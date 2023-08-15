Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Combined fall, spring Brule steelhead run down a bit 

The biggest push of spring-run steelhead came well after the river's fishing opener.

fishing the Bois Brule River
Nick Knezevich, of Moose Lake, nets a young rainbow trout during the 2023 steelhead opener along Wisconsin’s Bois Brule River. This year's combined fall/spring steelhead run was down a bit from the 32-year average.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 7:00 AM

BRULE — The combined fall 2022 and spring 2023 migratory steelhead trout run on Wisconsin's Bois Brule River was down a bit from the long-term average.

A total of 5,687 steelhead were counted as they swam upstream out of Lake Superior to spawn in the upper river. As usual, most of those, 4,942, went up in the fall, with Oct. 9 as the peak run. This year’s busiest spring run day was April 21, after record snow melted and heavy rains fell earlier in the fishing season that started March 26.

The 32-year average combined fall-spring run for a spawning season is 6,190.

Travis Johnson works a spot under some downed trees
Local
ALSO READ: Douglas County develops strategy for Brule River management
The plan sets goals and objectives for effective management of aquatic invasive plants in the Bois Brule watershed.
May 17
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

The DNR uses video camera shooting through a window in the lamprey barrier on the lower river — essentially a dam that blocks parasitic lamprey from spawning but allows fish to move upstream — and then DNR staff review the video to count the salmon and trout that swim by. The system has been in place since 1990, offering a rare, accurate survey of how many fish are using a specific river.

Recent steelhead runs have been considerably higher than the 2011-15 period, when annual runs were below 3,000 in some cases, but below the 2002-10 period, which saw runs above 8,000 and even 9,000 fish per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spring data, released last week, showed that 56% of all steelhead in the 2022-23 run were between 20-25 inches while 30% of the run were “legal” fish over 26 inches.

DNR fisheries biologist Paul Piszczek said the steelhead runs fluctuate each year due to weather conditions and prey availability in Lake Superior where the fish spend much of their adult life. He said the current population indicates a healthy fishery with no major issues.

fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
FROM MARCH: Brule River anglers greeted by deep snow, clear water and a few nice trout
Opening day saw thigh-deep snow in places along the river but otherwise decent conditions.
Mar 25
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Members of the Fond du Lac Band work through the wild rice on Dead Fish Lake near Saywer. (News Tribune File photo)
Northland Outdoors
Wild rice not yet legal to harvest in Minnesota as season approaches
18h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
A kayaker smiling while on Lake Superior.
Northland Outdoors
UMD grad kayaks solo around Lake Superior in 63 days
3d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
How to Hunt Upland Birds screen shot.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Pheasants Forever online course offers upland bird hunting tips
3d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fulton County Sheriff orders roads to be closed as officials tighten security around the courthouse
National
Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
13h ago
 · 
By  Andy Sullivan, Sarah N. Lynch and Jacqueline Thomsen / ReutersReuters
Man crouched down inside the driver's door of a race car.
Sports
For Duluth-born Greg Anderson, Brainerd race a welcome homecoming
1h ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
headshot of man in dark suit and teal shirt
Local
Superior School Board member resigns amid residency questions
13h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
PXL_20230224_212128936.jpg
Local
Duluth officer justified in fatal shooting, prosecutors rule
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen