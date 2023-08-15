Combined fall, spring Brule steelhead run down a bit 

BRULE — The combined fall 2022 and spring 2023 migratory steelhead trout run on Wisconsin's Bois Brule River was down a bit from the long-term average.

A total of 5,687 steelhead were counted as they swam upstream out of Lake Superior to spawn in the upper river. As usual, most of those, 4,942, went up in the fall, with Oct. 9 as the peak run. This year’s busiest spring run day was April 21, after record snow melted and heavy rains fell earlier in the fishing season that started March 26.

The 32-year average combined fall-spring run for a spawning season is 6,190.

The DNR uses video camera shooting through a window in the lamprey barrier on the lower river — essentially a dam that blocks parasitic lamprey from spawning but allows fish to move upstream — and then DNR staff review the video to count the salmon and trout that swim by. The system has been in place since 1990, offering a rare, accurate survey of how many fish are using a specific river.

Recent steelhead runs have been considerably higher than the 2011-15 period, when annual runs were below 3,000 in some cases, but below the 2002-10 period, which saw runs above 8,000 and even 9,000 fish per year.

The spring data, released last week, showed that 56% of all steelhead in the 2022-23 run were between 20-25 inches while 30% of the run were “legal” fish over 26 inches.

DNR fisheries biologist Paul Piszczek said the steelhead runs fluctuate each year due to weather conditions and prey availability in Lake Superior where the fish spend much of their adult life. He said the current population indicates a healthy fishery with no major issues.