SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cut your own Christmas tree at Boulder Lake

Environmental Learning Center also offers wreath-making classes

tree 1
A family walks back to the car after cutting down a balsam fir for a Christmas Tree at Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center north of Duluth. Each year on the first Saturday of December the center allows people to cut balsam firs to use as Christmas trees. The cost is $10.
Clint Austin / 2013 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
November 25, 2022 08:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Families are invited to Boulder lake Environmental Learning Center just north of Duluth on Dec. 3, to pick out and cut their own Christmas tree.

The event at the 18,000-acre woods near Island Lake is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 per tree. Bring your own sled, saw and tie-downs for the trip home.

The annual event helps get families outdoors for some winter fun and helps show the sustainability of selected timber harvest of species like balsam fir, which helps reduce wildfire danger.

For directions or more information email boulder@d.umn.edu or go to boulderlake.org .

Pre-made balsam wreaths, DIY wreath kits, door swags and porch pots also are available for preorder. Pickup starts Sunday. Staff will contact customers about a pickup time. Delivery option (within 25 miles of the ELC, which includes most of the Duluth area) for an additional $10 fee. Wreaths will be sold up until Christmas or sellout date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wreath-making classes

Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center also is offering wreath-making classes again this year. The cost is $35 and includes all materials and instructions. The courses will be held Sunday at Boulder Lake from 1-3 p.m.; at Glensheen in Duluth on Monday-Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m.; and at the Bent Paddle tap house in Duluth on Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Preregistration is required. Go to boulderlake.org .

Both the Christmas tree sale and wreath-making classes are fundraisers for the center.

Related Topics: CHRISTMASNORTHLAND OUTDOORSOUTDOORS RECREATIONDULUTH
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
chickadee in snow / ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Duluth’s Laura Erickson offers advice for new birders
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers