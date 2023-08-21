Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Cougar caught on video cameras in Duluth

Multiple residents have reported the big cat to the Minnesota DNR.

cougar in Dultuh
This cougar was caught on a video security camera waling through a parking lot near the intersection of the Minnesota Highway 61 Expressway and McQuade Road at the northeast edge of Duluth.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 6:33 PM

DULUTH — A cougar has been meandering around the area in recent days, captured by multiple video cameras, most recently in the northern neighborhoods of the city.

Between video doorbell cameras, security cameras and trail cameras, not much happens around the city without it getting reported, said Kipp Duncan, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer for eastern Duluth.

Duncan has received multiple videos of the big cat. While some could have been recorded anywhere, he’s sure of one location at the intersection of McQuade Road and the Minnesota Highway 61 Expressway.

A cougar walks through the frame
Video shows a cougar walking through a parking lot in Duluth.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR

“I know for sure the video from Les Grumdahl’s office is 100% authentic because I know that parking lot and the cat is walking through the parking lot,” Duncan said, noting it's likely the other videos are authentic as well considering the timing.

Other, as yet unconfirmed sightings put the cat near Glenwood and Everett streets and just off Howard Gnesen Road in the Kenwood neighborhood, all before dawn Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it's pretty awesome," said Nathaniel Smith, who has a security camera pointing out over his backyard on Linzie Street. "I see a lot of bears and other animals but, yes, this is the first cougar. Pretty cool . … I saw my first red-headed woodpecker in the yard and thought that was the coolest sighting of the year, but I think this tops that."

Surveillance footage shows a cougar in a yard
A cougar walks through a yard off Howard Gnesen Road in Duluth on Monday.
Contributed / Nathaniel Smith

There’s not much the DNR or any other agency can do about the big cat other than monitor reports. There’s little danger of the cougar harming anyone, but it may be best not to leave pets outdoors with no people around.

Confirmed cougar sightings in the Northland are uncommon, but they occur almost every year, wildlife officials say, as the animals move through from western states.

While cougars, also called mountain lions, were native to Minnesota before European settlers arrived, there's little evidence they are staying or reproducing in the Northland today. Some are confirmed in Minnesota and Wisconsin using DNA evidence from scat and images from trail cameras.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says most cougars here are believed to be wandering young male cats pushed out of their home range. Most are believed to be passing through, originally from the western Dakotas, searching for female cat companionship. Other cougars confirmed in the region have turned out to be released or escaped pets.

Cougar sightings across Northland

Wildlife officials say many reports of cougars in our region turn out to be something else entirely — everything from yellow dogs and house cats, to bobcats, lynxes, coyotes and wolves, to even fishers and martens. Bobcats and lynx are common in Minnesota, but are small, about 25 pounds or less, with short tails. Female cougars can hit 100 pounds or more, males up to 200 pounds, with tails up to 2 feet long. Tail and body combined are nearly 6 feet long.

The Minnesota DNR reports there have been about 60 verified cougar sightings in the state since 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the more memorable sightings include:

  • On Oct. 20, 2022, a trail camera placed by researchers for the Voyageurs Wolf Project near Voyageurs National Park captured a cougar, the only image of a big cat out of tens of thousands of images the research effort has scanned.
  • In December 2021, a trail camera captured a cougar near Baudette in northwestern Minnesota.
  • In August 2020, a dead cougar was found along a freeway in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington. The DNR later confirmed it was wild.
  • In July 2020, North Shore photographer Ryan Pennesi captured images of a cougar walking along a ridge near Tofte using a trail camera.
  • On Jan. 10, 2020, a trail camera captured video of a cougar near Nebish, Minnesota, about 20 miles north of Bemidji.
  • In 2019, trail cameras caught cougars in two locations in northern Wisconsin's Bayfield County. First, on Aug. 13, a trail camera in the Red Cliff area captured a cougar with a dead coyote in its mouth. Then, on Aug. 20, a deer hunter's trail camera in southeastern Bayfield County took photos of a big cat as it took down and dragged away a deer near the White River.
  • In December 2018, Minnesota DNR conservation officer Randy Posner recovered a dead cougar along a road near Park Rapids, apparently struck by a vehicle.
  • In November 2011, three people reported eyeballing a cougar in Rice Lake just outside Duluth and at Duluth's Lester Park ski trails.
  • A cougar that roamed across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2009 and 2010 wound up struck and killed by a car in Connecticut in 2011. That cougar, confirmed by DNA left in each location, is believed to have started its journey in South Dakota's Black Hills and may have set a record for farthest journey by a land mammal.

What to do if a cougar finds you

Human encounters with cougars are extremely rare. Even in California, which has a population of more than 5,000 of the big cats, a person is 1,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a cougar.

Most cougars will avoid confrontation. The Minnesota DNR suggests that, if you encounter a cougar:

  • Face the cougar directly. Raise your arms to make yourself appear larger and speak loudly and firmly. This behavior is in direct conflict with a cougar's tendency to hunt by stalking and attacking from ambush. Do not run, crouch or lie on the ground.
  • Do not shoot the animal. Cougars are a protected species and may only be killed by a licensed peace officer or authorized permit holder.
  • Report the encounter or sighting to a conservation officer or local law enforcement authorities as soon as possible so evidence such as photographs, tracks, hair and scat can be located, identified, confirmed and documented.

This story was updated at 6:33 p.m. Aug. 21 with a quote from Nathaniel Smith.  It was originally posted at 6:13 p.m. Aug. 21

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
