99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Buy fishing license, get free Twins hat during Minnesota DNR Days

Your fishing license gets you discount tickets, too.

Free Minnesota Twins cap
Your Minnesota fishing license can get you a free blaze-orange Minnesota Twins baseball cap and discounted game tickets.
Contributed / Minnesota Twins
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Anyone with a 2023 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free special edition blaze-orange Minnesota Twins logo cap and a ticket discount thanks to a ticket offer from the Twins.

Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season on the following dates:

  • April 29 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m.
  • May 26 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m.
  • June 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:40 p.m.
  • July 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 19 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:10 p.m.
  • Sept. 9 vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

License holders can purchase a discounted game ticket online and receive a Twins cap at the game. Ticket prices vary by game. License holders must purchase their tickets in advance at twins.com/dnr to receive the hat at DNR Days.

The person who purchased the tickets must show their hunting or fishing license, or a photo of it, at the game when they pick up the hats. This is a high-demand promotion with a limited quantity of hats.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Abandoned bear cub rescued, found to have a broken foot
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of April 24.
April 27, 2023 10:00 AM
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: A cool end to the month of April
Temperatures look to rebound in May next week.
April 27, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Bike Duluth Festival at Spirit Mountain
Northland Outdoors
Bike Festival Duluth moves to July
The mountain bike event at Spirit Mountain draws hundreds of attendees.
April 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Go on warbler walk with Duluth Audubon Society
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SSMJ23.PRE.FallColorPaulBunyan.jpg
Northland Outdoors
State parks, forests offer range of camping experiences
Campground and wilderness camping are a popular summer activity in the Park Rapids area.
April 25, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
birding
Northland Outdoors
'Everyone Can Bird' accessible birding events start May 6
Local groups are partnering to offer easy access for people with physical restrictions.
April 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
fox sparrow
Northland Outdoors
Terrible spring weather means historic Northland birdwatching opportunity
A migration “fallout” has stalled many birds' northward push across the region — and loons have been falling out of the sky in Wisconsin.
April 24, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
3 Old Guys in Fairbanks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ and family members look back on epic snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
The “3 Old Guys” completed the trek Wednesday evening, April 12, more than five weeks and 5,000 miles after leaving Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on March 6.
April 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
small, round, brown bird sitting on tree stump
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Tiny bird visits house
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
April 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Ice on Wabana Lake
Northland Outdoors
Ice-out by fishing opener? It's going to be close for some northern lakes
Wisconsin's opener is only two weeks away and Minnesota's is in three weeks, but a University of Minnesota lakes expert is cautiously optimistic.
April 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: After blast of summer-like weather, winter stages comeback
The North Shore and harbor boat launches are open but cold and windy conditions have prevailed.
April 20, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Wisconsin Conservation Warden Dave Sanda
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin recruiting 2024 class of conservation wardens
Applications accepted until May 4.
April 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
friday preicp.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cool weekend after another winter system passes through the region
April 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
black lab retrieving dummy
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Retriever Club to host dog training program
April 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Enjoy free day at any Minnesota state park, recreation area
April 20, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bike Duluth Festival at Spirit Mountain
Northland Outdoors
Bike Festival Duluth moves to July
April 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Four souvenir "Return of the Jedi" glasses sit in front of a few books related to that "Star Wars" movie.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Most heartfelt 'Star Wars' movie turns 40
April 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House advances gun control measures
April 27, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
family posing outdoors on a farm
Local
Essentia Health ordered to pay Bayfield County family $19 million for medical malpractice
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen