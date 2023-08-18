Cloquet’s Rich Staffon wins national Izaak Walton League award

CLOQUET — Rich Staffon spent 36 years as a wildlife biologist for the state, the last 32 years of that career as the Minnesota Department Natural Resources wildlife manager.

Over those years, Staffon said he noticed that one conservation group always seemed to be involved in the most pressing issues of the day.

“I’d be at a county board meeting or a public hearing, making a case for some DNR issue, and I noticed it was always the Ikes who showed up to lend their support, lend their expertise,” Staffon said. “So I joined.”

That was in the 1990s. After Staffon retired from the DNR in 2012, he was immediately recruited by Duluth conservation activist Dave Zentner, a former national president of the Izaak Walton League of America, to become the local J.W. McCabe Chapter president.

“It's hard to say 'no' to Dave,” Staffon said.

Rich Staffon. Clint Austin / 2012 file / Duluth News Tribune

Rich has a great philosophy that we can’t just all be takers, hunting and fishing, and not give anything back. Martha Minchak, retired DNR wildlife manager

Staffon spent nine years as chapter president and now continues his volunteer work as chapter newsletter editor. In late July, Staffon, now 74, was one of only five people to receive one of the Ikes' most prestigious awards: a national Hall of Fame honor, this year at the group’s annual convention in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I tell people that it’s really a longevity award. They give it to the people who manage to hang on the longest,” Staffon said. “But it is an honor, from a group that does so much for conservation, to be noticed is nice.”

Staffon was nominated for his lifetime body work as a wildlife manager, as an Izaak Walton League leader and his volunteer work, all centered on natural resources conservation.

“He has such a deep understanding and passion for nature, for wildlife, that I think he had from an early age growing up in an outdoor family,” said Martha Minchak, another now-retired DNR wildlife manager who worked with Staffon on the job and who is also now active in the Ikes chapter. “He is very thoughtful, very smart and, while he is calm and collected on the outside, he can be a major motivator behind the scenes.”

Minchak said Staffon often went above and beyond any official duties as a wildlife manager.

“Rich has a great philosophy that we can’t just all be takers, hunting and fishing, and not give anything back,” she said. “Rich has been giving back for his whole life, to the community, to the resource, to the planet.”

Rich Staffon cleans out a wood duck house while he was an area DNR wildlife manager stationed in Cloquet. Staffon retired from the DNR in 2012, but has remained active in conservation as a leader in the local chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America. Sam Cook / 2008 file / Duluth News Tribune

Staffon has been active in myriad conservation issues for the Ikes over the last 11 years. His expertise from his days with the DNR have helped him hone in on key problems, such as threat copper mining pollution might pose to the region’s clean waters; protecting and restoring trout streams in Duluth and along the North Shore; and the effort to keep Duluth’s undeveloped open spaces open into the future. Staffon has also been a strong voice in the ongoing battle over how much timber should be logged in the state’s wildlife management areas.

“The (Ikes') focus now is really clean water and public lands, and also getting more people outdoors,” Staffon said, noting that people who value their time in nature are more likely to help protect it.

Staffon said he gravitated toward the Ikes rather than species-specific or issue-specific environmental and conservation groups because the league has a broad mission — an ecosystem-based approach to conservation.

“The Ikes' slogan is defenders of the nation's soil, air, woods, waters and wildlife, and that pretty well explains what I'm most interested in,” Staffon said. “It’s a pretty level-headed group. We make sure we have the science behind us, and common sense, before we take a stand and get active in issues.”

Much of what the Ikes do — at the local, state and national levels — is behind-the-scenes meetings with city councilors, county commissioners, state lawmakers and national politicians in an effort to convince elected officials to do the right thing for conservation and the outdoors — and for the people who enjoy being outdoors.

“I think Rich is so effective because he is very respectful of people, even if he's disagreeing with them,” said Julie O’Leary, a longtime Duluth environmental advocate who now serves as president of the Duluth chapter of the Izaak Walton League. "He's also a great mentor to people on how to get involved in issues."

O’Leary said Staffon’s hard work is one of the reasons she chose the Ikes to remain involved with after retirement. The chapter isn’t just a good ol' boys network of hunters and anglers, she said, but instead emphasizes conservation advocacy.

“I worked with all the local environmental groups in the region. ... And this particular chapter was probably the most effective. It was having an impact on important issues, and its people were very thoughtful in how they approached issues. That’s what brought me in.”

As a wildlife manager, Staffon was instrumental in wild rice restoration efforts across his area of Cloquet and St. Louis counties and was the driving force behind expanding and preserving public lands, including the Blackhoof Wildlife Management Area, a 4,000-acre chunk of Carlton County forest open to the public along the Nemadji River. He also instigated habitat restoration for sharp-tailed grouse, which have been disappearing from the eastern Minnesota landscape as their open-land habitat disappears. And he dug into the issue of contaminated dredge spoils that were being deposited on Duluth's Lake Superior beaches.

Rich Staffon, of Cloquet, was honored last moth by the Izaak Walton League of America with a national Hall of Fame award. Contributed / Izaak Walton League

Staffon grew up in Brainerd but moved to Duluth before his senior year in high school and graduated from Duluth East High School. Raised in an avid outdoor family, he knew at a young age he wanted to work in conservation and went on to receive his undergraduate degree in wildlife biology from the University of Minnesota and a master's degree at Colorado State University.

“Both of my grandparents lived in Bemidji while I was growing up and my grandpas introduced me to duck and deer hunting as a kid, which led me to a career in conservation,” Staffon said.

Duluth Ikes chapter: 100 years old and kicking

The national Izaak Walton League of America celebrated its 100th birthday in 2022. The Ikes formed in 1922 when a group of outdoor writers from across the country met in Chicago to raise concerns and form a plan to tackle the issues of diminishing wildlife, polluted waters, eroding soils, logged-off forests and declining habitat across North America.

The Duluth-based chapter formed just one year later, in 1923, and is celebrating its centennial this fall. In 1980, it was renamed after William John McCabe, a local conservation activist involved in some of the state’s most pressing environmental issues in the early 20th century.

The McCabe chapter now has about 200 members and is one of 16 in Minnesota. The national Ikes have chapters in 25 states and more than 40,000 members nationwide.

The Duluth-based chapter has two events planned to celebrate its centennial. The first is a mixer Sept. 27 at Zeitgeist in Duluth with current and past chapter leaders, community and government leaders and agency and organization partners invited to celebrate with the Ikes.

A conservation musical Nov. 2

The second event is set for Nov. 2 and is open to the public. “Song for the Wild” is a multimedia concert celebrating the legacy of Ely conservationist Sigurd Olson, one of America's most important wilderness advocates of the 20th century.

The show features writings of Olson put to song by Warren Nelson of Big Top Chautauqua fame and back-dropped by projected photos of Olson and his beloved Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

While the show gives most attention to Sigurd Olson, snippets of several other great conservationists will also be included and celebrated by song in the second half of the program. The event had been scheduled in April 2020 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but was canceled due to the pandemic. Ticket and show time information is forthcoming.

For more information on the event or the local chapter, go to duluthikes.org .