DNR Report: Bear baiting starts to get underway

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Curtis Simonson (Int’l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week attending training, and handling trespass related issues.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) Assisted a local agency with a landowner report of a dangerous animal on their property and concerned because they had a group of people coming to assist with cleanup. A visit was made and the animal species the landowner spoke of was unable to be confirmed. Traffic was monitored for invasive species compliance. Boat plugs in drains are still being observed. Ontario Canada now has a similar requirement to Minnesota for boat plugs to be removed or opened while in transport. A regional meeting was attended with updates heard on recent legislative law changes. Equipment maintenance finished the remainder of the week.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and rivers. Area forest roads, public access sites, and ATV activity was checked. Equipment work continues. Free time was spent on administrative reporting.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily wetlands and public waters complaints. Larson spent time working with St. Louis SWCD on multiple wetlands violations. Larson also worked on a dumping complaint and attended a Region meeting.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV, angling and boating enforcement. In addition, time was spent following up on calls, attending a regional meeting, and assisting U.S. Forest Service on an ongoing investigation.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports nuisance bear reports have begun coming in again from areas of the BWCAW. Campers are reminded to be very cautious with cooking and food storage, especially at very popular entry points. Violations included angling with no license in possession and failure to display current watercraft registration.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers, bear bait stations and ATV riders. The officer attended a regional meeting in Cloquet. Equipment maintenance was completed.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) fielded multiple calls over the week regarding the upcoming bear hunting season. Bear hunters also began placing baits on Saturday and time was spent inspecting multiple bait stations. Fishing on Lake Superior continues to remain consistent. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling and boating violations.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked area lakes and ATV trails throughout the week. Plenty of enforcement action to report: fishing without a license, no PFDs, illegal length northern, no helmet on ATV youth passenger and speeding. A TIP was also received about a pontoon in the BWCAW. They were located and enforcement action was taken.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked ATVs and boaters as summer activity hit a climax. Lots of pink salmon and some nice sized coho salmon are showing up in anglers’ boxes on Lake Superior, and the lake trout bite is picking up as fall approaches. Assistance was given to local agencies with attempting to locate a missing person. Enforcement action taken for ATV violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports spending more time out on Lake Superior checking anglers. The king salmon bite has slowed considerably, but pink salmon and lake trout are still being caught in large numbers. A few boating violations were handled. Hill attended a regional meeting in Cloquet and prepared for the bear bait season. A reminder to bear hunters utilizing ATVs: please verify that the road or trail you are using is open to ATVs. Quite a few of these trails are not considered legal for ATVs and you run the risk of receiving a citation.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked angling and bear baiting activity during the week. Angling success picked up this week with some nice fish being caught. Murray also attended a regional enforcement meeting and responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, monitored ATV activity and answered bear baiting and small game-related questions. Many bear baiters have been out and report seeing decent numbers of bears hitting bait sites.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) Worked ATV’s, boating and fishing activities. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored bear baiting activity and assisted the county with a stranded boater. Angler success was slower this week. Enforcement was taken for license violations.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) spoke to many anglers and ATV enthusiasts in the area with many having great success and great experiences. CO Sutherland was called to a cabin on Deer Lake where a young eagle was stuck upside down with its talons embedded into a wrought iron table. The table was tipped on its side and the eagle was able to free itself and hop down to the lake where it rested before flying off.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked recreational vehicles and angling activity during the previous week. Time was also spent working the start of bear baiting and attending training. Holt continued follow up on public waters cases and investigated a TIP complaint.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to patrol local areas for ATV and angling activity. A regional meeting was attended. Instruction was given at the current academy and a law and ethics talk was given at an ATV safety class.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked angling activity this week. Multiple regulation and permitting calls were fielded, as well as a waters complaint; which resulted in a Resource Protection Notice being issued. Officer Willis took enforcement action on an angler for keeping an illegal length fish.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) worked area lakes and rivers during the week. Time was spent working early bear baits and following up on illegal camping. The officer assisted with watercraft training on Mille Lacs and handled nuisance animal calls.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) attended a regional meeting that involved training and new law regulations. Several calls were received involving questions on the upcoming bear season, new laws involving trapping regulations, and complaints of recreational trespass. Fisherman were checked on area lakes, and people were educated at local public accesses about invasive species regulations. Time was also spent working recreational vehicle complaint areas.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) monitored bear baiting-activity and patrolled the station for recreational vehicle-activity this week. Enforcement action was taken for off-highway motorcycle and ATV violations he encountered.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) spent time this week investigating possible wetland, aquatic plant, and public water issues. Calls were fielded for land use trespass, litter, nuisance bear issues, bear baiting questions, and state forest use. Enforcement action was taken for open burning violations, ATV violations and dispersed camping violations. Fire danger and burning restrictions are frequently updated and can be found on the DNR website. Check out this information before burning.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent this week preparing for bear baiting opener. Nuisance animal calls were taken. Multiple game farm inspections were conducted. Background investigation work continues. Training was also attended for updates with laws.

