DNR Report: AIS check finds violation rate near 50 percent

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports fishing and boating activity on Rainy Lake continues to get busier as the summer goes along. Fishing success on Rainy Lake is improving, with most fishing occurring on the reefs. Several animal-related complaints were handled throughout the week, too.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports working area ATV trails and forest roads this past week and working Rainy Lake checking anglers. Fishing reports remained good. Enforcement action taken this past week consisted of being in possession of illegal-length walleyes.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring boating and angling activities over the week. Fishing remains poor, with little observed harvested. Boater, camper and angler numbers appear down considerably from previous years. Equipment work is ongoing. Area forest roads and public access sites continue to be checked.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and ATV enforcement. There was slow activity throughout the station due to rain and stormy weather. Larson spent time checking for ATVs on forest roads and ATV trails. He also spent time following up on boat and water cases. Investigations were initiated on some potential waters violations.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV and angling activity. Time was also spent completing online training, maintaining station equipment, and assisting local law enforcement agencies. Rain throughout the week limited a lot of outdoor activity.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent his time at Camp Ripley instructing the latest conservation officer cadets with the second week of watercraft operations. Cadets went through BUI scenarios, nighttime operations, and continued to work on boat approaches. He also participated as an Honor Guard member to pay tribute for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin over the weekend.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Anglers continued to report limited success. Boating activity remained lower than expected, but ATV activity increased. Broughten fielded calls regarding bear regulations, injured animals, angling violations, and littering. Broughten also assisted local law enforcement with the Water Carnival in Hoyt Lakes.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports angling and ATV activity slowed from previous weeks. Many anglers reported fair success, especially on several BWCAW lakes. Violations included angling without a license in possession and possessing an illegal-length northern pike.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) monitored ATV, boating and angling activity. Time was spent maintaining station equipment and fielding calls about ATV use, BWCAW and bear hunting. Remote lakes were checked, with anglers having limited success.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) spent the week working angling and boating activities. Time was also spent working at an AIS check station. Multiple violations were encountered, and enforcement action was taken. Equipment maintenance continues.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) attended a field training officer meeting at Camp Ripley. An out-of-station work detail with CO Mitch Lawler in the Alexandria station netted plenty of boating and angling violations over the weekend. Enforcement action included watercraft registration violations, PWC violations and multiple angling without license cases.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) worked on boat acquisitions and training and answered questions regarding ATVs and trails. ATV trails were worked, with decent compliance observed. Miller worked with an area state park manager on some ongoing issues within the park.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports finishing a background investigation throughout the week. Time was spent at Camp Ripley for a field training meeting. Hill hit the water and contacted anglers and recreational paddlers. The fishing bite was poor with bass dominating the bag. A boat-registration violation was handled.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked angling and water recreation activity during the week. Warmer weather brings more people out to enjoy a day out on the water. Boaters should check watercraft for all required safety gear, including having enough life jackets for everyone as well as having them readily accessible. Murray also worked on a shoreline-alteration complaint.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) took wildlife-related calls, checked anglers and monitored ATV activities. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with an extra line, fishing without a license, failing to display boat registration, possession of an open alcohol container on an ATV and operating an ATV without headlights.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV riders, boaters and anglers. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked anglers and ATV riders during the previous week. Time was also spent monitoring AIS compliance and working designated trout lakes. Holt followed up on open cases and completed required training.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended out-of-state training this week. Willis also worked at an AIS check station in Brevator Township where many boats were checked for invasive species. Enforcement action was taken for failure to remove the drain plug and for transporting aquatic macrophytes.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) participated in an AIS detail held over the weekend. He also took action on illegal ATV operation and handled miscellaneous other calls. Schmidt continued to check anglers and took calls about nuisance animals.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) checked anglers on a few of the smaller lakes in the remote areas of the work area. Recreational vehicle complaint areas were also worked. A lake level concern from a lakeshore property owner was investigated and will require follow up with the assistance of another DNR division. Duncan assisted with a work detail involving several officers that concentrated on invasive species regulations.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) assisted with an AIS check station detail this weekend. Around 50 trailered watercraft were inspected. The violation rate was close to 50 percent. The majority of watercraft inspected were from out of state. A possible wetlands violation was followed up on this week, and ATV activity was also monitored.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) participated in an AIS check station detail that District 8 held over the weekend near Saginaw.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week working on mandatory trainings. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley. Miscellaneous wildlife-related calls were taken. Possible wetland violations were handled. Karon attended an aquatic invasive species check in Saginaw. He also started working on a background investigation for the DNR hiring process.