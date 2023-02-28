99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Deadlines approaching to get ice fishing shelters off lakes, rivers

It's also time to buy a new fishing license in Minnesota. Last year's licenses expire Feb. 28.

ice-house
In Minnesota, south of highways 2 and 200, the deadline to remove ice fishing shacks is March 6. To the north it's March 20.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
John Myers
By John Myers
February 28, 2023 08:28 AM

DULUTH — Deadlines are approaching in Minnesota and Wisconsin for anglers to get ice fishing shelters off the ice.

For Minnesota lakes and rivers south of highways 2 and 200, the deadline is March 6. For lakes and rivers north of highways 2 and 200, the deadline is March 20.

Ice fishing houses must be entirely off the ice by 11:59 p.m. on those dates.

ice-house-map.jpg
South of highways 2 and 200 the deadline to remove ice fishing shacks is March 6, to the north it's March 20.<br/>
Contributed / Minnesota DNR

Portable or wheeled fish houses can still be used during the day after those dates, but all shelters must be removed overnight if not being used — they can’t be left unoccupied on the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that it is illegal to leave all or parts of a fish house, or any refuse, behind on the ice. Conservation officers often take GPS readings and record owner data and can issue citations to anyone who leaves any material on the ice after the deadline.

Any fish houses left after the deadline can also be destroyed, or confiscated, and the DNR can hire contractors to remove the house and then bill the owner.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Cross your fingers for 'late ice' season
Strong wind will likely change conditions, so use caution.
February 23, 2023 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile trails benefit from recent snow
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 20.
February 23, 2023 01:00 PM
header_image.jpg
Northland Outdoors
International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Duluth on Feb. 26
The event highlights short films from across the globe and is a fundraiser for local fishing groups.
February 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
loon, Paul Sundberg photo
Northland Outdoors
Bill back at Minnesota Capitol to ban small lead fishing tackle
Supporters say nontoxic alternatives are getting better and that loons don't need to die from lead poisoning.
February 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Time for big bait, big pike in weeds
Stop and say "hi" at the Duluth Sport Show.
February 16, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile trails need snow after high temperatures, traffic
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 13.
February 16, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ice fishing
Northland Outdoors
Rescheduled United Northern ice fishing contest Sunday
The event is held on Island Lake Reservoir near Duluth.
February 16, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
deer
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites public to submit ideas for natural resources
Proposals will be accepted online through March 1.
February 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Alumacraft fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
US boat sales expected to remain strong in 2023
Sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but still above pre-pandemic years as the country's love affair with boats continues.
February 10, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth boat show
Northland Outdoors
What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Conservation offices also are reminding anglers to check their fishing shelters well before the deadline this year because deep snow and slush on top of the ice may make removal extremely difficult.

Other deadlines for fish house removal:

  • Minnesota/Wisconsin border waters, March 1.
  • Minnesota/North Dakota-South Dakota border waters, March 5.
  • Minnesota/Ontario border waters, March 31.

A reminder that 2022 Minnesota fishing licenses expire Feb. 28 and it's time to buy your new 2023 license.

Wisconsin

For most of northern Wisconsin, north of state Highway 64, fishing shelters must be removed by March 19. That includes Lake Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin 2022 fishing licenses expire March 31.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Affectionate Grey Wolves
Northland Outdoors
Bills introduced to prohibit any wolf hunting, trapping in Minnesota  
February 27, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
People mill around in almost darkness as some wear headlamps near the base of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Northland Outdoors
Women's hiking groups in Duluth, Cloquet draw large numbers
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Hibbert Hallstrom and Dick.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ gear up for March snowmobile trek from Minnesota to Alaska
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken