Camper vans storm onto RV scene across US

DULUTH — In the 2020 movie "Nomadland," actor Frances McDormand plays an itinerant widow who lives out of her panel van, with a mattress thrown in back for her bed and a bucket for her bathroom.

Yes, the movie won Oscar awards. But it may have been a bit misleading on what the modern camper van really looks like inside and out.

In fact, what many folks call camper vans, and what the recreational vehicle industry calls Class B motorhomes, have become the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. RV market in recent years.

These are not simply stock vans or even conversion vans with open space to sleep in the back. These are full-fledged, self-contained RVs with kitchens, beds, living space and bathrooms.

The interior of a Winnebago Revel, a Class B motorhome, complete with a kitchen and eating area, small bathroom and sleeping area. Class B motorhomes are rapidly gaining in popularity. Contributed / Winnebago

They are taller, wider and longer than typical vans. But they are considerably smaller than traditional motorhomes. And that in-between size and shape appears to be a big part of their attraction.

Call them micro-motorhomes — pumped-up versions of the iconic, pop-top Volkswagen camper vans of the 1960s and ’70s.

“They are easier to drive. You can park them on a city street without much problem. They don’t take up a lot of space — at home or in a campground,” said Monika Geraci, spokeswoman for the RV Industry Association. “And they can go places bigger RVs can’t go.”

Some campers are even taking all-wheel-drive Class B models off-road to get away from the crowds.

A Thor Motor Coach Class B RV built on a Ram chassis. Contributed / Thor Motor Coach

If you’ve spent any time on America's highways in the past two years you’ve probably noticed these smaller RVs. (You might notice more than a dozen brand names on chassis built by automakers like Mercedes, Ford, Dodge and Fiat.)

A decade ago, in 2012, only 2,100 of the Class B models sold in the entire U.S. But during the peak pandemic rush to get outdoors, in 2020, sales jumped to 7,200. By 2021, they hit 13,823 and in 2022, Americans purchased 17,026 of the camper vans, a 23.1% increase in year-over-year sales.

Class B models have grown from just 0.75% of the RV market a decade ago to 2.3% in 2022.

“They are still a very small percentage of all the RVs sold, but they keep growing,” Geraci said. “There is a segment of the population that is really attracted to the smaller size and advantages of the Class B.”

Duluth family loves camper van road trip

Joey DeVlieger and his wife, Stephanie, ordered their brand-new Winnebago Solis Class B camper well ahead of the the great American road trip of a lifetime the family took in 2022. They packed up their three kids and drove 9,000 miles, from June 6 to Aug. 6, across 28 states and one Canadian province.

They “went into Ontario for Niagara Falls, as far east as Acadia National Park in Maine, as far south as Orlando (Walt Disney World /Everglades) and as far west as Zion National Park,” Joey Devlieger told the News Tribune.

The Duluth family had been planning their camper van adventure for nearly five years and decided a Class B was just the right size for both urban and open-space travel.

“We wanted to be able to both easily navigate and experience smaller towns and tighter spaces, (so) anything more than a Class B would just not work,” DeVlieger noted of the 19-foot-long Winnebago.

The DeVlieger family, of Duluth, purchased this Winnebago Solis Class B motorhome for a two-month, 28-state road trip last summer. Despite the unit's compact size, just 19 feet long, they said it had plenty of space for two adults and three children. Contributed / Joey DeVlieger

That included places like a farmers market in Vermont and parking spaces at the Philadelphia Museum of the American Revolution. The smaller size of the Class B allowed them to get back to more remote camping spots as well.

Also important to the family was that all five people could be in seats with seat belts while on the road. But they also liked the outdoor shower feature of the Solis. And the full kitchen allowed them to cook most of their own meals, saving a lot of money over restaurant prices.

The DeVlieger family, of Duluth, purchased this Winnebago Solis Class B motorhome for a 28-state road trip in 2022. Contributed / Joey DeVlieger

“We had the pop-top, which the kids loved, and (as a) bonus, there could be less bodies in the main cabin area when we were set up at camp,” DeVlieger noted, adding that the unit’s solar-charged batteries always gave them enough power for everyday use like lighting.

Their one regret was not ordering the unit with air conditioning because temperatures in the southern states they toured were “too hot, even at night.”

Popular with couples, older and younger

While Class Bs are often built on the same chassis as Class Cs, the Class Bs are generally lighter weight and usually get a little better gas mileage. While there are exceptions for each class, Class B motorhomes average 18 mph on the highway; Class C, 14 mpg; and Class A, 7-13 mpg, according to guaranty.com .

And buyers are often paying more money to buy new Class B motorhomes than they would larger Class C motorhomes — the kind with a bed over the cab. A Class B averages $80,000-$160,000, while the larger, Class C models sell for $50,000-$150,000. (The largest motorhomes, Class A, generally sell for $100,000-$200,000, but can top-out much higher.)

The Class B camper van size is appealing to retired couples just hitting the road, Geraci noted, such as younger baby boomers.

“Most of the (Class B models) can sleep up to four or five. But, really, they are designed best for two people,” she noted.

The Dyrt camping app founder Sarah Smith and her husband, CEO Kevin Long, spent much of 2021 living and working out of this Class B motorhome while on a trek across the U.S. from their Portland, Oregon, home. The expanded-van-style motorhomes are among the fastest-growing segments of the RV indsutry. Contributed / The Dyrt

But Class Bs also are appealing to Generation Z (around age 25 and younger) and millennial (approximately age 26-41) couples and small families, at least those who have the money to buy them.

Overall RV ownership has increased over 62% in the last 20 years, with significant growth among 18- to 34-year-olds, who now make up 22% of the overall RV market. A recent Go RVing survey found that 51% of camper van owners are age 18-34 and 49% are 55 and older.

It’s a more minimalist lifestyle than say a giant Class A motorhome and may be helping some people in their quest to do more while owning less, collecting experiences over possessions. There isn’t really room for giant-screen TVs, washing machines or much extra in a camper van.

First fully electric RV is here

Winnebago continues to move toward the first marketable, all-electric motorhome with its eRV2 unveiled in January.

The Class B motorhome has all of the elements of their other models of the same size — a kitchen, bathroom, living space and sleeping space — but has no gas-guzzling engine.

The Winnebago eRV2 motorhome, unveiled in January, is the first all-electric Class B model camper van. The current model can travel only 108 miles between charges, but Winnebago says it's working to expand that range while still offering all the comforts of a modern RV. Contributed / Winnebago

Its all-electric, plug-in motor, assisted by a big rack of solar panels on the roof, can move the RV only 108 miles between charges. But Winnebago says it has the eRV2 out for testing by RV enthusiasts and that the company is making strides in battery technology that could see emission-free RVs on the road for the general public in the near future.

If you aren’t driving it, the eRV2 can power itself for camping (lights, appliances, etc.) for up to seven days without charging, what RVers call boondocking. Recycled materials are used extensively throughout the interior, including in the flooring, removable floor mats and mattress system. Cab seat coverings are made with renewable plant-based materials. Acrylic countertops are made from biodegradable materials. And broad color-spectrum lighting allows users to customize the interior lights from white to red, which helps to reduce light pollution.

Another half-million new RVs on road in 2022

Sales of new RVs across the U.S. hit 493,268 in 2022. That's down 17.8% from 2021, but still the third-most RVs ever sold in the U.S. in one year.

“Coming off of the all-time high in 2021, the RV industry continued to post strong shipments through the first half of 2022,” said Craig Kirby, RV Industry Association president, in announcing the 2022 data last month.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended 2022 down 20.1% from 2021 with 434,858 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the year up 3.9% compared to 2021 with 58,410 units. (Class A and C motorhomes were actually down, but Class B sales were up 23.1%, raising the entire category.)

Park model RVs, the kind that are placed at a campground and stay there, finished the year up 20.4% compared to 2021 with 4,723 units shipped, an indication people are using RVs as vacation cabins and not just for road trips.

67 million Americans plan to go RVing in 2023

A recent survey by the RV Industry Association found that 37% of American leisure travelers, representing 67 million people, plan on taking an RV trip in 2023.

A recent industry poll predicts 63 million Americans will make a trip in an RV this year. Contributed / RV Industry Association

Among leisure travelers — any U.S. resident who has taken some type of leisure trip in the past year — the top reasons for RV travel are exploring the outdoors and having additional flexibility through remote work or school. While spending time outdoors has consistently remained a top reason for RVing, the number of respondents who cited flexibility in work has increased by 12% in the past year.

The survey also showed that finances are a driving reason for people’s plans to take an upcoming RV trip. On average, RV vacations cost 50% less than comparable hotel and plane-ride trips and one-third less than hotel and car-ride trips.

People were surveyed on where they would go in an RV in 2023. National parks, followed by state parks, were the top destinations. Contributed / RV Industry Asscoaition

The most popular RV trip destinations include state and national parks, with the latter remaining the most popular destination among all age groups.

Commissioned by the RV Industry Association and conducted by Cairn Consulting, 1,212 surveys were completed by a statistically balanced cross section of U.S. leisure travelers. The survey results have an associated margin of error of 2.74 percentage points.