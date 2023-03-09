99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
DNR to host Cloquet open house for prospective conservation officers

The event is March 20 at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

John Myers
By John Myers
March 09, 2023

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for a few good women and men to become conservation officers.

The agency has worked in recent years to broaden its net when attracting new officers, called the CO Prep Program , allowing people who may not yet have a formal police degree or training to join the force.

The deadline to enroll for the next class of officers is March 31. You can apply online here.

To find out more about the Prep Program, which pays candidates to train while learning, or to talk to current officers to find out more about the career, the DNR Enforcement Division is holding two open houses. The first is March 15 at the DNR headquarters office in St. Paul. The second is March 20 from 4-7 p.m. at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, 2102 14th St., Cloquet.

Conservation officers protect public safety and the state's natural resources. As licensed peace officers, they enforce laws and regulations under the jurisdiction of the DNR that relate to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails, forests, waters and wetlands. They also perform public relations and educational duties throughout the state.

The traditional hiring process is for those individuals who have completed an associate's or bachelor's degree in criminal justice and who are Minnesota POST-licensed and usually already working in law enforcement. Those who don't meet the parameters for the traditional hiring process may engage in the Prep Program.

Candidates need an associate's or bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited college or university in any discipline and then train in law enforcement as they train with the DNR.

The hiring and training process has several steps, including a written examination, which candidates must pass to be admitted to other portions of the exam/selection process. Following the written exam, there's an oral interview, background investigation, pre-work screening (functional capacity exam), psychological assessment and medical evaluation.

Successful candidates are hired and placed in academic and field training. Then they are trained on the job tasks of a conservation officer for approximately six months. Hiring periods generally open during the first part of the calendar year.

The salary range is $33.81-$45.42 hourly, or $70,595-$94,837 annually.

For more information, email Capt. Jeff Johanson at jeffrey.johanson@state.mn.us .

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
