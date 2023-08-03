DNR Report: Wolf killed by car, wolf kills dog in Duuth

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports fishing on the reefs continues to be good with many of the anglers having fish in the bag. A few animal-related complaints were handled throughout the week, including deer and muskrat issues. Most of his time was spent teaching sport fishing enforcement to the new academy of conservation officers.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week working the Rainy River and Rainy Lake. Sturgeon anglers reported a slow bite overall, while Rainy Lake remains good. Boat safety equipment issues were addressed this past week and trespass issues were looked into as well.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) provided assistance to several individuals and groups with complaints about wildlife causing damage. Slatinski took a report of a boat crash on a lake in St. Louis County. Angling reports continue to be positive, and the weather has cooperated to allow for extended time on the water.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes, rivers and streams for boating and angling activities. Area forest roads and public water access sites were checked. Administrative tasks and equipment work rounded out the week.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and wetland violations. Larson spent time on Lake Vermilion, Lost Lake and Eagle Nest Lake. Larson also spent time investigating an angling/angler harassment case. Other violations encountered include expired boat registration, failure to have a fire extinguisher on a boat, and failure to transfer boat title.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time investigating complaints involving late personal watercraft operation and a possible lakeshore violation. Several personal watercraft operators were stopped during the increased patrol on the water and were reminded of the rules and regulations involving legal operating times and the required safety equipment. Zavodnik encountered a handful of angling violations, including an individual attempting to take turtles illegally.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Anglers reported limited success this week. Boating activity continued to be lower than expected. Broughten fielded calls regarding injured animals and ATV complaints.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports areas of the BWCAW were patrolled with the help of neighboring officers. Although angling success was found to be improving, angling activity was again slower than earlier in the month. Violations included angling with no license in possession, failure to display current watercraft registration, and burning at a public water access.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent time in the BWCAW checking anglers. The walleye bite has slowed, but a few anglers who put their time in were successful. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, license and BWCAW violations.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) reports anglers who are hitting Lake Superior are showing great success with salmon and trout. Some of the salmon observed being caught were pushing the 20-pound mark. Violations encountered this week included insufficient number of personal flotation devices; no trout stamp; no license in possession; and no carbon monoxide detector on an enclosed watercraft.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) spent most of the week instructing at the CO Academy for sport fishing week. When returning to his home station, he encountered two off-highway motorcycles being operated on the highway by juveniles. Charges will be filed in juvenile court, and registration violations were addressed with the parents.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports monitoring a nice king salmon bite on Lake Superior throughout the week. Hill and neighboring officer CO Ledeen checked multiple king salmon over 15 pounds. Word spread quickly as the lake remained busy. Multiple limits of lake trout and pink salmon were also seen. Multiple fishing license and boating equipment violations were detected.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked angling activity and checked on area wild rice beds for the upcoming harvest season. Many rice areas are looking fair to good this year and will hopefully produce a good harvest. Murray also worked on an illegal trash-dumping complaint.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATVs, boating and fishing activities. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, monitored ATV activities, and assisted with a boat and water safety detail. Enforcement action was taken for numerous personal watercraft violations and no fishing license in possession. Brown came across two men fishing from shore. When they saw Brown in the area, they set their fishing poles in the grass and moved down the shore, appearing to be interested in nature watching. Both men received citations for fishing without non-resident fishing licenses.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and recreational boating activity over the past week. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and failing to have valid registration on a watercraft. Sutherland gave a presentation at an area lake association meeting and many questions were answered on a wide variety of topics.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked recreational vehicles and anglers throughout the previous week. Time was also spent following up on open cases. Several complaints regarding possible public waters violations were investigated.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) coordinated for upcoming deer farm inspections and attended a meeting for the RideSafe Foundation event to be held in Barnum in September. A litter complaint was looked into as well.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) spent time this week following up on complaints regarding public waters, wetlands, personal watercraft, ATVs and litter/abandoned property. A good rule of thumb is to consult your area DNR hydrologist before completing any work in a public water. Likewise, contact with your local government unit should be made prior to completing any work in a wetland.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) worked shore fishing enforcement on several area inland lakes. This included public accesses, fishing piers and some remote areas that haven’t been checked for some time. Shore fishing along Lake Superior, the Duluth Harbor and the St. Louis River was also checked. Duncan investigated an incident involving a timber wolf killing a dog and also followed up on a report of a car-killed timber wolf. Duncan also worked ATV-complaint areas throughout his work station.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week working on a background investigation on an applicant to become a Minnesota conservation officer. Karon assisted on an injury crash with the Minnesota State Patrol and Pine County Sheriff’s Office. A boat was found abandoned on Bass Lake near the public access and an investigation on who abandoned it has begun. If this is your boat, please remove it. Anglers and boaters were checked on area lakes as well.