DNR Report: Bear cub enters cabin, helps itself to some chocolate

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent on Rainy Lake monitoring fishing and boating activity. He also responded to a complaint of some waterfowl being killed, which still under investigation. Enforcement action was taken for license violations and illegal-length walleyes.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week checking sturgeon anglers on the Rainy River. Anglers reported limited success. Nuisance/injured-animal calls were handled throughout the week. He also patrolled area forest roads and trails for ATV activity.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports a noticeable increase in activity around area lakes and rivers as the Fourth of July holiday approached. The warm weather had more people boating than angling, although angler reports were still positive. Later in the week it seems that fishing had slowed considerably with unsteady weather patterns coming through the area. Berries appear to be in sufficient supply to get interested parties out for the harvest.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and boating activities. Area forest roads and ATV activities were checked. Public water access sites were visited. Other time was spent on administrative tasks and working on equipment.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily ATV and angling activity. Larson spent time assisting the local police department and responding to wildlife-related calls. He also found violations related to youthful ATV operation.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV and boating enforcement. In addition, time was spent on a water-emergency call in Itasca County and patrolling several community events celebrating the holiday. Violations encountered included operating an off-highway motorcycle on a public roadway, youth without ATV helmets, children without life jackets on, and license/registration issues.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time preparing for the next two weeks of CO Academy watercraft training at Camp Ripley. He also spent time patrolling surrounding lakes and ATV trails.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating and ATV activity. Few anglers were encountered during the week. Anglers reported limited success. Boating and ATV activity slowed after the Fourth of July. Broughten also fielded calls regarding injured animals and dogs chasing deer.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports that ATV and fishing activity was at a low after the long Independence Day weekend. Mild weather was enjoyed along with lower numbers of biting insects. A focus was put on commercial inspections over the week and compliance was found to be very high.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais #1) spent the week checking anglers and watercraft. The walleye bite remains steady for most anglers on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling, navigational nights and BWCAW violations.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) reports that fishing in the area remains consistent, with many of the visiting anglers observed going home with limits of smallmouth bass. Nuisance bears continue to be a problem and folks are reminded to keep their camps, cabins and homes clean of items that will attract bears. One report came in of a bear cub that made its way into someone’s cabin. The animal helped itself to some chocolate.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked primarily angling and boating enforcement throughout the week. He also assisted Bear Head State Park staff with a camping complaint. Enforcement action was plentiful, including underage consumption of alcohol, fishing without a license, fishing with extra lines, no PFDs on watercrafts, watercraft registration, and state park violations. Bermel also spoke to a firearms safety class about laws and ethics.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) followed up on enforcement items regarding commercial activities. ATV use was checked and forest roads were monitored for repairs following flooding from 2022. Equipment maintenance was handled, and watercraft instruction items were prepped for the CO Academy. Enforcement action was taken for commercial and ATV operation.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports hitting Lake Superior throughout the week. The majority of anglers fishing in about 150 feet of water reported success with lake trout, with most of the fish weighing in at a few pounds. Some anglers ventured deep in search of larger fish but came up empty. Reports of some early coho salmon were received around Grand Marais. Hill attended a Cook County AIS meeting and took a report of a nuisance bear.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV and watercraft enforcement activity during the week. Fishing activity improved this week with some nice fish being caught. Murray also assisted with water survival classes at the DNR Academy.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled lakes checking anglers, checking watercraft safety equipment, and looking for shoreline violations. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license in possession, failure to display boat registration, and fishing with extra lines.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV riders, boaters and anglers. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHV activity, and investigated TIP calls this week. Angler success was good. Enforcement action was taken for OHV issues and license issues.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling and boating activity over the past week, with many anglers catching plenty of fish. Sutherland took enforcement action for angling without a license, angling in a closed area, not having the proper registration on a watercraft, and for an individual who filled in a wetland next to a lake. Sutherland also helped with the local fireworks display on Pokegama Lake, with many families taking part in the event.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked boating and angling activity on area lakes throughout the previous week. Time was also spent monitoring AIS compliance and following up on various complaints. Holt worked a busy Fourth of July holiday, monitoring boating safety on Pokegama Lake. Enforcement activity involved boating safety and angling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time patrolling local lakes during the busy Fourth of July holiday week. A variety of violations were addressed, and assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on calls for service. Time was also spent instructing conservation officer candidates in officer water survival techniques.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked the harbor for fireworks and reported heavy activity on the water once the weather proved it would stay nice. Ongoing cases were followed up on and TIP calls were fielded. An interview was done with KSTP regarding the issuance of AEDs to all conservation officers.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) finished out the Fourth of July weekend working boaters and anglers in the area. Registration issues on non-motorized watercraft were handled. Life jacket violations, illegal-length fish and water safety devices rounded out the violations. Time was spent following up on ATV-related complaints and trespassing concerns. He received multiple calls regarding a loon that was tangled in fishing line but has been unable to capture and remove line thus far.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) worked the July 4 holiday from watercraft on Duluth’s busiest recreational lakes. A couple days were spent helping instruct a water confidence course for the Conservation Officer Academy, and time was spent enforcing personal watercraft regulations on area lakes, with the most common violation involving operation too close to shore. It’s truly amazing how many people own and or operate PWCs and have no idea what is legal or illegal involving the operation. The same could be said involving paddleboards when it comes to licensing and life jackets. Duncan also worked ATV- and OHM-complaint locations.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) continued to monitor boating and ATV activity this week. A possible wolf depredation was investigated, and Elwell gave assistance with an ATV accident as well as a person who got swept from shore on the St. Louis River. Both incidents ended with no major injuries or issues. With the near-perfect weather, heavy boating traffic was observed on area lakes this weekend. Enforcement action was taken for angling license violations, angling with extra lines, children under 10 without PFDs, and other watercraft safety-related violations.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time on office and administrative work and assisting at Camp Ripley for the CO Academy. Time was spent working on equipment issues as well.