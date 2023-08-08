DNR Report: Anglers find nice fish on Lake Superior

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports fishing on Rainy Lake continues to be good with most people having fish in the bag. Animal-related complaints and ATV issues were handled throughout the week as well. Bear hunters are starting to prepare for this weekend as bear baiting starts. People are reminded to be thinking safety when riding ATVs. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) spent time assisting with trapping enforcement instruction at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley. Other activities monitored this week include angling, boating and ATV use. Even though summer isn’t over yet people are already starting to focus on fall activities.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reporting monitoring area lakes and rivers and checking area public access sites. Area forest roads were checked. Assistance was provided to DNR Forestry. Equipment work is ongoing.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and wetlands violations in his station. He spent time investigating both wetland violations and complaints related to boat houses. Larson also spent time assisting state park staff with violations and looking into a hunter/angler harassment case.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring ATV, fishing and boating activity. Anglers continued to report limited success. Warmer weather brought out more recreational boating activity. Broughten fielded calls regarding bear-hunting regulations and ATV registration. He also assisted with youth ATV class.

ADVERTISEMENT

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports angling activity on many of the normally popular lakes in Ely has slowed to a crawl. Angling success for smallmouth bass and northern pike continues to be strong. Violations included no fishing license in possession, no life jacket on a paddleboard, and harvesting live freshwater mussels.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) spent the week patrolling area lakes and trails. Anglers were reporting a slow bite on inland lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, failure to display watercraft registration, no license in possession, and failure to remove a drain plug.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) spent time in the BWCAW with a DNR volunteer early in the week. ATV trails, remote lakes, and busy station lakes were worked the remainder of the week. Enforcement action was taken for cans in the BWCAW, camping not in a designated site, and unregistered canoe. The most common violations found this week were not having PFDs in watercrafts and fishing without licenses. One group was even found on a BWCAW trip without any life jackets. Thankfully, this is a rare occurrence, but of all the gear to possibly leave behind this would be at the bottom of the list.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked ATV activity and monitored issues in state parks. Boaters are enjoying the warmer waters of summer and finding cooperative fish in some spots. Canoeists are reminded that life jackets only work when you wear them. Watercraft training and enforcement details were handled. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports attending training with the U.S. Border Patrol. Hill also responded to the metro for a work detail. Some nice king salmon were also checked coming from Lake Superior, but the lake water temperatures dropped drastically late in the week.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked angling and ATV activity during the week. Lake Superior has been producing some nice fish when light winds allow for good conditions. Murray also assisted with a detail in the metro area.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV riders, anglers and boaters. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHV activity, and performed safety inspections on watercrafts this week. Fairbanks and his K-9 partner, Fennec, also assisted in locating a missing person, located evidence for an ongoing investigation, and tracked a suspect who fled into the woods. Angler success was fair this week. Enforcement action was taken for failure to stop at a stop sign, passing in a no passing zone, no navigational lights after sunset and no trailer lights.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling activity, with fishing in the area slowing down. Investigations into overlimits of walleyes were done and are ongoing. Violations were detected for driving an ATV on a non-motorized trail, failing to have valid watercraft registration, and angling without a license in possession.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed that fishing success and the number of anglers in the area was down significantly, likely due to recent hot weather. Several calls were followed up on and a nuisance-bear issue was handled.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) worked area lakes and rivers for angling and boating activity. ATV complaint areas were worked, and violations included operating illegally in the road right-of-way, registration issues, and equipment issues were observed. He dealt with squatting campers on state property and littering/dumping complaints. Schmidt also taught the laws and ethics portion for a local firearm safety class.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) assisted with prepping a watercraft for another agency to use. He gave guidance on trespass issues involving ATV operation and fielded questions on the upcoming bear season. Duncan continued to check a few anglers and worked ATV-complaint locations.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) handled injured- and nuisance-animal calls and investigated another wolf depredation. ATV patrols were conducted, and Elwell prepared for the upcoming bear-baiting season.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) completed follow up on various complaints. Time was spent patrolling areas of high ATV and OHM activity.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week continuing work on background investigations. Time was also spent working on diversity, equity and inclusion tasks. Case law was studied for radar policy and training was given at the CO Academy. Karon continued ATV patrols in complaint areas.