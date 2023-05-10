DNR Report: Bear activity picks up

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the sturgeon spring keep season came to a close on the Rainy River. The river was busy from International Falls to Baudette, with most access sites overflowing. Several animal-related complaints were handled throughout the week. People are reminded of the deer-feeding ban that is in place for Koochiching County.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports working the Rainy River this past week, following up with a spring beaver-trapping complaint, responding to a grass fire-related call and patrolling area forest roads for ATV activity. A variety of violations were encountered this past week, including licensing issues, no PFDs, and sturgeon tag violations.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) fielded wildlife-related questions and provided information about the upcoming open-water season. There is still ice on area lakes, which mixed with the wind has caused some major damage to docks that were in the process of being repaired from lasts year’s high-water event. A westerly wind should help with the remaining ice for the fishing opener.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports numerous otter catches reported by beaver trappers due to a high otter population. Trap thefts in the area continue. Most lakes remain ice covered, with some showing signs of opening. Equipment work and various administrative tasks were completed.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily trapping enforcement. Larson spent the majority of his time this past week in training and working on equipment maintenance in preparation for fishing opener weekend. He also spent time working on ongoing cases.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked trapping, angling and ATV enforcement. In addition, time was spent investigating a possible wetlands violation and a large grass fire. Online training was completed, and equipment maintenance continued. Violations encountered included driving after revocation and various ATV-registration and equipment issues.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time patrolling the area for trapping and ATV activity. Multiple calls were handled assisting other agencies for intoxicated drivers, car crashes with injuries, and 911 hang-ups. Zavodnik also fielded nuisance-bear calls and spent time patrolling the Rainy River on the last day of the sturgeon keep season.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, ATV and beaver-trapping activity. Area lakes have opened up. ATV activity has been low due to spring closures on trails and forest roads. Broughten investigated multiple nuisance-bear complaints. Homeowners are reminded to eliminate food sources and garbage if they wish for the bears to move on. Broughten also fielded calls regarding ATV registration and littering.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports several lakes in the area are completely ice-free and remaining lakes will be before the regular fishing opener. Residents are reminded as conditions dry, burning permits are now required for anything besides a recreational fire. Remember to follow the restrictions of the permit. Violations included burning without a permit.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) attended training and checked anglers along the North Shore.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) reports steelhead anglers continue to work the rivers and creeks, showing marginal success at best. Almost every lake in the area remains locked up with ice and most Forest Service roads remain impassable with snow. A few diehard shed hunters were observed trudging through snow in hopes of finding a large moose paddle or two.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) took a DNR intern on a ride-along and another interested college student on a ride-along this week. Twenty-four youth were certified in ATV safety in Babbitt. Thanks to the volunteers who helped make the class a success. Time was spent patrolling for ATVs on closed trails, checking minnow traps and beaver traps, and working the spring fish run. Enforcement action was taken on several individuals caught with spears during a heavy walleye run.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) monitored ATV trails and accesses as wet, cold conditions kept them closed, and a few snowmobiles still operating in the northern reaches. Ice-out will be flirting with fishing opener this year, and some roads remain impassable due to snow. Steelhead anglers have found some success, but high water levels led to the first drowning of the year in a tributary river. Enforcement action was taken for state parks and angling violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports another slow week in Cook County. Equipment was switched out and worked on for the upcoming fishing opener. However, with the majority of lakes still holding ice, the weekend remains uncertain.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked stream fishing and spring beaver-trapping activity during the week. Several area lakes became ice-free this week and will allow anglers access for the upcoming open water fishing opener. Please make sure your watercraft are equipped with all required safety equipment and licensing before enjoying the open-water season.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, monitored trapping activity, and responded to wildlife-related calls. Time was spent investigating TIP complaints and preparing for the fishing opener.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) attended K-9 school with his K-9 partner, Fennec, this week.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATV and early season panfish fishing activity. All ice is off area lakes just in time for fishing opener. Sutherland took enforcement action for operating an unregistered ATV, failing to transfer the title of an ATV and allowing a youth under 18 to ride on an ATV without a helmet.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked angling and trapping activity during the previous week. Time was also spent checking turkey hunting and ATV riders. Holt followed up on open cases and continued to monitor closed roads and trails.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports most area lakes are now ice-free. More and more people are taking to the rivers and streams to try to catch suckers and redhorse but continue to have limited success due to very cold water. A law and ethics talk was given at a local ATV safety class and open investigations were worked on.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) investigated a wetland damage complaint in Toivola that is ongoing. A TIP call was also handled near Hibbing, which was found to be unfounded. Multiple regulation-related calls were answered, and training was attended.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) focused on angling activity for much of the week. Weather conditions limited angling opportunities this week on Lake Superior but conditions improved greatly for river fishing. He attended training and spent time following up on nuisance-animal-related calls. Multiple TIP calls were handled regarding litter, overlimit of fish and poached waterfowl.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) continued to work the tributaries along the North Shore of Lake Superior during the spring steelhead run. The water temperature and flow have continued to get better for the fish and anglers. Smelting activity has started to get busier throughout the week, so time was spent during the evenings monitoring that activity. Bear activity has picked up, with many people reporting bear sightings. Advice was given to many about removing the bear feeders that also attract birds and keep their garbage inside. Several people attempting to trap beavers were contacted throughout the week and all are reporting good success. Duncan also participated in training.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) continued to monitor ATV, turkey hunting and angling activity. CWD deer-feeding ban questions were fielded, as well as questions about nuisance bears.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) continued working on special projects this week. Nuisance-beaver issues have been on the rise as of late. Information on nuisance animals can be found on the DNR website.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week training and checking anglers on shore and on the water. An ATV safety class was attended and a law talk was given. Karon also dealt with nuisance-animal complaints.