DNR seeks comments on fish plans for Duluth area lake, rivers

DULUTH — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers and others to comment on fisheries management plans for several waters in Carlton and St. Louis counties.

Fisheries management plans will be reviewed for the following waters in these counties:



Clearwater Lake: Revised plan to increase trout stocking rate and split stocking between spring and fall seasons.

Little River: Initial management plan, including a proposal to introduce brook trout to the river.

South Branch Whiteface River, also known as Hornby Junction Creek: Initial management plan, including a proposal to introduce brook trout to specific reaches of the river.

Talmadge River: Initial management plan, including a proposal to introduce brook trout to specific reaches of the river and extend trout designation to include headwater reaches of the stream.

The DNR uses comments and suggestions from the public as it finalizes fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years. The plans include a variety of fisheries information, including summaries and evaluation of past management activities and regulations and background information such as water chemistry and water temperature, species present, stocking and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

Comments are due by March 15. Anyone can request information and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting the Duluth area fisheries office at duluth.fisheries@state.mn.us , 218-302-3264 or by mailing Duluth Area Fisheries, 5351 North Shore Drive, Duluth, MN 55804.

Information about Duluth area lakes is available at mndnr.gov/lakefinder . More information about the Duluth area fisheries office is available at mndnr.gov/Areas/Fisheries/Duluth/index.html .