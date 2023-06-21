DNR Report: Officers remind people to store garbage cans, bird feeders from bears

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent checking fishing, boating and invasive species enforcement on Rainy Lake and Rainy River. Enforcement action for week involved license violations, boat safety equipment issues, boat registration violations and extra line violations. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley instructing new COs with Emergency Vehicle Operations and Recreational Vehicle Enforcement Training.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports working Rainy Lake and Rainy River this past week. Fishing reports were good early in the week with a mayfly bug hatch happening later in the week, which slowed things down a little bit, according to anglers. ATV activity was monitored this past week as well.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports angling and boating were the prevalent activities observed this past week. Anglers are still reporting favorable conditions. Those trying to stay protected out of the wind were not having as much success. Boating safety was also monitored with good compliance. Areas of deposited litter were noted and will be monitored for future issues, which in most cases is just lack of respect for other user groups.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports fire danger is extreme, campfires are banned now across Voyageurs National Park, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and dispersed camping on state lands. The drought continues with no rain in sight. Angling and boating activities continue to be checked. Equipment work was completed. Numerous daily administrative tasks continue.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and ATV enforcement. Larson spent time around town checking for illegal ATV activity. He also worked on pending cases related to boating on Lake Vermilion. He also spent time on equipment maintenance.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV, angling and boating enforcement. Angling success has been inconsistent except for a steady northern pike bite. In addition, time was spent assisting local law enforcement agencies on calls and maintaining station equipment. Violations encountered included ATV registration, speeding, no helmets on youth passengers and angling license violations.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time handling several nuisance bear complaints over the course of the week. Complaints ranged from minor property damage to bears posing as a potential safety concern. CO Zavodnik spent the remainder of the week working a watercraft detail on Lake Minnetonka. Watercraft registration, wash-wake and gunwale riding were all common violations while working the lake.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating and ATV activity. Fishermen reported limited success. Cooler weather appeared to have limited recreational boating activity. ATV activity was lower than expected, however, with the lack of rain trails are extremely dusty. Wildfire danger remains high.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports dry conditions continue, and new burning restrictions meant no more fire at backcountry sites inside the Superior National Forest and BWCAW. Several contacts were made with campers staying at boat in sites within the forest informing them of the order. Violations included angling with extra lines, allowing illegal operation of an OHM by a juvenile, and angling with no license in possession.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) spent the week working angling activity in and outside of the BWCAW. Time was also spent investigating a site in the State Forest where campers were burning garbage, littering and leaving human waste all about. Enforcement action was taken for various angling violations.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked primarily angling and boating enforcement as well as several complaints throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for using an extra line, using game fish as bait and PFD violations. Continued fishing success was noted on many area lakes. Wildlife permits were also issued.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked anglers and ATVs on a very dry and dusty weekend. Bugs continue to find a stronghold despite the lack of moisture. A fire related detail was worked in the BWCAW. Assistance given to county rescue squad with injuries on a rural trail in a state park. Enforcement action taken for ATV and state forest violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports noticing an uptick in ATV activity throughout the week. Multiple ATV stops were conducted on local county roads around Grand Marais. Please brush up on ATV roadway operation laws. Hill spent time at the Academy evaluating scenarios. The walleye bite continues to be decent on lakes along The Grade.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV and water recreation activity during the week. Area conditions remain high for fire danger, and outdoor enthusiasts need to be mindful when camping or riding in areas off tall grass as the forest floor is extremely dry. Enforcement action was taken for licensing violations and failure to extinguish a campfire.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) responded to wildlife related complaints, checked anglers, and made boat safety checks on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for taking fish without an angling license, possession of illegal length fish, and no fishing licenses in possession. Residents and campers are reminded to take in bird feeders at night and to try taking measures to keep potential food sources such as garbage, out of reach of bears and other wildlife. If animals don’t have access to food they will generally leave the area to look for food elsewhere.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV’s, boating and fishing activities. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) was busy working area lakes over the past week with the local walleye bite really heating up along with some good panfishing as well. CO Sutherland took enforcement action for anglers not having their licenses in possession, operating a jet-ski too close to another watercraft and operating an unregistered watercraft. CO Sutherland also took in many bear complaint calls and reminded individuals to place bird feeders and garbage inside at night to help prevent the bruins from destroying them.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling and boating safety throughout the previous week. Time was also spent monitoring recreational vehicles and area trails. Holt followed up on a TIP complaint and other miscellaneous wildlife complaints.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) took several phone calls involving nuisance bears and injured wildlife. Boat traffic on local lakes continues to pick up as the water warms. Assistance was given at Camp Ripley with training in conservation officer candidates who are attending the Academy. Enforcement action was taken for violations including angling without a license and not having enough PFDs onboard watercrafts.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended BCA training for a good portion of the week. Bears continue to be a nuisance due to lack of forage during this drought, so make sure you are putting all possible food sources inside where they can’t get to them. CO Willis and CO Duncan also assisted multiple law enforcement agencies with Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) checked anglers along the St Louis River and area lakes. Time was spent handling nuisance animal complaints, ATV trespass/illegal operation complaints, and boating complaints. The officer assisted with the district firearm safety class at General Andrews Tree Nursery in Willow River.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) checked fisherman on Lake Superior and Duluth area lakes. Personal watercraft enforcement was also worked throughout the week. Several people on paddleboards were reminded that they need registration and PFDs when operating on public waters. Time was spent at public accesses talking with boaters about the invasive species regulations. Officer Duncan assisted the Duluth Police Department with security during Grandma's Marathon. Officers worked from bicycles and partnered with DPD officers assisting with traffic, medical emergencies, and other law enforcement needs.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) monitored angling and rec vehicle activity. Nuisance deer calls were taken, and assistance was given during the District 8 Firearms Safety training Field Day at General Andrews. Elwell got a bird’s eye view of his station on a flight with CO standby pilot Jake Willis.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) worked sport fishing, boating and ATV/OHM activity this past week. A firearm safety field day was hosted by the Duluth district Conservation Officers. About 20 students were successfully certified in Firearms Safety. Further information on Firearm Safety certification can be found on the DNR Website.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the week checking anglers and boaters, ATV Patrol was conducted, and CO Karon assisted at a youth Firearms Safety class taught in Willow River at the General Andrews facility. CO Karon also assisted local agencies with vehicle crashes.