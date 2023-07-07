Children carry on Ely father's smokejumping legacy

ELY — Jumping out of helicopters into mountains, timber or swamps is old hat for the Rova family, where the legacy of protecting the outdoors runs deep.

“It's so cool to be like, yeah, I come from a fire family,” Suvi Rova said, standing outside her helicopter at the Ely airport. “My brother’s in fire. My dad's in fire. I'm in fire and even my sister, she worked at a smokejumper base for a couple of years.”

Suvi Rova and Timo Rova pose for a photo after working a fire off of Highway 1, near the Stony River east of Ely, in August 2020. Contributed / Timo Rova

Obviously, it’s fun to jump out of an airplane in the middle of the woods, in a place you’ve never been before and you’re not sure how you’re going to get out of it. Leif Rova

Smokejumpers are specially trained wildland firefighters who parachute or hike into inaccessible landscapes to combat and cut off blazes before they spread. On the scene, there’s sawing, tree-climbing and operating chainsaws and portable pumps for what can be days of fighting a wildfire.

This was a perfect fit for Rova’s father, Timo, whose father and grandfather fought fires, too. “I was raised with those stories,” he said.

And now, his children are following his lead.

Timo Rova grew up hunting, butchering and tanning hides, gathering mushrooms, wild ricing and berry picking. After working as a canoe counselor, a logger, running crews that cut the original Superior Hiking Trail and fighting fire himself, he sought the next gig that would keep him outdoors.

“All I want to do is work in the woods, have adventures, see exotic places, work hard and have some adrenaline,” he recalled saying.

A co-worker answered: smokejumping.

Suvi Rova talks about what is in her everyday pack in front of her helicopter. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Sitting on the back deck of his home near the Echo Trail, Timo Rova remembered trudging through rookie training decades before.

Starting the day at 4 a.m. with a 12-mile run. Chainsawing, digging line and lifting logs, practicing landing and rolling, pull-ups and push-ups.

“They hang you from towers and you practice jumping out of an airplane. … You get beat up. So it's a young person's job,” he said.

The goal is to see how rookies react to stress and how they take care of their teammates, or jump partners. Some of the most in-shape people were horrible (jump partners), he recalled. They had to “be taught or get kicked out,” he said.

Fourteen out of 34 in his class completed rookie training in 1995, and those folks are your family for life, he said.

Timo Rova jumps from a helicopter into the mountains of Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest in August 2007. Contributed / Timo Rova

From there, he moved to California and worked a “hotshot crew” of elite wildland firefighters and got the training of a lifetime, he said, fighting house fires, forest fires, grass fires, mountain and prairie desert fires.

He smokejumped for two seasons in Alaska before moving onto West Yellowstone.

He retired with 18 years of smokejumping and 33 years firefighting for various outfits: the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of Natural Resources and Bureau of Land Management.

Timo Rova talks about his saw in the woods near his Ely home. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Suvi Rova

As a kid, Suvi Rova didn’t like her father’s job.

“There was one year he was gone for almost nine months straight. I kind of hated it. I wanted my dad to be home,” she recalled.

But now, she is six years into the same industry and is working for the U.S. Forest Service, USDA and on Superior Helitack.

It’s challenging work that pushes her to improve herself, and much of what she’s learning applies to her free time. "It’s opened me up to be a better woodswoman and problem-solver," she said, "I can take this with me anywhere."

Suvi Rova’s Smokey Bear tattoo is visible as she points out things in her helicopter. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

There are highs and lows to the job, too. A lot of “hurry up and wait,” while staying physically and mentally present, ready to hike with 100-plus pounds on your back, dig line, saw and firefight, she said.

The unpredictability can be jarring, too. Suvi Rova doesn’t know when or if a fire will erupt during the season. When it does: “I leave my house, I lock it up, I turn off my water and I'm gone for, who knows how long, anywhere from 14-30 days," she said. “Having any relationships or dogs or any type of commitment isn't always … I can't, really."

For now, the rewards keep her going. The preservation of and access to the outdoors is paramount for her. “It's my peace. It's my serenity. … and I really think it makes me a better person to be able to be out here,” she said.

Asked about following in her father’s footsteps, Suvi Rova called it “an honor.”

“My dad's one of the best firefighters I've ever met. … I'm not just saying that because he's my dad, you know. I work with a lot of great people but it's awesome to be able to have, like, a good last name and be able to bring forth that work ethic that it comes with,” she continued.

Leif Rova

Leif Rova parachutes during his graduation jump from rookie training in June 2019 at a Missoula, Mont., smokejumper base. Contributed / Timo Rova

Living in Missoula, Suvi Rova’s brother, Leif, is carrying the family torch, with 11 years firefighting, and five in smokejumping.

“Obviously, it’s fun to jump out of an airplane in the middle of the woods, in a place you’ve never been before and you’re not sure how you’re going to get out of it,” he said.

He’s fought fire for 11 years, and he’s in his fifth smokejumping season with the forest service.

Leif Rova has traveled to Alaska, Montana, Oregon, Washington, working from maps on helicopters, seeking viable jump spots in the woods and hoping nothing goes awry.

Timo Rova and Leif Rova pose for a photo after Leif's successful smokejump June 2019 at a Missoula, Mont., smokejumper base. "I congratulated him on making it through the six-week rookie training, just as I had in 1995," Timo Rova said. Contributed / Timo Rova

You’re jumping into unknown territory that could be a swamp, meadow or nothing but timber, with all your gear on your back. To read the current wind strength, direction, air density and drop speed, smokejumpers throw crepe streamers out of the helicopter.

Leif Rova wears “a Kevlar jumpsuit, so you don’t get impaled by a tree or break something,” he said. (Friends have broken their backs or blown out their elbows hitting a tree during a jump.)

Fighting fires in the woods, you work till you’re done, which can be 16-20 hours a day or night. Standing up. That means staying up all night or catching a couple of hours of sleep in rotations.

The average age of smokejumpers is 25-32. Most smokejumpers work from late spring through early fall, and some work year-round, making for a tough work/life balance.

The demanding hours and time away from his daughter are why he is going back to school to earn his nursing degree.

“It'll be a bummer to leave all these cool people I get to work with and build relationships with, but family's more important,” he said.

Asked if his 10-year-old daughter is interested in this work, he replied: “Brynn comes to practice jumps, and she’s like, ‘Absolutely not.’”

Leif Rova prepares to jump from a helicopter over a fire on the Arctic Circle in Alaska in June 2022. Contributed / Timo Rova

Former DNR firefighter and smokejumper Timo Rova talks about his Pulaski ax. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram