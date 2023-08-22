DNR Report: Officers field questions about fall hunting seasons

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Sarah Jahn spent time on bear baiting, AIS and fishing, as well as boat and water checks on Rainy Lake. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, fish in an unmeasurable state, and transporting an overlimit from Ontario, Canada.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) focused on bear-baiting activity. As the days begin to lose noticeable light, outdoors people are starting to look forward to fall. There are still many others with the mindset that summer is waning too quickly. Follow up on open cases was tended to and administrative tasks were tended to.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and streams. Area forest roads and ATV trails were checked. Equipment work is ongoing. Boating activity has slowed as the last days of summer are upon us.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked angling, wetlands, ATV and bear-hunting enforcement. Larson spent time working wetlands violations including issuing restoration orders, conducting site visits, and investigating other violations. He spent time checking anglers on the Eagles Nest lakes and at Lake Vermilion. He also assisted the Breitung Township Police Department and State Patrol with cases.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV and boating enforcement. Time was also spent continuing to monitor bear-bait stations and attending a community event in Side Lake. Violations encountered included ATV speed, registration issues, and driving after revocation.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) was on fire duty.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, ATV and bear-baiting activity. Anglers continue to report limited success. Bear hunters reported moderate activity at their bear baits. Broughten fielded calls regarding youth ATV operation and decorative materials theft. He also investigated a public waters violation.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports he spent the week focusing on bear-baiting activity. Nuisance-bear and -wolf reports were received from the BWCAW, and campers are reminded as natural foods become less abundant it’s even more important to be careful with food storage. Violations included angling without a license in possession and failure to register a bear bait.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent the week checking bear baits and angling activity. He checked anglers who were happy with the pink salmon hitting on Lake Superior. Time was also spent checking remote inland lakes.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) spent the week inspecting bear-bait stations. Most bait stations encountered have been in compliance with regulations. Time was also spent assisting Cook County Search and Rescue after an individual was believed to have crashed while flying an ultra-light-style aircraft and has since been missing.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) began field training with COC Nick Ambroz. They worked bear baiting, ATV, boating and angling enforcement. They also patrolled in the BWCAW. Violations encountered included angling with extra lines, possession of a slot-length walleye, underage possession of alcohol, cans and glass in the BWCAW, and allowing a juvenile to fish unlawfully. Most groups in the BWCAW were enjoying the weather and lack of bugs.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked ATV riders and state parks along the middle shore. Commercial and charter records issues were handled, and preparations were made for upcoming bear-hunting season. Summer cabin season is wrapping up, and cabin owners are fitting in the last of their summer visits. Enforcement action was taken for ATV-related violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports checking bear baits, preparing for upcoming court cases, and handling miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV and bear-baiting activity during the week. Wild berry crops and other natural food sources are more plentiful this year, reducing bear-related complaints. Murray also investigated a shoreline permit violation and attended a wildlife management meeting on deer populations.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) continued to monitor bear-baiting activities, patrolled lakes and monitored ATV activity. Brown attended a lake association meeting and took a law enforcement student on a ride-along. Enforcement action was taken for numerous fishing license violations, failure to display boat registration, expired ATV registration, and operating an unauthorized motor vehicle on a designated ATV trail.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV riders, boaters and anglers. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling activity, with limited success had by anglers. Sutherland fielded calls about the upcoming deer season and questions about youth safety classes. Sutherland and his partner CO Holt gave a youth firearms safety law talk and helped with the field day portion of the class.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored recreational vehicles and bear-baiting activity throughout the previous week. Time was also spent assisting with a firearms safety field day. Holt checked angling and AIS compliance in the Grand Rapids area.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports talking to bear hunters in the area who are beginning to bait. Questions are coming in regarding the upcoming waterfowl and deer seasons as well, indicating that a shift into the fall hunting seasons is not far off.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended the CO Academy graduation at Camp Ripley as part of the Honor Guard. Willis also investigated a wetlands violation and fielded multiple calls throughout the station. Willis also assisted with training a conservation officer candidate. Enforcement action was taken for taking an illegal-length fish. Willis also attended the Kids, Cops, and Cars event hosted by the Duluth Police Department.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) and COC Saewert spent time checking shore anglers throughout the week. They attended the Kids, Cops, and Cars event with other local law enforcement in the city of Duluth. The officers investigated an illegal burning complaint and both officers also attended the 2023 CO Academy graduation ceremony at Camp Ripley.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) and COC Aimee Hand attended an event in Duluth called Kids, Cops and Cars. Time was spent checking anglers and handling violations found. A wetland complaint was investigated, and photos were collected with an airplane. The week wrapped up with time spent on ATV enforcement.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) spent time patrolling Nemadji and General Andrews state forests. Public land has been busy with camping, bear baiting and ATV/OHM use. Various nuisance- and injured-animal calls were taken. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations and a camping reservation issue was resolved. It is important to note that payment for camping at state park campgrounds and state forest campgrounds are completed through different channels. Visit the DNR website for more information.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week answering questions about bear hunting and baiting. Karon would like people to read the ATV rules on exceptions for big-game hunting. Background checks are being completed and should be finished soon. Karon spent time checking bear baiters. ATV patrol was done in the Pine County area. Boat patrol was done on Pine City-area waters. A few violations were found. While checking anglers in northern Pine County, a few minor violations were encountered. Karon began field training with COC Hand. He and Hand flew over Pine County for follow up on previous violations and to search for other possible violations.