c Ingersol Electric Road Bike, available at Dick's Sporting Goods. Contributed / Dick's Sporting Goods

Schwinn 700c Ingersol Electric Road Bike

This electric road bike will elevate your travel. Conquer hills and long rides with ease thanks to the 250-watt hour battery. The bike’s lightweight frame and precision braking offer complete control over your movement. The suspension seating makes sure you are comfortable during your entire journey. Cost: $1,399.99. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Duluth. Call 218-727-2078.

Cribbage board, available from Superior Hiking Trail Association headquarters. Contributed / Superior Hiking Trail

Superior Hiking Trail Cribbage Board

Measuring 3 1/2 inches by 9 inches, this lightweight cribbage board could easily be added to your pack for entertainment while in camp along the trail. Handcrafted of pine by local Two Harbors creator Troy Hansen, of Castle Danger Woodworks . Pegs included. Playing cards are not included. Cost: $25. Go to shop.superiorhiking.org or the Superior Hiking Trail Association headquarters, 618 First Ave., Two Harbors.

Superior Hiking Trail logo camp mug, available at Superior Hiking Trail Association headquarters. Contributed / Superior Hiking Trail

Superior Hiking Trail logo camp mug

Has single-walled vacuum insulation for excellent temperature protection. Keeps your beverage cold or hot by maintaining internal temperature for several hours. Made of food-grade stainless steel, which provides maximum rust-proof protection. BPA-free, splash-resistant lid with opening for easy drinking or use with a straw. Convenient and comfortable handle. 14 ounces. Cost: $18. Go to Superior Hiking Trail website or headquarters in Two Harbors.

Crud Cloth, available at crudcloth.com. Contributed / Crud Cloth

Crud Cloth

Invented by Tim White, a Duluth resident and avid mountain biker, Crud Cloth is an all-in-one, no-rinse, instant shower in a bag. It is a great solution for cleaning up after any outdoor activity when a shower is unavailable. Unlike a normal wet wipe, the Crud Cloth is a 100% cotton washcloth that is washable, reusable and biodegradable. Great for camping trips, hikes or bike rides, and comes in five scents: citrus, lavender, peppermint, tea tree and an unscented version. Cost: $4. Available at crudcloth.com .

Damage Tow Rope Mitts, available at Damage Board Shop. Contributed / Damage Board Shop

Damage Tow Rope Mitts

Stay warm and dry this winter season with this durable mitt. Perfect for the tow ropes at ski resorts or any other outdoor activity. Graphic by local artist and shop employee Wyatt Lindberg. Cost: $50. Available at Damage Board Shop, Duluth. Call 218-724-4027 or go to

damageboardshop.com.

Damage x Coal Beanie, available at Damage Board Shop. Contributed / Damage Board Shop

Damage x Coal Beanie

Everyone needs a beanie. Represent your local shop and keep your head warm at the same time with this Damage x Coal headwear beanie. Cost: $25. Available at Damage Board Shop, Duluth. Call 218-724-4027 or go to

damageboardshop.com.

Sax-Zim Bog 2023 Calendar, available at saxzim.org. Contributed / Sax-Zim Bog

2023 Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog Calendar and Friends membership

The calendar highlights the Sax-Zim Bog’s amazing wildlife and scenery. Over 90 photos by the area’s top wildlife photographers grace the pages of the 12-month, 8.5-by-11-inch calendar, printed on high-quality glossy paper. Events at the bog are listed, too, as well as sunrise/sunset times, moon phases, phenology notes and each month has a paragraph on what you can expect to see in the bog that time of year. Cost: $40 for an annual membership and calendar or $15 for calendar only. Available at saxzim.org .

Sax-Zim Bog Bucket Hat, available at saxzim.org. Contributed / Sax-Zim Bog

Bucket Hat

Who doesn’t need a little shade from the sun now and then? This wide-brimmed bucket hat is canvas and features the new Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog logo. Includes a chin strap. One size fits most (the hats run a bit large.) Cost: $25. Available at saxzim.org.

BWCA Topo T-Shirt, available from Frost River. Contributed / Frost River

BWCA Topo T-Shirt

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is near and dear to our hearts. The Frost River is a route in the Boundary Waters that offers a little bit of everything that you could ask (and not ask) for in a quintessential canoe trip. The shirts are made in the USA and printed locally by its sister business, On The Limit. Cost: $45. Available at Frost River, Duluth. Call 218-727-1472 or go to frostriver.com .

Belt Foraging Pouch, available at Frost River. Contributed / Frost River

Belt Foraging Pouch

This handy waxed canvas and leather foraging pouch was made in collaboration with Piragis Northwoods Co. It fits up to a 2-inch-wide belt and a leather snap keeps the pouch folded while not in use. Once unfolded, a cinch top with a cord and barrel closure keeps your contents contained. Cost: $30. Available at Frost River, Duluth. Call 218-727-1472 or go to frostriver.com .

Browning Universal Gun Cleaning Kit, available at Superior Shooters Supply. Contributed / Superior Shooters Supply

Browning Universal Gun Cleaning Kit

The kits come in a molded hard case with everything one needs for gun cleaning, from 17 caliber to 12 gauge. Includes cleaning rod, jags, bore brushes and detail-cleaning patches. Cost: $48.99. Available at Superior Shooters Supply, Superior. Call 715-394-4982 or go to superiorshooterssupply.com .

Vises, available at Superior Shooters Supply. Contributed / Superior Shooters Supply

Gunsmith/gun cleaning vise

Tipton offers two styles of vises for cleaning firearms. Adaptable for cleaning or gunsmithing, it adjusts to hole any rifle, shotgun or handgun. Flat and round bottom surfaces hold screws or bottles of solvent. Measures: 32 by 9 by 5 inches. Cost: $129. Available at Superior Shooters Supply, Superior. Call 715-394-4982 or go to superiorshooterssupply.com . Gift certificates available.

Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer, available at Piragis Northwoods Co. Contributed / Piragis Northwoods Co.

Zippo HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer

Heat at the press of a button! The HeatBank Rechargeable Hand Warmer keeps you warm from the office to the woods. The convenient power bank feature recharges your USB compatible device, so you can stay connected while enjoying the outdoors. Cost: $55. Available at Piragis Northwoods Co., Ely. Call 218-365-6745 or go to piragis.com.

Roselli Grandfather Knife, available at Piragis Northwoods Co. Contributed / Piragis Northwoods Co.

Roselli Grandfather Knife

This shorter knife is a great design for handling moose as well as any other sudden needs in the wild. A slightly curved back and delicate length lets you use your fingers over the tip when opening and skinning game. The blade is made from forged carbon steel and the handle is cut from curly birch, coated with linseed oil, which ensures a firm grip, even when wet. Comes with handcrafted sheath of dark vegetable-tanned Finnish leather in combination with curly birch and details of reindeer fur. Each product is unique. Patterns and texture of natural materials can vary. Cost: $176. Available at Piragis Northwoods Co., Ely. Call 218-365-6745 or go to piragis.com.

Handmade wooden paddle, available at Dam Goods and Gear. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Handmade Wooden Paddles

Paddles for canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Handmade by Geoff Vukelich at Dam Goods and Gear, just outside Duluth by the Rice Lake Dam. Bent or straight shafts. All paddles are made to order using reclaimed and salvaged wood in a variety of species. When using this unique material, there may be small nail holes, sawmill marks, stains or knots visible — features that make your paddle one of a kind. These do not compromise the integrity of the paddle as we make sure all components used are structurally sound and back them with a lifetime warranty. Vukelich offers traditional wood burning and can add a design or lettering to the blade of the shaft. Cost: $240-$310. Available at Dam Goods and Gear, Duluth, damgoodsandgear.com .

Do-Good T-Shirt, available at Dam Goods and Gear. Contributed / Dam Goods and Gear

Do-Good T-Shirt

Unisex, blended eco T-shirt, 50% certified organic cotton, 50% recycled polyester. Side seam construction, shoulder seam clean finished with self-fabric tape, double-needle cover-stitched seams, rib neck. Cost: $22. Available at Dam Goods and Gear, Duluth, damgoodsandgear.com .

Paw & Nose Balm, made by 63 Moose Lane. Contributed / 63 Moose Lane

Paw & Nose Balm

This balm is for furry friends. Size: 2 ounces. Cost: $5. Available from 63 Moose Lane, a local, woman-owned company creating handcrafted-from-scratch bath and body products, available at 63mooselane.com and at Olde Towne Galleries, Duluth.

Cheeky Balm by 63 Moose Lane. Contributed / 63 Moose Lane

Cheeky Balm

This balm is for human lips and cheeks. Size: 0.05 ounces. Cost: $5. Available from 63 Moose Lane at 63mooselane.com and at Olde Towne Galleries, Duluth.

Combi-jore Set, available at Kondos Outdoors. Contributed / Kondos Outdoors

Combi-jore Set

Have fun with your dog year-round! The Combi-jore Set is the premium kit for skijoring, canicross and scootering, and can work with some bikejoring setups as well. The Combi-jore set is made up of three pieces: the Joring Belt with quick release, a Shock Line and a Lead Line. An elastic portion of the Shock Line smooths out the sudden tension of an eager dog pulling hard. For use when running, skiing and during other dog sports, the Joring Kit lets you do some of your favorite outdoor activities while including man's best friend. Cost: $99.98. Available at Kondos Outdoors, Ely, kondosoutdoors.com.

Gatherer Wood Sling, available at Kondos Outdoors. Contributed / Kondos Outdoors

Gatherer Wood Sling

There is something invigorating about stepping out into the chill with the smell of chimney smoke in the air while you gather more firewood to stack by the hearth. The Gatherer Wood Sling is just as classic as this age-old task. Nylon webbing. Dimensions: 21.5 by 37 inches. Cost: $38.95. Available at Kondos Outdoors, Ely, kondosoutdoors.com.

Korkers Ice Commutertraction, available at Ski Hut. Contributed / Ski Hut

Korkers Ice Commutertraction

Ten replaceable push-through steel studs for gripping traction in icy, snowy conditions. The minimal indoor/outdoor option pivots easily between "Traction Standby" position when not in use and "Traction On" position when on-demand traction is needed. Designed to work best on low- to mid-volume shoes. The Boa dial components are guaranteed for life and the cleat system is backed by Korkers' guarantee. Neatly compresses for easy storage. S/M, L/XL (See size guide.) Cost: $39.99. Available at Ski Hut, Duluth, 218-724-8525, skihut.com .

Blizzard Black Pearl 88 Skis, available at Ski Hut. Contributed / Ski Hut

Blizzard Black Pearl 88

The No. 1-selling women’s alpine ski of all time. Skis great in all conditions. Designed for intermediate to advanced skiers. Cost: $649. Available at Ski Hut, Duluth, 218-724-8525, skihut.com .

Garneau Neo Protect III Booties, available at Twin Ports Cyclery. Contributed / Twin Ports Cyclery

Garneau Neo Protect lll Booties

2-millimeter neoprene laminated with spandex. Side opening: wide side hook and loop fastener with puller for easy pull-on/off and more adjustment. Cost: $29.99. Available at Twin Ports Cyclery, Duluth, 218-624-4008, twinportscyclery.com.

Saris Mag Indoor Trainer, available at Twin Ports Cyclery. Contributed / Twin Ports Cyclery

Saris Mag Indoor Trainer

Five unique magnetic-resistance settings boost workout intensity to match each pedal stroke and gear click. Cost: $255.99. Available at Twin Ports Cyclery, Duluth, 218-624-4008, twinportscyclery.com.

Expedition Fleece Anorak, available from Wintergreen Northern Wear. Contributed / Wintergreen Northern Wear

Expedition Fleece Anorak

Wear it alone or layer under the Shell Anorak for extra protection. Generous cut accommodates many layers. Built from expedition-weight, 11.8-ounce Polartec Wind Pro fleece. It wicks away perspiration while blocking the wind four times better than other fleece. Extra roomy hood fits over any hat. The full-zip style has a two-way zipper with two front cargo pockets. Adjustable draw-cord at waist and hood. Accented with our embroidered trims to match the Expedition Shell Anoraks. Available in men's and women's styles. Cost: $299. Available at Wintergreen Northern Wear, Ely, 844-ELY-MADE (359-6233), wintergreennorthernwear.com.

Wristwarmers, available at Wintergreen Northern Wear. Contributed / Wintergreen Northern Wear

Wristwarmers

These wristwarmers are perfect for when you need a little extra warmth around your hands and wrists. Great for layering underneath mittens in winter. Made from midweight 100% merino wool. Cost: $35. Available at Wintergreen Northern Wear, Ely, 844-ELY-MADE (359-6233), wintergreennorthernwear.com.

The Woodland Hoodie, available at Trailfitters. Contributed / Trailfitters

The Woodland Hoodie

This hoodie is from Abode Outside in Hamel, Minnesota, and has a built-in neck gaiter and thumb loops. Made with sustainable materials. Men’s and women's styles. Various colors available. Cost: $58. Available at Trailfitters, Duluth, 218-722-6776, trailfitters.com .

Custom Trailfitters travel cribbage board, available at Trailfitters. Contributed / Trailfitters

Custom Trailfitters travel cribbage boards

Custom Trailfitters travel cribbage boards are made in Duluth by North Country Craft. Cost: $34. Available at Trailfitters, Duluth, 218-722-6776, trailfitters.com .

Big Bill "Brawny" flannel shirt, available at Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters. Contributed / Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters

Big Bill Brawny Flannel Shirts

Made in the USA, they are triple-stitched, heavyweight, 100% cotton. They come in green/black, red/black, blue/black and white/black buffalo plaids. Cost: $65 / sale $54.95 for regular sizes and $80/sale $69.95 big and tall sizes. Available at Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters, Duluth, 218-727-3133, or find them on Facebook.

Kinco Lined Heavy Pigskin Ski Mitt, available at Minnesota Surplus. Contributed / Minnesota Surplus

Kinco Lined Heavy Duty Premium Grain and Suede Pigskin Ski Mitt

Suede pigskin reinforcement patch on palm and thumb. Heavyweight Heatkeep thermal in five-finger glove design. Comfortable polyester and elastic knit wrist with leather pull-tab and shirred elastic. Available sizes: S, M, L, XL. Cost: $50/sale $39.95. Available at Minnesota Surplus & Outfitters, Duluth, 218-727-3133, or find them on Facebook.

Redfeather Hike Snowshoes, available at Northwest Outlet. Contributed / Northwest Outlet

Redfeather Hike Snowshoes

The Redfeather Hike series snowshoes is one of their most popular snowshoe styles, not to mention made in the USA. Available in a range of sizes to accommodate a variety of weights, sizes and gaits, these snowshoes will get you out on the trails in style. Cost: $149.99. Available at Northwest Outlet, Superior, 715-392-9838, northwestoutlet.com.

Merino wool socks, available at Northwest Outlet. Contributed / Northwest Outlet

Merino wool socks

Merino wool socks have been keeping feet warm for years and two of the brands Northwest Outlet trusts the most are Smartwool and Darn Tough. In a large variety of sizes, styles and colors, they will keep your toes cozy from a day out hunting to running from the house to car for a quick trip to town, all winter long. Cost: $15-$25. Available at Northwest Outlet, Superior, 715-392-9838, northwestoutlet.com.

Knives by Betsy, available at Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply. Contributed / Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply

Knives by Betsy

Betsy Zavoral has been a Cook County resident for over 34 years, working as a carpenter and building inspector. She's turned her woodworking skills to small, precision work and handcrafts one-of-a-kind knives reminiscent of a bygone age. Zavoral constructs her knives of sturdy materials that stand up to daily use with an aesthetic eye for detail that would please any collector. Take a look at just some of our available options, or stop by the store to see the full stock. Cost: $150-$200. Available at Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply, Grand Marais, 218-387-3136, stoneharborws.com .

David Bowers Wood Compasses, available at Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply. Contributed / Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply

David Bowers Wood Compass

These pocket-sized compasses are handmade by woodturner David Bowers and are delivered to Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply from his Spartanburg, South Carolina, workshop. Since each compass is handmade and one-of-a-kind. Enjoy a randomly selected compass or make a special request for a certain wood color and/or size. Cost: $14. Available at Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply, Grand Marais, 218-387-3136, stoneharborws.com .

Eskimo Fatfish 949i Insulated Hub House, available at L&M Fleet Supply. Contributed / L&M Fleet Supply

Eskimo Fatfish 949i Insulated Hub House

Everything you need, plenty of warmth and just the right size. The FatFish 949i features Eskimo exclusive insulated and quilted IQ fabric to keep you warm. Cost: $349.99. Available at all L&M Fleet Supply, lmsupply.com .

Daiwa QR 750 Ultralight Spinning Reel, available at L&M Fleet Supply. Contributed / L&M Fleet Supply

Daiwa QR 750 Ultralight Spinning Reel

The unique 750 Size has many different applications for serious trout, panfish and ice anglers. The light body is strong yet balances well with delicate, ultra-light rod bends. The operation is smooth with three ball bearings throughout the small reel. The aluminum spool is stiff and well-suited for 4- and 6-pound mono or 6- and 8-pound braided line. Cost: $34.99. Available at all L&M Fleet Supply, lmsupply.com .