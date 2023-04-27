Buy fishing license, get free Twins hat during Minnesota DNR Days

MINNEAPOLIS — Anyone with a 2023 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free special edition blaze-orange Minnesota Twins logo cap and a ticket discount thanks to a ticket offer from the Twins.

Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season on the following dates:



April 29 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m.

May 26 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.

July 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 19 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

License holders can purchase a discounted game ticket online and receive a Twins cap at the game. Ticket prices vary by game. License holders must purchase their tickets in advance at twins.com/dnr to receive the hat at DNR Days.

The person who purchased the tickets must show their hunting or fishing license, or a photo of it, at the game when they pick up the hats. This is a high-demand promotion with a limited quantity of hats.