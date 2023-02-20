Conservation officers win awards

CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. — Two conservation officers were recognized for possibly saving a man's life in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in March.

Officer Anthony Bermel, who patrols the woods and waters around Babbitt, was in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on an off-duty personal trip with officer Mitch Lawler, of Alexandria, last March when they received a report that another angler on the lake they were at was in distress.

The two men found the man, who appeared to be having a heart attack, and they then helped medical first responders get to the man over some sketchy portages and bad ice conditions. Their actions helped the man get lifesaving treatment much faster.

Bermel and Lawler received their awards from Capt. Rodman Smith, head of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division.

Minnesota conservation officer Jake Willis, left, gives directions to a snowmobiler in 2019. Willis recently received the DNR’s 2022 Enforcement Education Achievement Award. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Meanwhile, Officer Jake Willis, who patrols the woods and waters in the DNR’s Brookston station just outside Duluth, received the DNR’s 2022 Enforcement Education Achievement Award for his efforts to promote outdoor education among adults and children and training among his peers. Willis has been a conservation officer since 2016.