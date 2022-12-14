DNR Report: Public urged to be mindful of fishing, snowmobile regulations

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the muzzleloader deer season quietly came to a close, just like it started. The snowmobile activity is starting to increase. People are reminded to have registration current and displayed. Also modified mufflers are always an issue: No load cracking, popping, or banging noises are allowed. People are also reminded to use caution when venturing onto the ice and be prepared for the worst.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports checking ice anglers, working the last weekend of muzzleloader deer season and monitoring trapping activity in the area. The muzzleloader deer season winded down with a slow finish and fishing activity continues to get busier.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports the muzzleloader deer season came to a relatively quiet close. A few hunters were giving it their all and noted to be hunting until the bitter end. Spear fishing activity has picked up in the area with all contacted this past weekend wishing for better success. Snowmobilers are beginning to ride some of the area trails and lakes. Caution is advised as trails are not yet groomed and ice heaves have formed on area waterways. Ice conditions and thicknesses vary greatly from one body of water to the next and within the same waterway, with slush noted in areas as well. Check for valid snowmobile registration and assure it is affixed as required. Carrying it in your pocket is not valid for display.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports minimal ice angling over the week. Some anglers have just started testing the ice. Computer-based training was completed. Equipment work on a variety of pieces of equipment was tended to. The end of the muzzleloader season arrived with no hunters observed over the week.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) spent time checking anglers on Lake Vermilion as anglers begin to venture farther out onto the lake. He also spent time checking for snowmobile and ATV activity. Larson also worked on maintenance of several pieces of equipment to get ready for the busy snowmobile season.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time training at Camp Ripley over the week. Time was also spent finishing up reports, completing administrative tasks, and prepping winter gear.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, trapping and hunting activity. Ice anglers reported limited success and ice thickness ranging from 5-10 inches. Some deeper lakes are still open. Few muzzleloader deer hunters were encountered in the field. Snowmobilers are still waiting for more snow. Broughten also received a report from a local individual concerned about finding wolf tracks in town.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) checked anglers this past week. Several areas with ice last week opened up this week with warm weather. Snowmobiles are starting to get out but trail conditions are not good.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent most of the week training at Camp Ripley. He also spent time on the snowmobile checking anglers on area lakes.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) spent time on area snowmobile trails and unplowed roads. She followed up on a very early moose shed found last month. The consensus is it’s the result of an injury or illness. Manning also checked state parks, area lakes and muzzleloader hunters.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) began the final phase of field training with COC Jesse Drown. Time was spent on snowmobile training, checking anglers in station lakes, and working Lake Vermilion and Upper Red Lake. An extremely high violation rate was encountered on Upper Red, with more than 50 fish seized from different groups. One noteworthy contact involved a group with 17 walleyes over their limit. Enforcement action included walleye overlimits, overlimits of fish over 17 inches, extra lines, angling without licenses, unmeasurable fish, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, under-21 alcohol violations, and ATV and snowmobile registration violations.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked ice anglers getting set up for the first time this year. Ice and slush conditions vary by lake, and ice safety equipment is important to have. Snowmobile trails are open with some snow in areas around Finland, but more snow is needed for a solid base. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and angling violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports attending a meeting in Grand Rapids during the week. A background investigation for next year’s Academy was also started.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked muzzleloader deer hunting and angling activity this week. Area lakes are starting to see more anglers venturing out and some ATVs and snowmobiles are starting to show up on the ice. Deeper lakes are still unsafe and anglers should be checking ice conditions frequently while traveling to their fishing spot.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked ice anglers, monitored trapping activity, and checked muzzleloader hunters. Trapping and fishing related questions were answered. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license in possession and for operating snowmobiles and ATVs with no registration.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) spent the week field training COC Hudson Ledeen. The officers observed several anglers giving it a go an area lakes. Mixed bags of fish were observed with a few dandy pike being harvested. Time was spent investigating numerous big-game violations. Enforcement action was taken for a juvenile not wearing a helmet while riding an ATV, untagged traps and failure to display ATV registration.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice angling activity with many people out on area lakes. Sutherland took note of the still-varying thickness of ice on area lakes, with some still not safe to walk on or ride an ATV on. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered ATV and work was done on finishing up deer cases from the rifle deer season.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked ice fishing and ice shelters on area lakes. Time was also spent checking recreational vehicle activity and deer hunting. Deer-hunting violations were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that as the ice thickness improves, so does the ice anglers’ success. Several people on several different lakes were able to find some nice panfish. Follow-up work was done on big-game cases.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended a meeting at Region 2 Headquarters and spent some time answering questions at the ice fishing show at the DECC in Duluth. A hunting call was followed up on in the north part of the station and administrative details were attended to.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) worked ice anglers in the area as ice conditions continue to improve. Time was also spent working muzzleloader hunting activity and archery hunters. He attended training at Camp Ripley and spent time working a booth at the DECC for the annual ice fishing show.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) began to start the last phase of field training with COC Cornell. Cornell checked several anglers out ice fishing earlier in the week. The rest of the week Duncan and Cornell spent time at the Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter show where the DNR had the TIP trailer. Several questions were asked and answered, with a great turnout. They also presented at a snowmobile safety class in Willow River.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) monitored the last days of the muzzleloader deer season and ice angling activity this week. Clear, quality ice was observed on most area lakes, with 8-12 inches being the average thickness. Time was also spent answering angling and hunting related questions at the Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show in Duluth.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) completed a special project and answered questions at the Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show at the DECC.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week at Camp Ripley for training, checking for ice anglers and doing inspections.