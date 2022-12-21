DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent on Lake of the Woods checking ice fishing activity. A fair number of people were checked. Fishing was fair with everybody reporting small fish in the bag. Ice fishing on Rainy Lake has been minimal with most people getting things ready for spearing. People are advised to use caution when snowmobiling on ice as recent heavy snowfall has changed conditions. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra line, overlimit, ATV registration issues, and fishing license violations.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports working the marten, fisher, bobcat opener this past weekend and checking anglers on area lakes/rivers. Area lakes and rivers have become very slushy with the recent snowfall making travel difficult in some areas. Enforcement action taken this past week consisted of angling with extra lines, operating unregistered ATVs and having an overlimit of saugers. Simonson would also like to remind people of the current feeding ban of white-tailed deer in Koochiching County. If you are going to feed the birds, you must follow the guidelines and take measures to keep the deer from having access to the bird feeders.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports the recent snowfall in the northern part of the state has created potentially hazardous conditions for several outdoor activities. The depth of snow has slowed the creation of ice on area waterways, with open water noted on several area trails that cross swamps and ponds. At least one snowmobile was located in the water after the rider attempted to cross a pond along the trail. Slush is also prevalent, creating difficult conditions for anglers and the spearing crowd. Trapping activity is rather slow and areas also are more difficult to access due to trees drooping across trails due to the heavy snow, and snow-covered forest roads accessible only by snowmobile.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports heavy snow hit the area. A number of forest roads are not passable due to heavy snow and downed trees/brush. Heavy slush and a foot of heavy, wet snow fell on newly formed ice. Anglers have already began trying to jack up fish houses to prevent water freezing houses in. Deer are now belly deep in snow as movement is limited. Wolf activity is high. A good old-fashioned winter is upon us.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling, snowmobile, and trapping enforcement. Anglers had a tough week with the large amount of snowfall that occurred throughout the week causing slush on Lake Vermilion, but snowmobile activity increased with a few trails being groomed around the Tower area. Larson spent time checking traps over the fisher/marten season opener. Larson found several violations including no angling license in possession, no dark house shelter license, failure to display ATV and snowmobile registration, expired snowmobile registration, angling with extra lines, possessing marijuana and paraphernalia, trap-tag violations, and other trapping related violations.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling, trapping, and snowmobile enforcement. Heavy snowfall had a significant impact on area lakes, leaving many covered in slush and water, which also reduced the quality of the ice. In addition, the snow caused lots of trees/branches to fall onto snowmobile trails, creating dangerous obstructions. Anglers and snowmobilers are encouraged to use extreme caution while out recreating. Investigation continues on multiple ongoing cases.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time giving a snowmobile safety ethics talk to a snowmobile safety class. He also assisted with the field-operating portion over the weekend. Approximately eight students attended and successfully completed the training course. Time was also spent on snowmobile patrol, checking the local trails and lakes.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring ice fishing, trapping, and snowmobile ring. Few trappers and anglers were encountered in the field. Recent heavy snowfall has created deep slush on area lakes. The Aurora area received up to 24 inches of snow this past week, with some lakes having as few as 5 inches of ice. Anglers and snowmobilers are advised to use caution when checking ice conditions.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers, snowmobile riders and trappers this past week. Fishing has been slow and slush is becoming problematic. Trapping was slow over the opener.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers and trappers in the area. Time was also spent working on station equipment.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) took reports of car-kill deer and bobcats. She assisted with firearms qualifications at Camp Ripley. Recent snowfall and cold weather is improving trail conditions and local clubs are getting trails packed and cleared. Visitors to the North Shore are reminded to check before venturing on unfamiliar roads that are more than likely snowmobile-access-only.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) continued field training with COC Jesse Drown. They worked angling, snowmobile, and trapping enforcement. The big snow event made it difficult for trappers to get in the woods. Enforcement action was taken for modified exhaust, failure to display registration, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A trespass complaint was also investigated and resolved.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked trappers and snowmobilers following the second heavy snow of the season. Many snowmobilers were out, with lots of early season violations. Many riders on mountain-style sleds were contacted riding on county roads, saying that the snow in the ditch was too deep for their skills. Others rode sleds with no registration stickers and illegal modified exhausts. Trails are in very rough shape with trees and brush blocking most stretches, and crews working just to get the trails passable. It will likely be a week or two before groomed conditions can be expected. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports conducting an interview for the ongoing background investigation that Hill is working on for the upcoming Academy. Work continues on a big-game case in Lutsen. A warning was issued for allowing a smoldering fire in Lutsen. Trappers were out in force this weekend and multiple fisher and pine marten trap lines were checked. Compliance was great. A juvenile ATV operator was stopped for multiple violations. They were escorted home and were coached up on how to make the necessary corrections.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked angling and snowmobile activity this week. A major snowstorm dropped several inches of snow in the area, but most trails are still ungroomed as trails need to be cleared of fallen trees. Murray assisted volunteer instructors with a youth snowmobile field day where students learned to become safe riders.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked people spearing and ice fishing, monitored ATV and snowmobile activity, and checked deer hunters. Questions were answered about the CWD hunt as well as trapping. Enforcement action was taken for expired snowmobile registration, failure to transfer ownership of a snowmobile within 15 days of purchase, and fishing with no fishing license in possession. Ice anglers report they are dealing with flooding due to the recent heavy snowfall in the area.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) spent the week working trapping and fishing enforcement. Heavy snowfalls in the area led to a tough start to the fisher and marten trapping season. Equipment maintenance was performed.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice angling in the area with many anglers venturing out. With ice conditions very spotty, a snowmobile and an ATV were reported to have fallen through the ice. Occupants were able to climb out and get to safety. With all the added snow insulating the ice, it is imperative individuals are well informed about ice conditions before venturing out. Sutherland also worked on finishing past cases from the deer season and conducting ongoing investigations.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked anglers and trapping activity during the previous week. Time was also spent checking snowmobile riders and responding to complaints involving illegal and careless snowmobile operation. Enforcement action was taken for various snowmobiling violations. Holt began working on a background investigation on an applicant for the next CO Academy.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked one of the quietest fisher/marten/bobcat openers in recent history. Significant snowfall hampered both trappers and anglers alike, making forest roads impassable and lakes difficult to access. Several people were out enjoying the snow-filled ditches on their snowmobiles.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) saw significant heavy snow arrive throughout the district, and along with it the snowmobile riders came out in force. Registration issues are already prevalent with people not renewing or improperly displaying their registration. Make sure you review the regulations regarding where the stickers need to be placed and make sure your registration is current before getting your sled out on the trails for the season.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spend much of the week working anglers and snowmobile activity. Snowmobile clubs are working hard to clear and pack trails and users need to use caution as fallen/bent trees are causing hazards on trails. If you are able, reach out to your local club. Volunteer hours go a long way to make our trails great. He assisted with a snowmobile safety class and completed equipment maintenance.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) got COC Cornell training in snowmobile operation this week. They prepared for the large amount of snow that fell throughout the Duluth area. After the snowfall they observed several snowmobile riders out on state trail systems enjoying the fresh snow. They spoke with a few snowmobile riders who had registration violations. Snowmobile operators are reminded to check their machine before heading out on the trails to verify that their registration is current and displayed in the proper location on the snowmobile.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) monitored ice angling and snowmobile activity this week. Heavy snowfall midweek slowed activity to a near halt. Ice conditions have gone from excellent to extremely poor due to nearly 2 feet of wet snow causing very slushy conditions. Elwell also spent time talking to area youth during the Wood City Riders snowmobile safety class in Cloquet. Enforcement action this week was taken for snowmobile registration violations

CO Mikeena Mattson (Willow River) worked on special projects this past week.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the week at training.