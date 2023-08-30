6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DNR Report: Maple trees start to show fall colors

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Aug. 28, 2023.

Minnesota DNR Report logo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) continued field training COC Jahn. Time was spent on bear-baiting enforcement and fishing enforcement. Enforcement action was taken on bear-baiting violations. A wildlife complaint regarding a great horned owl was handled.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) fielded questions about the upcoming bear season along with other hunting and recreational changes. Administrative tasks were tended to.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports checking bear-baiting activity. Numerous inquiries on wild rice were received. Angling and boating activities were checked. Some geese have shown up, but very few local ducks were observed.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily bear-hunting enforcement. Larson spent time checking bear baits and checking anglers around his station. He also spent time following up on complaints related to public waters, wetlands, and public lands.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV and angling enforcement. In addition, time was spent continuing to monitor bear-bait stations, completing training, and attending an ATV club event. Violations encountered included ATV speed, taking fish with an angling license, and bear-bait violations.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time working on a complaint involving a dumped watercraft on private property during the week. He also completed a snowmobile lesson plan for future Academy use. Several bear-bait stations were checked for compliance as well.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, ATV, and bear-baiting activity. Recreational activities appeared lower this week. Anglers continued to report limited success. Bear hunters reported baits getting hit regularly. Broughten also assisted local law enforcement with a felony warrant arrest.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports a fair amount of angling activity and success was seen over the weekend. Bear baiting continued to increase, but overall bear activity seems to be down. Violations included failure to display watercraft registration, no PFD on a watercraft and no fishing license in possession.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent the week focusing on bear-baiting activity. The officer also patrolled in the BWCAW checking anglers. Enforcement action was taken for angling and boating violations.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) spent most of the week inspecting bear-bait stations. Ledeen also spent time working at the state fair. Lots of people asked great questions and shared fun stories about the outdoors.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) continued field training with COC Nick Ambroz. Bear-baiting, ATV, boating, and angling enforcement was conducted. Violations included angling with extra lines, angling without licenses, failure to transfer ownership of boats and ATVs, insufficient PFDs, driving after revocation and ATV speed. A TIP complaint was also investigated.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked bear baits as hunters get ready for the first of many fall seasons. Anglers are still out on the waters, and ATV trails saw consistent activity. One ATV group stopped had no idea that ATV safety would be required for their juvenile. Riders are encouraged to review the regulations before riding. Enforcement action was taken for boating and ATV violations.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked bear baiting and angling activity during the week. Lake Superior continued to see good fishing this week with some nice salmon and lake trout being caught. Fall colors are starting to show in the maple trees and cool nights are signaling a change to the fall season.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers and monitored bear-baiting activities. Numerous teal-related hunting questions were answered and TIP calls were investigated. An individual without a fishing license was found in possession of five sunfish. A citation was issued for taking fish without a license and the sunfish were seized.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV riders, boaters, and anglers. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored wild rice activity, and worked bear baiting. Fairbanks and his K-9 partner, Fennec, also provided a demonstration at the state fair. Enforcement action was taken for a license violation, ricing during closed hours, and failure to display registration on a watercraft.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked anglers in the area. They had limited success as fall fishing patterns are starting to set up. Sutherland gave a talk to the Itasca inter-governmental group explaining the duties of a conservation officer. Sutherland also prepared equipment for fall sporting seasons.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling and boating safety during the previous week. Time was also spent working at the Minnesota State Fair. Holt investigated TIP complaints and monitored recreational vehicles.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) talked with several people who had placed bait for bear hunting. Most hunters have had limited activity at their bait piles, likely due to a large number of acorns that have been dropping in the area. Enforcement action was taken of operating an ATV on a state highway, not having enough PFDs onboard a watercraft, and expired watercraft registration.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jake Willis (Brookston) working angling activity this week. Willis also worked multiple shifts assisting with policing at the Minnesota State Fair. Multiple regulatory and complaint-related calls were fielded.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) and COC Saewert spent time enforcing ATV laws throughout the week. A citation was issued for failure to transfer title of an ATV within 15 days. The officers assisted teaching a youth firearms safety class in Malmo. The officers investigated a littering/trespassing complaint. Time was spent patrolling Fish Lake. Several warnings were issued for various violations.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) and COC Aimee Hand started the week investigating a public waters complaint. Investigation into a trespass complaint was also started and included follow up with the landowners. A firearms safety field day was held in Wealthwood and 21 students were moved through multiple stations covering items including shoot-or-don’t-shoot scenarios, trespassing, and safe gun handling. The week ended with angling enforcement on the St. Louis River and Lake Superior.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) monitored bear baiting and ATV activity this week. Calls with questions about upcoming hunting seasons were answered, and wild rice harvesters were checked. Enforcement action this week was taken for ATV, OHM and wild rice-related violations.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) worked sport fishing, boating, ATV/OHM, open burning, and big-game activity this week. Enforcement action was taken for various violations, which included failure to extinguish a campfire. Remember that all fires need to be completely extinguished before leaving the area. Dousing the fire with water and stirring helps ensure that the fire is out. Completely extinguished fires will be cool to the touch.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week finishing background investigations. A possible wolf-depredation call was investigated. Karon worked at the Minnesota State Fair. ATV patrol was done and bear baits were checked. An unattended fire was addressed in the state forest and extinguished.

By Staff reports
