DNR Report: Juvenile hawk brought to sheriff’s office

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent again at Camp Ripley with new COs training in trailering and backing courses. Fishing and boating activities on Rainy Lake continue to be the main emphasis of the Kittelson’s workload. A wolf-depredation complaint was investigated and handled in the Littlefork area.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week checking anglers on Rainy Lake and area rivers. Anglers reported a good bite on Rainy Lake. He continued to monitor ATV activity on area trails and forest roads. Injured-animal calls were answered and calls about bear baiting were addressed.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports anglers and recreational boaters are taking advantage of the pleasurable weather. Angling reports continue to be mostly positive, with a wide variety of tackle and bait configurations being used. A wetlands-related complaint was followed up on and closed out. Equipment was tended to and administrative tasks were completed.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and boating over the week. Fishing remains poor with little observed being caught. Numerous questions were responded to relating the upcoming fall seasons. ATV activity and area forest roads were checked. Free time was spent working on equipment and completing various administrative reporting requirements.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling, boating, and ATV enforcement. Larson spent time in the BWCAW checking for angling activity. Time was spent working on equipment and investigating complaint calls. He also checked local forest roads and trails for ATV activity and checked remote lakes for angling activity.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) spent the week at Camp Ripley training at a firearms instructor course. Time was also spent maintaining station equipment, fielding calls, and working ATV enforcement.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent his time at Camp Ripley instructing the latest conservation officer candidates with watercraft week. The first week entailed basic watercraft operations and trailering exercises. Time was also spent preparing for the second week of watercraft week and preparing for field training logistics.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Recreational activity was lower than expected. Anglers reported limited success. Cooler weather likely contributed to low boating activity. Broughten also fielded calls regarding ATV registration, bear regulations, and injured animals.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports he continued to field nuisance-bear complaints in the Ely area. Residents and visitors are reminded to be careful with food and garbage in and outside of the BWCAW. He also investigated reports of shoreline alterations and possible netting activity.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers, AIS and ATV riders. He patrolled on border waters and spent time in the BWCAW. Nuisance-wildlife calls were handled. Enforcement action was taken for angling and watercraft violations.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) worked primarily angling and boating enforcement throughout the week. Later in the week Ledeen received a juvenile hawk that was brought into the sheriff’s office. The hawk is being relocated to a rehab center to get the care it needs. No throwable PFD, angling without a license, no watercraft registration, and abandoned vehicle at a public water access were some of the violations encountered over the week.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) conducted an extended BWCAW patrol trip with CO Al Peterson. People were generally happy with fishing success and manageable bugs along with great weather. Violations encountered were fishing without licenses, no license in possession, and glass in the BWCAW. A complaint was investigated earlier in the week regarding possible illegal alteration of a lake bed.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) spent time instructing at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley. CO candidates were instructed in boat operation and enforcement. Questions were answered regarding nuisance bears and ATV modifications. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and state park violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports checking anglers and boaters throughout the week. Time was spent in the BWCAW, and compliance was great. However, Hill noticed about 75 percent of the paddlers not wearing PFDs. Although it isn’t a requirement for an adult to wear a PFD, please consider wearing it whenever you are on the water as help is far away.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV and angling activity during the week. Fishing slowed again this week and windy conditions made for poor fishing conditions on Lake Superior. Murray also took reports of nuisance animals and checked on a shoreline complaint.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV riders, boaters and anglers. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) attended firearms instructor school, checked anglers, and performed safety inspections on watercrafts. Fairbanks and his K-9 partner, Fennec, also assisted the county with several calls for service. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession, and no navigational lights illuminated after sunset.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling, boating and AIS compliance during the previous week. Time was also spent working ATV trails around Grand Rapids and Pengilly. Holt attended a meeting of the Itasca Trails Task Force related to the current status and updates on recreational vehicle trails in the county.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed that overall fishing success has slowed on most area lakes. Several nuisance-animal-related phone calls were handled, and time was also spent at Camp Ripley assisting with the current CO Academy. Enforcement action was taken for operating ATVs on state highways and angling without a license.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended an instructor training at Camp Ripley all this week. Calls were still fielded regarding incidentally taken animals and regulation questions. Willis also instructed in topics at the CO Academy.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) worked area lakes and rivers for boating/fishing activity. Complaints of illegal camping and squatting were handled. He handled multiple nuisance/injured-animal complaints and dealt with ATV-related complaints.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) assisted with training new hire conservation officer candidates at Camp Ripley. The training included boating and if the officer ends up in the water, how to get back into a watercraft. It also included confidence training in the water with a uniform and duty gear on. Duncan worked Duluth-area lakes for fishing and watercraft enforcement. Recreational vehicle enforcement was also worked in past complaint locations. Nuisance-animal complaints were also handled throughout the week.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) worked ATV and water enforcement this week. A meeting was attended, and Elwell investigated several more wolf-depredation complaints. A possible wetlands violation was looked into as well.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the week at Camp Ripley for firearms training. Karon also took calls on nuisance animals and other miscellaneous hunting questions. Time was spent working with the DNR’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team.