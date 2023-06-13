DNR Report: Dry conditions, wildfire danger continue

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports anglers continue to report success on area waterways. Cooler weather this weekend was a welcome reprieve from the recent heat. ATV activity is continuing to increase, and a new group of operators obtained their certification at a recent ATV safety class. Bear-related complaints were heard and discussions were had about doing our part to avoid these conflicts.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports angling and boating activities continue to be monitored. Fishing success remains sporadic. Area forest roads and public access sites continue to be checked. ATV activity continues to be monitored. Bugs and insects remain plentiful. Equipment work continues. Administrative tasks continue.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily AIS and ATV enforcement. Larson spent the majority of his time working on juvenile ATV operation in town, running across several violations related to youth without helmets and parents allowing juveniles to operate ATVs contrary to ATV laws. Larson also investigated violations related to failing to allow AIS inspection at public water accesses. He also spent time checking anglers on Lake Vermilion.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling, boating and ATV enforcement. Time was also spent attending online training and maintaining station equipment.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time attending Public Safety Appreciation Day held by the Eveleth Elks Club. Bicycle helmets and life jackets were handed out to many of the youth attendees. Zavodnik also worked a boating detail on the Whitefish Chain over the busy weekend. He and CO Bermel encountered an individual operating an ATV carrying a juvenile as a passenger on an ATV in the traffic lane of a U.S. highway without any taillights at night. Not only was this a violation of state law, but it could also have resulted in serious injury.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports angling activity and success was found to be slow over the week and only improved slightly over the weekend. ATV-riding activity was light and several riders contacted stated that a variety of biting insects made stopping and enjoying the trails almost impossible. Violations included angling with extra lines, possession of aluminum cans inside the BWCAW and no fishing license.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) earlier in the week spent time with CO Trent Anderson working a detail in the BWCAW. Some fish were observed being caught and most people had something to say about the number of bugs this year. Other time was spent working angling and ATV activity in the Grand Marais area. Enforcement action was taken for failure to remove drain plug, fishing without a license in possession, and failure to extinguish a campfire.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy week of primarily angling and boating enforcement with some ATV work mixed in. Lakes were patrolled in and outside of the BWCAW as well as a boating shift on the Whitefish Chain with CO Zavodnik. Enforcement action was taken for use of extra lines, angling without licenses, unregistered watercraft, cans in the BWCAW, personal watercraft violations, and ATV violations. A couple reminders: Use extra caution with fire with the extremely dry conditions, and youth ATV violations will not be tolerated due to the number of crashes involving youth this season resulting in injuries and death.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked anglers and ATV riders as the dry but buggy weather continues. ATV trails are getting busier, but riders are reminded that some small sections remain closed due to winter storm damage. Commercial and charter items were handled for the Lake Superior Fisheries Office. A minnow permit inspection was completed. Enforcement action was taken for angling and ATV violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports an extremely hot walleye bite on various lakes throughout the station, especially during the afternoon and evening. Multiple limits were checked. Hill checked for boating safety on lakes and a few minor violations were handled. Hill stopped a juvenile ATV operator for operating a Class 1 ATV at highway speeds of 45 to 50 miles an hour. The rider failed to operate on the shoulder of the road and did not possess a valid driver’s license. The rider and parent were spoken to about the importance of not allowing their child to break ATV laws as hitting a pothole at that speed may lead to a tragic result.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked water recreation and angling activity during the week. Fishing remained good on area lakes. Fire danger remains high in the area and caution should be used while having any fires and making sure campfires are completely extinguished before leaving your campsite.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, monitored ATV activities, and responded to wildlife and TIP complaints. Enforcement action was taken for possession of slot walleyes and failure to remove the boat’s drain plug. A truck that went into Island Lake over the winter has finally been removed from the lake.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy week of checking anglers in the area with fishing generally being good. Enforcement action was taken for possessing illegal-length fish and not having enough life jackets on a watercraft. Sutherland also helped teach two ATV classes over the weekend and over 50 students were certified from around the state.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored recreational vehicles and angling activity during the previous week. Time was also spent checking AIS compliance and boating safety. Holt continued working on a wildfire arson investigation.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus efforts on monitoring boating and fishing activities. Fishing seemed to be very good at the beginning of the week and slowed down by the end of the week when a cold front came through. Not having enough PFDs onboard watercrafts continues to be a common violation.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) followed up on an ongoing fire case. ATV traffic in the area was monitored, and a nuisance-bear call was handled in Carlton County. Willis also planned for upcoming Honor Guard details.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued to work fishing and boating enforcement around the Duluth area. Lake Superior fishing was busy during the week with favorable weather conditions. Most anglers on Lake Superior have been doing very well. Duncan assisted with a bear-related complaint and followed up on a dumping complaint. Many fawn deer are being reported hanging near houses.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) conducted watercraft and ATV patrols this week. Elwell assisted with a wildfire, investigated a possible deer-poaching incident, and presented a laws and ethics discussion to Barnum-area youth attending firearms safety training. Elwell also gave assistance to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office with locating and recovering an abandoned vehicle stuck in the mud on an ATV trail. “Abandoned-fawn” calls have been coming in. If you find a fawn, please leave it lay even if you don’t see momma. Whitetail does commonly leave their young fawns tucked away for long periods of time while feeding a safe distance away to avoid drawing attention to their little ones.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) worked sport fishing, boating and ATV/OHM activity this past week. Time was spent in General Andrews and Nemadji state forests. As a reminder, ATVs are required to have their headlights on when operating.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers and boats. Time was also spent patrolling for ATV activity. Nuisance-animal complaints were taken and handled. Karon also handled wetland violations.