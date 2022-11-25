Cut your own Christmas tree at Boulder Lake

DULUTH — Families are invited to Boulder lake Environmental Learning Center just north of Duluth on Dec. 3, to pick out and cut their own Christmas tree.

The event at the 18,000-acre woods near Island Lake is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 per tree. Bring your own sled, saw and tie-downs for the trip home.

The annual event helps get families outdoors for some winter fun and helps show the sustainability of selected timber harvest of species like balsam fir, which helps reduce wildfire danger.

For directions or more information email boulder@d.umn.edu or go to boulderlake.org .

Pre-made balsam wreaths, DIY wreath kits, door swags and porch pots also are available for preorder. Pickup starts Sunday. Staff will contact customers about a pickup time. Delivery option (within 25 miles of the ELC, which includes most of the Duluth area) for an additional $10 fee. Wreaths will be sold up until Christmas or sellout date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wreath-making classes

Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center also is offering wreath-making classes again this year. The cost is $35 and includes all materials and instructions. The courses will be held Sunday at Boulder Lake from 1-3 p.m.; at Glensheen in Duluth on Monday-Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m.; and at the Bent Paddle tap house in Duluth on Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Preregistration is required. Go to boulderlake.org .

Both the Christmas tree sale and wreath-making classes are fundraisers for the center.

