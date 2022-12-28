DNR Report: Snowfall should make for excellent trail riding soon but slush makes lake travel difficult

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Curtis Simonson (Int’l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile activity, although efforts continue to allow safe passage through those questionable areas. Those persisting in angling and spearing activities are also finding difficult complications with slush and extreme cold. Work continues on a background investigation for a potential candidate to the next Conservation Officer Academy. Equipment maintenance and administrative tasks were also attended to.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports a week of below-zero temperatures, strong winds and unsafe lake travel found no fishing activity. Trappers who got away from the roads caught animals. This involved walking, snowshoe or snowmobile travel. Some trappers continue to complain about access and deep snow impacting catching animals. Field patrols away from the road showed numerous areas of fisher, marten and bobcat tracks. Equipment work rounded out the week.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) spent time throughout the week working primarily snowmobile and trapping enforcement. Larson also worked on ongoing wetland and trapping cases. Cold weather limited snowmobile activity on the trails, but anglers remain hopeful the ice conditions and slush on Lake Vermilion will freeze.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling, trapping and snowmobile enforcement. Time was spent maintaining station equipment and continuing open investigations. Cold weather severely limited the amount of recreational activity throughout the area.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time patrolling local lakes and snowmobile trails. Recent snowfall has paved the way for excellent trail riding in the near future but made lake travel difficult due to slushy conditions. Outdoor activity was slow due to high winds and cold weather.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

Unavailable.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) monitored snowmobile activity and checked trappers and ice anglers. Enforcement action was taken for spearing with no angling license, no angling license in possession, and for having an unmarked permanent fish house on the ice with no reflectors.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) reports high winds and deep snow have kept most anglers indoors. Trappers are still battling the elements, and snowmobile trail conditions continue to improve.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity in the area over the past week with moderate success being had by anglers. Ice conditions are still spotty with the snow cover very deep for this early in the season. Enforcement work was done by checking spearing and trapping activity. Individuals who have been able to get their spear houses out have been seeing a fair number of northern pike.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports low outdoor activity levels with few people willing to brave the sub-zero temperatures and wind. Both big-game and small-game follow-up investigations were worked on. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on calls for service.

District 8 - Duluth area

Unavailable.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

Unavailable.